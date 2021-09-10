LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 3 of Centre County high school football

Bellefonte huddles during a high school football game between Bellefonte Area High School and Philipsburg-Osceola High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Bellefonte, Pa. For the Centre Daily Times

Week 3 of the high school football seaosn in Centre County is here.

Bald Eagle Area and State College will both be looking to rebound from losses last week, taking on North Penn-Mansfield and Hollidaysburg, respectively, and Philipsburg-Osceola will look to get into the win column for the first time this season when hosts Huntingdon.

Bellefonte will look to extend its win streak to two when it takes on Mountain league foe Tyrone, and Penns Valley will head on the road to face a tough Clearfield team.

Here’s what to look for:

North Penn-Mansfield (1-1) at Bald Eagle Area (1-1)

Bald Eagle (1-1) was dropped 21-0 last week by Clearfield’s defense. The Eagle offense couldn’t get off of the ground with quarterback Carson Nagle passing 12-for-33 for just 119 yards and two interceptions. It’s not the usual for a highly talented Bald Eagle offense, especially one that has a number of weapons at its disposal. Max Yetsko is still a force at cornerback and he could have another big game this week.

North Penn-Mansfield (1-1) took a 48-7 loss against Canton before bouncing back versus Wyalusing Valley with a 28-18 victory. Cameron Fabian is an offensive starter to watch, as he leads the team with 135 rushing yards. He had a breakout game against Wyalusing Valley with nine carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyrone (0-2) at Bellefonte (1-1)

While Tyrone finished the year 7-2 last season, they’ve already matched their loss total from a season ago with an 0-2 start. The Golden Eagles lost eight starters on both sides of the ball and lost their first two non-conference matchups, 33-13 and 32-13, against Bellwood-Antis and Juniata Valley, respectively.

Things are looking up for Bellefonte (1-1). The Raiders got into the win column last week against Philipsburg-Osceola by a score of 22-6. Their offense wasn’t fully staffed with the absences of tight end Cole Crissman and running back Jamal Saunders.

State College (1-1) at Hollidaysburg (1-1)

State College (1-1) is coming off of their first loss of the season, against Downingtown East. The Little Lions lost 42-21 and made a few key turnovers in the game. One of the bright spots was the play of Finn Furmanek, who had a passing touchdown and receptions of 40 yards and 29 yards. The expectation is for the junior to be heavily involved in the game as an offensive weapon with his arms, legs and hands.

Hollidaysburg (1-1) enters the matchup versus State College coming off of a 28-0 shutout victory over Mifflin County. The Golden Tigers lost their first game against Altoona by a score of 20-3. Running back Xander Bainey has 15 carries for 64 rushing yards (4.3 yards per carry). Bainey leads the team with tackles (14) on the defensive side and is also a player to watch for the matchup.

Huntingdon (0-2) at Philipsburg-Osceola (0-2)

Philipsburg-Osceola is coming off of a 22-6 loss against Bellefonte. The Mountaineers allowed 12 defensive points in the matchup with a fumble return and an interception return. Slot back Matt Martin was featured in the passing game with four receptions for 46 yards. Expect him to be another focal point to get off of the snide against Huntingdon, especially in the running game.

Huntingdon (0-2) was steamrolled by Penns Valley last week by a score of 40-7. The Bearcats also lost their first game, 32-8, against Mount Union. The key for Huntingdon is to neutralize the triple option that Philipsburg-Osceola will run. As things stand, they haven’t been able to get their offense off of the ground.

Penns Valley (1-1) at Clearfield (2-0)

Penns Valley (1-1) had a huge victory over Huntingdon, defeating the Bearcats 40-7. Four different players had a rushing touchdown. Jarrett Stover led the way with two of his own. Zach Braucht had a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown. Stover will have a chance to make his mark against a top-flight Clearfield defense that shut out Bald Eagle 21-0.

Clearfield (2-0) has two strong victories this season, over DuBois (27-0) and the aforementioned win against Bald Eagle. QB Oliver Billotte has gone 20-for-40 on passes with 346 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also has 22 carries for 92 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and eight tackles as a defensive lineman.