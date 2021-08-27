LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 1 of Centre County high school football

The 2021 high school football season is here, but already off to a rocky start for Centre County teams.

Penns Valley had to change opponents after Mercyhurst Prep had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 tests among their ranks, and both Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte had their games pushed a day to Saturday. However, Penns Valley was able to find a new opponent, and State College and Philipsburg-Osceola will both be in action Friday night.

Here’s what has happened so far:

State College 31, Mifflin County 6 (3rd quarter)

Here for @statehighfball at @MCHuskyFootball. It’s Opening Night and kickoff starts at 7:00 p.m. Follow along for updates and a gamer for @cdt_sports: pic.twitter.com/mE1d9azM5y — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 27, 2021

Price on the return for State College. Ball at their own 35. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 27, 2021

3-and-out, @statehighfball will take over possession at their own 45-yard line. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 27, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

3-and-out, @statehighfball will take over possession at their own 45-yard line. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 27, 2021

Quinn Murphy kicks a 26-yard FG to give @statehighfball a 10-0 lead with 6:50 remaining in the first. pic.twitter.com/k5ViDcYVze — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 27, 2021

Brady Bendik punches it in from 4 yards out. @statehighfball leads 17-0 with 3:24 left in the first. pic.twitter.com/Dc4TDtwsAw — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 27, 2021

.@thomasyoderjr punches it in from 2 yards out on a jet sweep. 31-0, @statehighfball with 1:02 left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/9mKSOqoKkL — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 28, 2021

Jared Lyons rushes for a 15-yard TD for @MCHuskyFootball. 31-6 with 7:54 left in the third quarter. — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) August 28, 2021

Philipsburg-Osceola 21, West Branch 14 (3rd quarter)

We are underway with West Branch starting with the ball first at their 20 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

PO holds West Branch at midfield and forces punt, Mounties turn with ball at own 14, 5:24 left in Q1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

PO at WB 9, 4th & 3, looking to keep drive alive. 10 plays and 10 runs for Mounties — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

.@KyleJAndrews_ player to watch Matt Martin goes 9 yds on ground for 6, Carson Long the PAT, @PO_Athletics 7-0, :47 left in Q1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

West Branch's Tyler Biggans finds a wide open Kyle Kolesar up the middle of the field for a 49-yd passing score, Emma Bucha the PAT, 7-7 10:51 left in 1st half — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

.@PO_Athletics' Luke Hughes from 1-yd out, PAT blocked, Mounties 13-7, 5:38 left 1st half — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

Mounties turn a Jakodi Jones INT into 6, with Hughes rumbling in from 1-yd out again, QB Ben Gustkey with the 2pt run, @PO_Athletics 21-7, 3:53 left in Q2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 27, 2021

With 13 seconds left in 1st half, West Branch scores a 14-yd TD on a pass from Biggans to Jackson Croyle, now in lightning delay, @PO_Athletics 21-13 pending PAT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

Game getting ready to restart. 13 seconds will get played, 5 minute break and then 2nd half, pending no more lightning of course :-) — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

Absolutely pouring here now pic.twitter.com/QvrWwXsSuD — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

Ok, PAT good for West Branch by Bucha, 21-14 @PO_Athletics :13 left in Q2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

HT leaders:



R - PO: Martin 9-72; WB: Biggans 7-13



P - PO: Ben Gustkey 2-2 41yds; Biggans 6-12 134 yds 2 TD, 1 INT



Rec. - PO: Martin 1-21; WB: Owen Koleno 2-54 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

2nd half underway, PO ball at own 29 to start — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

PO had to punt on possession, WB throws INT, PO ball again at own 20 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

PO fumbles ball at own 39, WB recovers — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) August 28, 2021

Penns Valley 0, Richland 48 (4th quarter)

Kickoff in 60 minutes!!! pic.twitter.com/rE2ECE8uIE — Richland Rams Football (@rhsfootball) August 27, 2021

The Rams of Richland didn’t take long to get on the board, with QB Kellan Stahl finding Sam Penna for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 11:09 left in the first quarter. The PAT was good to make it 7-0.

Penns Valley cant get anything going on its opening drive. Richland doesn’t take long to score again, with Stahl hitting Griffin Larue for another TD. Richland led 14-0 at 6:26.

Penns Valley couldn’t capitalize on a big kickoff return, punting away again to Richland. Richland’s Grayden Lewis ran for an 11-yard TD to make it 21-0.

Richland takes over again after another three-and-out drive for Penns Valley. Stahl punches it in from the 4 yard line. The PAT was wide left, and Richland led 27-0 with 1:09 left in the first quarter.

Penns Valley still can’t get anything going on offense in the second quarter. Evan McCracken runs in from 6 for another Richland touchdown, and a PAT makes it 34-0 with 9:40 left in the half.

Penns Valley gets intercepted by Larue. Then Larue scores on the next play, making it 41-0 with 8:34 left in the half.

Stahl hits Larue for a 38-yard TD. Richland leads 48-0 with about two minutes to go in the half.

Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter, with the clock running. Penns Valley made it to the red zone, but fumbled at the goal line. Richland recovered.