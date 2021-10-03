Bellefonte soccer’s Hayden Walker is the Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week for Sept. 20-25

BellefonteÕs Hayden Walker dribbles down the field around a Bald Eagle Area defender during the game on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. adrey@centredaily.com

The Centre Daily Times’ Athlete of the Week from Sept. 20-25 has been determined by our readers. Bellefonte soccer’s Hayden Walker topped the poll, tallying 48.8% of the vote (567 votes). Bald Eagle Area running back Garrett Burns finished second with 33.91% of the vote (394 votes).

Walker had a standout week, aiding Bellefonte soccer to two wins to improve 5-1-1 on the year (3-1-1 in Mountain League play) and second place in the conference. He had two goals in the Raider’s 4-0 victory against Clearfield on Sept. 21 and each of Bellefonte’s four goals in a 4-2 win over Philipsburg-Osceola two days later. Up to that point, Walker scored 11 of Bellefonte’s 21 goals (52%) and has been a part of 62% of the team’s goals with assists.

Check back Monday for the Centre County Athlete of the Week poll for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 2.