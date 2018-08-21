Philipsburg’s Matt Adams is heading back to the Cardinals

After 15 months — some spent in Atlanta and some in Washington, D.C. — Matt Adams is heading back to St. Louis.
The Philipsburg native was traded by the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. In return, the Cardinals will pay what’s remaining of Adams’ $4 million salary for 2018, according to reports.
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo announced the move in a press conference, along with the news that infielder Daniel Murphy was dealt to the Cubs for minor league infielder Andruw Monasterio and a player to be named or cash considerations.
Adams is expected to to rejoin the Cardinals on Wednesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in Los Angeles.
Fox Sports Midwest reporter/host Jim Hayes tweeted that Adams was “thrilled” about returning to the Cardinals.
“He told me, ‘I always had it in the back of my mind that I wanted to come back. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon,’ “ the tweet read.
Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter also expressed his excitement for Adams’ return. When the Nationals visited St. Louis recently, Carpenter reportedly denied Adams a taste of some homemade salsa that has become popular among Cardinals players.
“Matt Adams ‘Big City’ wanted some salsa when the Nationals were in town last week,” he tweeted. “Cordially I had to deny him of that request due to conflicting interests. Now my friend I shall bathe you in it!”
In 94 games this season, Adams amassed a .257 batting average with 18 home runs, 27 extra base hits and 48 RBIs. At one point, Adams was tied for fourth in the majors for most home runs.
The lefthanded batter was selected out of Slippery Rock by the Cardinals in the 23rd round of the 2009 Draft, and was called up to the majors in 2012.
Adams will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Comments