LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and stories from Round 1 of PIAA softball/baseball playoffs

The first round of the PIAA baseball and softball championships kicks off Monday for all six classifications. Centre County has a total of four teams still in contention for a state title.

Bellefonte softball (18-2) takes the field first, with a 1:30 p.m. game against Chartiers Valley (14-8) at St. Francis University in Class 5A action. Bald Eagle Area softball (17-3) takes on Mount Pleasant (17-3) at 3 p.m. at Peterswood Park in Allegheny Township in Class 3A, Bellefonte baseball (12-7) plays Eastern York (17-4) at 4:30 p.m. in Wingate in Class 4A, and Penns Valley softball (14-8) plays Brandywine Heights (13-7) at 7 p.m. at Lyons Ballfield in Berks County in Class 2A.

Here’s what to know about each game:

Class 5A: Bellefonte softball (18-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-8) (1:30 p.m.)

Class 3A: Bald Eagle Area softball (17-3) vs. Mount Pleasant (17-3) (3 p.m.)

Bald Eagle Area fell 3-2 to Cambria Heights last week in the District 6 championship game. The loss was just the Eagles’ third of the season. Their other two losses came 5-1 to Williamsport and 10-8 in extra innings to Philipsburg-Osceola.

The Eagles are led by starting pitcher Madison Peters and first-team Mountain League All-Stars outfielders Madison Eckley and Mara Hockenberry, first baseman Ava Stere and third baseman Autumn Tobias and second-team All-Star catcher Maegan King.

Mount Pleasant has been cruising its past several games, with three straight shutouts: 15-0 over Lincoln in the District 7 championship, 8-0 over Avonworth and 6-0 over Derry.

Class 4A: Bellefonte baseball (12-7) vs. Eastern York (17-4) (4:30 p.m.)

Bellefonte baseball is coming off a dominant 12-3 District 6 championship win over Penn Cambria last week.

Seth Shuey earned the win against Penn Cambria, with 16 first-itch strikes in five innings. Shuey, along with Derek Fravel and Gavin Fravel have done most of the pitching for the Raiders this season. Max Rogers is leading the team at the plate with 26 hits.

Eastern York placed third in the District 3 championships, with a 3-1 win over East Pennsboro after falling 3-2 to eventual champ Eastern Lebanon County.

Evan Rishell is leading Eastern York in pitching, with 68 strikeouts and 12 walks, allowing 24 hits and 10 runs over 39.1 innings. Austin Bausman leads Eastern York at the plate with 22 hits, per MaxPreps.

Class 2A: Penns Valley softball (14-8) vs. Brandywine Heights (13-7) (7 p.m.)

As the No. 5 seed, Penns Valley knocked off both the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds to finish as District 6 runnerup after a 9-8 loss in nine innings against Mount Union in the championship game.

Kendra Bumgardner has been leading the Rams from the circle, with Allie O’Brien and Avery Dinges have also been putting in time. Bumgardner has had 87 strikeouts and 25 walks, while allowing 47 hits and 40 runs over 58.2 innings, according to MaxPreps.

Brandywine Heights is the District 3 champ, beating Upper Dauphin 2-1 for the title.

