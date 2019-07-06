How the State College Spikes’ Bark in the Park night extends beyond the ballpark

Spikes feature local dogs on the diamond State College Spikes are hosting 4 Bark In the Park nights this season with special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit local animal rescues. Fans submitted photos of their dogs to be featured on the jersey. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State College Spikes are hosting 4 Bark In the Park nights this season with special jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit local animal rescues. Fans submitted photos of their dogs to be featured on the jersey.

At 6 p.m. Sunday, local baseball fans will have another chance to bring their dogs to the ballpark, as the State College Spikes will be hosting their second of four “Bark in the Park” nights.





For Bark in the Park night, dogs of all sizes will be welcomed through the gates of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, although they will only be allowed on the concourse and outfield bleachers.

During the game, the Spikes will be wearing their special Bark in the Park jersey.

The jerseys feature photos of dogs submitted by fans via email and social media. In total, there are 150 individual pictures of dogs featured on the jerseys.

The jerseys are one of the many unique uniform designs that will be featured by minor league teams this year, and the Spikes players are excited to wear them.

“Immediately they were taking pictures and putting them up on Instagram,” said Spikes play-by-play announcer Joe Putnam. “They’re fun and that’s really what it’s all about. They’re fun to wear and they break things up over the course of the season.”

The game on Sunday will be the first of a three-game series against the Batavia Muckdogs.

“Bark in the Park” is not just an evening to let dogs take in a minor league baseball game, but also an opportunity to help out local animal rescue organizations.

The proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will go to local animal rescue organizations such as PAWS of Centre County, Pets Come First and the Metzger Animal Hospital.

“We’re so glad to be able to partner with the Spikes on another great slate of Bark in the Park Nights that will feature these one-of-a-kind jerseys,” Dr. Fred Metzger, of Metzger Animal Hospital, said in a release. “This year’s Bark in the Park jerseys will also maximize the impact of these events off the field by assisting five great animal rescue organizations in our area.”

Additionally, the jerseys will be auctioned off during the season. The auctions will be taking place on the LiveSource app throughout the summer. Each players jersey will be available to purchase, with the money raised from the auction going to local animal organizations.

If you can’t make Sunday’s Bark in the Park night, there will be two more opportunities to bring your dog to the stadium — on Aug. 16 and the season finale on Sept. 1.