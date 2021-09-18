State College grad Conrad Moore recognized with National Football Foundation honor

State College’s Conrad Moore runs the ball during State College’s game against Hollidaysburg at Memorial Field on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in State College, Pa.

While he has graduated and moved on to college at the University of Pennsylvania, Conrad Moore (Class of 2021) returned to his old stomping grounds Friday night to receive an honor during State College’s football game with Chambersburg at Memorial Field.

Moore was honored between the first and second quarters by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame for being selected to the nonprofit education organization’s 2021 Team of Distinction. Moore is one of 64 honorees selected from a pool of 3,500 scholar athletes from across the country.

Moore, son of Curt and Terri Moore, was nominated by the NFF’s Central Pennsylvania Chapter for his “outstanding achievements academically, athletically and community involvement,” according to a release.

Among those achievements, Moore was the quarterback and a captain for the Little Lions in 2020. He was also an East West 4-6A All Star Game selection as a quarterback, earned a couple player of the game distinctions and was the recipient of the Karen Bruno Ganter Sacrifice and Commitment Award for exemplary sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership, sacrifice, and commitment to the program.

Off the field, Moore graduated with a 4.53 GPA and earned High Honor Roll every marking period throughout his high school career. He also earned the State College Top 10% Award and the John Bolash AAA Award for Academics, Attitude and Athletics, and was an active member of Future Business Leader of America and volunteered for the State College Buddy Walk and Toys for Tots.

“Conrad lives the ideals of our football program in the classroom, on the field, and in the community,” State College head coach Matt Lintal said in a release. “He is a young man who goes out of his way to help assist others. Conrad is kind, thoughtful, and willing to stand up courageously for what is right.”

Moore is enrolled in the Wharton School of Business at UPenn, where he is studying business and finance. He’s also a member of the school’s track and field team.