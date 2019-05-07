Why the State College Spikes are changing their name to the ‘Happy Valley Grilled Stickies’ — for a day

The State College Spikes, the short-season single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, will change their name to the “Happy Valley Grilled Stickies” for a game in August. Photo Provided

The county’s minor league team is set to honor one of Happy Valley’s most iconic foods — grilled stickies — by changing the team’s name and jersey for a day.

The State College Spikes, the short-season single-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, announced Tuesday they will become the “Happy Valley Grilled Stickies” on Aug. 9 for a Friday night game against the Batavia Muckdogs. The jersey will feature the words “Happy Valley” emblazoned on the front, with “GS” listed on the left sleeve. The “S” just so happens to look like a grilled sticky bun, with a little vanilla ice cream thrown on top. (Who doesn’t eat grilled stickies a la mode?)

Sure, the idea is silly — and so is the announcement — but it’s for a good cause.

After the contest, the game-used jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network, a nonprofit that raises funds for children’s hospitals and promotes awareness of children’s health issues.

On July 28, the State College Spikes will keep their name but will wear plaid pink jerseys to promote the fight against breast cancer and will then auction them off afterward to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation.

The jersey auctions have become an annual tradition for the Spikes, which moved to State College in 2006. But the tradition of grilled stickies goes back long, long before that.

The iconic treat, an elongated cinnamon roll, became a staple of the area in 1929 from Ye Olde College Diner. Although the diner closed last year and sold for $1.5 million, the stickies continue to be produced in a Boalsburg bakery facility and can be purchased in local supermarkets and restaurants.

The grilled stickies gained statewide acclaim in 1993 when they were featured in Rick Sebak’s 1993 documentary, “Pennsylvania Diners and Other Roadside Restaurants.” And The New York Times also wrote about the “late-night staple for students and townies alike” in 2001.

Sales for single-game tickets for the Spikes will begin Saturday.