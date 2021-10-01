LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos & video from Week 6 of Centre County high school football

State College’s student section cheers during the game against Chambersburg at Memorial Field on Sept. 17, 2021. State College won, 38-22. Photo provided

Week 6 of PIAA high school football is full of intraleague matchups for Centre Country teams.

In the Mountain League, Bellefonte travels over the mountain to face Penns Valley, while Bald Eagle Area heads to Tyrone and Philipsburg-Osceola hosts the league’s top team in Clearfield. Meanwhile, State College will host Mid Penn Commonwealth Division foe Central Dauphin for its homecoming game.

Here’s what to look for.

Central Dauphin (2-1) at State College (3-2)

Bald Eagle Area (4-1) at Tyrone (2-3)

Bald Eagle Area has been rolling as of late. The Eagles’ most recent win came against Penns Valley in a 14-0 slugfest of physical defensive play. Burns is leading the team with 65 carries for 542 yards and five touchdowns. His ability as a runner has eased the pressure off of the shoulders of freshman quarterback Carson Nagle, who has thrown for 904 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Expect Bald Eagle to play aggressively and attack the football.

On the other end, Tyrone has struggled all season. The Golden Eagles have fallen 33-13 to Bellwood-Antis, 32-13 to Juniata Valley, and 42-12 to Clearfield. Tyrone’s only victories were against 1-4 Bellefonte (21-0) and 0-5 Huntingdon in a forfeit. Ronin has to be the focal point of the offense to get things going. He has 39 carries, 161 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bellefonte (1-4) at Penns Valley (2-3)

Clearfield (5-0) at Philipsburg-Osceola (2-3)

Clearfield has steamrolled through the Mountain League in a 5-0 start to the season. The Bison began with a 27-7 victory over DuBois, following up with a 21-0 shutout win against Bald Eagle, defeating Penns Valley 53-7, then Tyrone 42-12 and Bellefonte 48-0. Billotte is the mainstay at quarterback, passing for 688 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions, to go with 42 carries for 257 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, Billotte has 33 tackles (14 tackles for loss), eight sacks and a pass deflection.

Philipsburg-Osceola nabbed its second win of the season last week against Moshannon Valley with a 21-14 triumph. The Mounties are looking to turn their season around and give Clearfield a fight. Success will take a lot of trickery and confusion with the Wing-T offense, along with the steady rushing attack that Martin gives them. The slotback has 59 carries for 340 yards and a touchdown of the season. Fullback Luke Hughes is the second leading rusher with 67 rushes for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

