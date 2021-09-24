LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos & video from Week 5 of Centre County high school football

Philipsburg-Osceola football coach Jeff Vroman yells to his players during the game against Penns Valley on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

At about midway through the high school football season, here’s what to look for in Week 5 for Centre County teams:

State College 0, Central Dauphin East 14 (2nd quarter)

With 55.7 seconds remaining in the first quarter, Terrence Jackson-Copney tosses a 30-yard dime to @MehkiFlowers. Central Dauphin East leads 14-0. pic.twitter.com/xsJxl3UMJP — Kyle J. Andrews (@KyleJAndrews_) September 24, 2021

Penns Valley 0, Bald Eagle Area 0 (2nd quarter)

.@PVRamSports won the toss and will get the ball first tonight — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) September 24, 2021

End Q1 | @BEASD_HS 0, @PVRamSports 0, teams trading possessions and getting no further than other team's 35 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) September 24, 2021

Clearfield 14, Bellefonte 0 (first quarter)

Clearfield leads Bellefonte 6-0 in the first quarter, while Northern Bedford is up 7-0 on Curwensville. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 24, 2021

Carson Kline hauled n a pass with 34 seconds left in the first quarter to make it 14-0, Clearfield.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Moshannon Valley 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 13 (first quarter)

Philipsburg-Osceola's Luke Hughes takes in the 5-yard score. Carson Long adds the PAT and the Mounties lead Moshannon Valley 7-0 with 5:21 to play in the first. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 24, 2021

Philipsburg-Osceola's Nick Johnson hauls in the touchdown pass from Ben Gustkey. PAT fails, making it Mounties 13, Moshannon Valley 0 with 2:10 to play in the first. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 24, 2021

Moshannon Valley's Niko Smeal takes in the 35-yard touchdown run. Cameron Collins PAT cuts the Mounties lead to 13-7 with 1:19 to play in the first quarter. — Progress Sports Dept (@progress1sports) September 24, 2021

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 6:32 PM.