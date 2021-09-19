Athletes of the Week

Philipsburg-Osceola soccer’s Carson Long is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Sept. 6-10

Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Carson Long runs down the field with the ball ahead of a Saint Joseph defender during the game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Philipsburg-OsceolaÕs Carson Long runs down the field with the ball ahead of a Saint Joseph defender during the game on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Sept. 6-11 has been determined by our readers. Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer’s freshman Carson Long won the weekly poll, generating 45.24% of the vote (509 votes). Junior State College quarterback Finn Furmanek finished second with 21.96% of votes (247 votes).

Long played a crucial role in helping his Mounties jump to their first victory of the season, a 3-2 win over Bald Eagle Area last Thursday. Long had a hat-trick in five shots and was assisted by Evan Bock and Alex Godin. He went on to have a goal and assist in a 4-3 loss to Clearfield. Long’s extra point was also instrumental in P-O’s football’s 7-6 win over Huntingdon.

He’s continued his success into this week, scoring in each of the Mounties three soccer games — including two more hat-tricks —and setting a new single-game assists record vs. Tyrone.

Check back Monday for the Centre County Athlete of the Week poll for the week of Sept. 13-18.

Profile Image of Kyle J. Andrews
Kyle J. Andrews
Kyle J. Andrews is a 2018 graduate of the University of Baltimore, home of the perennially undefeated Bees. Prior to heading to the Centre Daily Times, he spent times as a sports reporter for the Baltimore Sun Media Group, covering the Ravens and Orioles for 105.7 The Fan, Baltimore Beatdown and Fox Sports 1340 AM.
