State College Little League’s season ends with 2nd loss to East Pennsboro

State College Little League’s Rydan Walker takes a swing Wednesday against East Pennsboro in the u12 Section 4 Majors tournament in Mechanicsburg. State College lost 5-0. Photo provided

State College wasn’t able to get its bats going Wednesday evening as it fell 5-0 to East Pennsboro in the u 12 Section 4 Majors championship game in Mechanicsburg.

East Pennsboro pitcher Aaron Angelo gave up just one hit over 5 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

State College’s lone hit — a double — came off the bat of Sebastian Rhoades on a line drive to center field in the third.

“The pitcher we saw tonight, you’ve got to give him credit,” State College coach Matt Gaul said. “This was the second time they threw him against us and we just couldn’t hit the ball. He’s a good pitcher and that’s definitely a good team.”

Despite the season-ending loss, Gaul said he’s proud of how far his team has come since they began in Little League as 10-year-olds. Especially, he said, with they way the players have learned to deal with adversity in games, something Gaul said was on display Wednesday night.

East Pennsboro got out to an early lead, scoring three in the bottom of the first inning — including two runs on errors — then two more in the third. But State College held them the rest of the game, with three quick outs each inning.

“We went down early, and that was certainly not an ideal situation,” Gaul said. “We ended up playing extremely tough over the last half of that game.”

Mikey Gaul pitched all five innings for State College, allowing five runs on four hits, striking out six and walking one. State College had three errors to East Pennsboro’s 0.

State College finishes its postseason 10-2, as the District 5 champs and the Section 4 runners-up. Its only two losses came at the hands of East Pennsboro. East Pennsboro will now move on to the state tournament, which it won last year as 11-year-olds.

“It was a good season for us,” Gaul said. “We got a little further than we have before, which is always nice. It’s been awhile since State College has won some games at sectionals. These guys have come a long way since they were 10 years old, which is also really nice to see.”