LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos & video from Week 5 of Centre County high school football

CDT staff reports

Philipsburg-Osceola football coach Jeff Vroman yells to his players during the game against Penns Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

At about midway through the high school football season, here’s what to look for in Week 5 for Centre County teams:

State College 0, Central Dauphin East 14 (2nd quarter)

Penns Valley 0, Bald Eagle Area 0 (2nd quarter)

Clearfield 14, Bellefonte 0 (first quarter)

Carson Kline hauled n a pass with 34 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 14-0, Clearfield.

Moshannon Valley 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 13 (first quarter)

