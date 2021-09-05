Saint Joseph’s golfer Tim Peters voted Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Aug. 23-28

Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy’s Tim Peters tees off for the second hole at Skytop Mountain Golf Course for a match against Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Aug. 23-28 has been determined by our readers. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy golfer Tim Peters won the honors with 41.27% of the vote and 808 votes. Bald Eagle Area football player Max Yetsko finished second with 35.55% of the vote (696 votes).

Peters began his season shooting a 72 (par) to tie for second out of more than 80 golfers entered in the Happy Valley Invitational on Aug. 19. Following that performance, Peters placed first in every match for Saint Joseph’s to close out the week, including shooting a 70 (-2) in a 318-387 team loss to Altoona.

Peters, who began his golf career the spring before his freshman season, now holds a competition average of 72, with a +1 handicap and holds the school’s lowest individual match score since 2015.

The two-year captain is now focusing on lowering his average and gaining momentum as his team approaches the postseason.

“He is putting together a nice start to the season, but his goals are to win a state title and play in college,” Saint Joseph’s golf coach Chad Walsh said. “I have no doubt he will put the work in to accomplish those goals, and he knows the areas of his game where he can improve. Some players get to a level where it is hard for them to see where they can improve their average, the scary part about Tim is that he knows what he needs to do, and has the work ethic to grind at those weaknesses, as few as they may be.”

