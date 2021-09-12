Bellefonte football’s Nolan Weaver is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Bellefonte’s Nolan Weaver celebrates after scoring a touchdown after collecting a fumble during a high school football game between Bellefonte Area High School and Philipsburg-Osceola High School on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in Bellefonte, Pa. For the Centre Daily Times

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Aug. 30-Sept. 4 has been determined by our readers. Bellefonte linebacker Nolan Weaver was voted the Athlete of the Week, garnering 47.27 % of the vote (1,039 votes). Penns Valley running back Jarrett Stover followed Weaver with 32.53% of the vote (715 votes).

Weaver did a little bit of everything on the defensive side of the ball in last week’s 22-6 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola. He forced a fumble and completely dominated the fourth quarter with a 9-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown. He added four receptions for 23 yards on the night for the Raiders to retain the Luther Trophy.

