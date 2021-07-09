Bellefonte’s Lexi Rogers, BEA’s Mara Hockenberry pick up all-state softball honors

Bellefonte pitcher Lexi Rogers and Bald Eagle Area outfielder Mara Hockenberry were honored this week by the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association (PaHSSBCA) for their accomplishments this season.

Rogers was named the Class 5A player of the year and was a Class 5A first-team selection as a pitcher. The Bellefonte senior pitched 129 innings with an earned-run average of 1.194 and a walks plus hits per inning of .969. Rogers struck out 209 batters and allowed just 70 hits all season.

She had strong season from the plate as well, going 20-for-36 from the plate with a line of .533/.634/1.000, an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.634, hitting six home runs and driving in 33 runs on the year. Rogers had 18 walks in 82 plate appearances.

Hockenberry was named as a Class 3A second-team selection as an outfielder. The Bald Eagle Area senior slashed .458/.480/.500 with an OPS of .980 on the year, according to stats available on MaxPreps.