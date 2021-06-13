Who is this week’s Centre Daily Times high school Athlete of the Week? Vote here

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. Please go to CentreDaily.com and click on this story to cast your vote.

Here are this week’s nominees for the Centre Daily Times high school athlete of the week presented in alphabetical order. They were selected by the Centre Daily Times sports staff via stats compiled by the CDT or sent to cdtscores@centredaily.com. Vote for your favorite.

If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, or believe a deserving nominee is missing from this week’s poll, please contact the CDT via email at cdtscores@centredaily.com.

The poll closes at noon Friday, and a short profile of the winner will appear in Sunday’s paper.

Kendra Bumgardner, Penns Valley

Bumgardner’s pitching kept Penns Valley in the game until the very end in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A championships against Brandywine Heights last Monday. While the Rams lost, 3-2, Bumgardner finished the game with eight strikeouts over seven innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. She also hit a single and stole a base.

Avery Dinges, Penns Valley

Dinges also helped give Penns Valley softball a chance against Brandywine Heights. She doubled to drive in Allie O’Brien, then she scored, herself, to give Penns Valley a 2-1 lead in the third.

Madison Melius, Bellefonte

Melius blasted two home runs in Bellefonte’s playoff run last week. She began the week with a three-run blast against Chartiers Valley and turned around and shot another home run over the left-center field fence against North Hills. Meluis’ homer against Chartiers Valley was key in the Raiders’ 4-1 win. Melius had a total of two hits across the two games — both homers — and a total of four RBIs.

Lexi Rogers, Bellefonte

Rogers gave up just one run against Chartiers Valley on six hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts over seven innings in a 4-1 victory last Monday. Bellefonte was eliminated Thursday, when the Raiders fell 7-3 to North Hills. Rogers allowed seven hits and seven runs while striking out six over five innings in that game. She hit an RBI single in the top of the third to give Bellefonte its first run against North Hills.

Marina Shawley, Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle Area softball’s season came to an end last Monday with a 4-0 loss to Mount Pleasant in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A championships. Shawley’s double was an offensive highlight for the Eagles in that game. She ended the game 1-for-2, as one of four Eagles to get a hit.