BEA softball’s Marina Shawley is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for June 7-11

Bald Eagle Area softball’s Marina Shawley is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from June 7-11. Centre Daily Times

Editor’s note: The Centre Daily Times will publish a weekly poll on Monday mornings for readers to choose the high school Athlete of the Week for the previous week of competition. The winner will be announced on Sundays. Check for the poll at CentreDaily.com.

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from June 7-11 has been determined by our readers. Bald Eagle Area softball’s Marina Shawley earned the honor with 43.24% of the vote. Bellefonte softball’s Madison Melius finished a close second with 42.02% of the vote.

Although Bald Eagle Area softball’s season came ended with a 4-0 loss to Mount Pleasant in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A championships, Shawley’s double was an offensive highlight for the Eagles in that game. She ended the game 1-for-2, as one of four Eagles to get a hit.

Check back Monday for the athlete of the season poll for the Centre County spring sports season.