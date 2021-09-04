Bald Eagle Area football shut out 21-0 by a dominant Clearfield defense

Bald Eagle Area’s Hayden Vaughn picks off a pass intended for Clearfield’s Nate Natoli (10) as teammate Owen Irvin attempts to break the pass up. Clearfield Progress

The Clearfield defensive front was dominant in Friday evening’s game against Bald Eagle Area, leading the Bison to a 21-0 shutout of the Eagles at the Bison Sports Complex.

Oliver Billotte, Hayden Kovalick and Isaac Samsel combined to sack BEA quarterback Carson Nagle eight times and harass him nearly every time he dropped back to pass.

“They have some really good kids up front,” BEA head coach Jesse Nagle said. “We knew that coming in. We had six-, seven-man protections and they were still splitting our guys. We didn’t have time to throw. Our quarterback would get back on his back foot and he was running for his life.”

“Our defensive line was outstanding,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “Oliver had a big game. Isaac, Hayden, Josh Steele ... all those kids just came at you, and it was a really tough night for their quarterback.”

Nagle completed just 12 of his 33 pass attempts for 119 yards and was picked off twice, while the Eagle rushing attack was non-existent, going for negative-(-53) yards on 17 carries.

Only five of BEA’s 17 rushing plays went for positive yardage and the night’s biggest ground gain came on a 7-yard scamper from Garrett Burns on a fake punt.

“You have to establish a run,” Coach Nagle said. “I know we had negative rushing yards. We have to figure that out. We have to be able to run the football. We’re young up front, but we have to mature.”

While the Clearfield defense was dominating, Bald Eagle’s was also doing a good job keeping the Bison off the scoreboard.

The Bison’s first two possessions were three-and-outs and the third ended in a Hayden Vaughn interception.

Clearfield finally solved the BEA defense midway through the second quarter, going on a 12-play, 54-yard drive that culminated with a 2-yard plunge by Billotte.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

That was the only scoring in the first half for either team.

BEA did have two trips into the Red Zone in the half, one set up by the interception and the other the result of the best Eagle drive of the game. But a Kovalick sack pushed BEA from the 13 back to the 23 on third down and Nagle’s pass to Owen Irvin came up just a few yards shy of a first on fourth down.

“We had our opportunities tonight,” Coach Nagle said. “We were inside the Red Zone two or three times. We just have to finish. But it’s OK. We’re looking at kids developing and maturing.”

Clearfield took a 14-0 lead with 5:33 left in the third quarter when Billotte hit Nate Natoli on a 9-yard scoring strike to complete a 57-yard drive. Natoli set the possession up with an interception and also had a 38-yard reception during the series.

Natoli caught six passes for 87 yards and the score.

The Bison upped the advantage to 21-0 late in the quarter after another interception set the hosts up in pristine field position.

This time it was Will Domico who made the pick, giving his offense the ball at midfield.

Mark McGonigal and Billotte alternated 12- and 17-yard runs before McGonigal finished things off with a 25-yard rumble with 16 seconds left in the third.

The third of Luke Sidorick’s three PATs made it 21-0 with a quarter to play.

In the fourth, Billotte had drive-killing sacks in back-to-back series and the Bison offense ran out the clock with an 11-play drive — all on the ground — that featured five different Bison carry the load.

“I’m really happy for this team,” Janocko said. “Bald Eagle is a good football team. I don’t think they’re going to lose too many more.”

McGonigal led the Clearfield ground attack with 71 yards on 12 carries. Billotte added 11 runs for 39 yards and Jose Alban netted 36 yards on 10 totes.

Irvin led the BEA offense with four receptions for 43 yards. Gavin Eckley added four catches for 22 yards.

Clearfield is back in action in Week 3, hosting Penns Valley.

Bald Eagle Area entertains North Penn-Mansfield.

CLEARFIELD 21, BALD EAGLE AREA 0

Score by Quarters

BEA;0;0;0;0;—;0

Clearfield;0;7;14;0;—;21

Second Quarter

CL—Oliver Billotte 2 run, (Luke Sidorick kick), 7:57.

Third Quarter

CL—Nate Natoli 9 pass from Billotte, (Sidorick kick), 5:33.

CL—Mark McGonigal 21 run, (Sidorick kick), 0:16.

___

BEA;C

First downs;6;15

Rushes-yards;17-(-53);41-167

Comp-Att-Int;14-36-2;11-20-1

Passing Yards;116;126

Total Plays-Yards;53-63;61-293

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;3-1

Punts;7-37.9;6-27.0

Penalties-Yards;3-25;4-30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Bald Eagle Area—Carson Nagle 9-(-43), Garrett Burns 7-(-7), Gavin Eckley 1-(-3).

Clearfield—Mark McGonigal 12-71, Oliver Billotte 11-39, Jose Alban 10-36, Cayden Bell 3-18, Carter Chamberlain 2-5, Nate Natoli 1-4, Team 1-(-2).

PASSING

Bald Eagle Area—Carson Nagle 12-of-33, 119 yds., 2 Int., Garrett Burns 2-of-2, (-3) yds., Michael Snyder 0-of-1.

Clearfield—Oliver Billotte 11-of-20, 126 yds., 1 TD, 1 Int.

RECEIVING

Bald Eagle Area—Owen Irvin 4-43, Gavin Eckley 4-23, Camron Watkins 2-7, Garrett Burns 1-19, Kahale Burns 1-18, Elliot Splain 1-8, Hayden Vaughn 1-(-1).

Clearfield—Nate Natoli 6-83, Jose Alban 2-10, Justin Crutchfield 1-10, Max Paul-Cook 1-11, Karson Kline 1-8.

INTERCEPTIONS

Bald Eagle Area—Hayden Vaughn.

Clearfield—Nate Natoli, Will Domico.