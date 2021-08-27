High School Sports
LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 1 of Centre County high school football
The 2021 high school football season is here, but already off to a rocky start for Centre County teams.
Penns Valley had to change opponents after Mercyhurst Prep had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 tests among their ranks, and both Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte had their games pushed a day to Saturday. However, Penns Valley was able to find a new opponent, and State College and Philipsburg-Osceola will both be in action Friday night.
Here’s what has happened so far:
State College 31, Mifflin County 6 (3rd quarter)
Philipsburg-Osceola 21, West Branch 14 (3rd quarter)
Penns Valley 0, Richland 48 (4th quarter)
The Rams of Richland didn’t take long to get on the board, with QB Kellan Stahl finding Sam Penna for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 11:09 left in the first quarter. The PAT was good to make it 7-0.
Penns Valley cant get anything going on its opening drive. Richland doesn’t take long to score again, with Stahl hitting Griffin Larue for another TD. Richland led 14-0 at 6:26.
Penns Valley couldn’t capitalize on a big kickoff return, punting away again to Richland. Richland’s Grayden Lewis ran for an 11-yard TD to make it 21-0.
Richland takes over again after another three-and-out drive for Penns Valley. Stahl punches it in from the 4 yard line. The PAT was wide left, and Richland led 27-0 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.
Penns Valley still can’t get anything going on offense in the second quarter. Evan McCracken runs in from 6 for another Richland touchdown, and a PAT makes it 34-0 with 9:40 left in the half.
Penns Valley gets intercepted by Larue. Then Larue scores on the next play, making it 41-0 with 8:34 left in the half.
Stahl hits Larue for a 38-yard TD. Richland leads 48-0 with about two minutes to go in the half.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, with the clock running. Penns Valley made it to the red zone, but fumbled at the goal line. Richland recovered.
Comments