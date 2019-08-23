Spikes make presence known at All-Star Game

Dave Bohner, grandfather of the State College Spikes’ late honorary base coach Josiah Viera, poses with players at the New York-Penn League All-Star Game Wednesday in at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in Staten Island, New York. Viera was posthumously inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame in a ceremony prior to the game. Photo provided

State College players scored two runs, but that wasn’t enough to lead their Red team to victory in in Wednesday’s New York-Penn League All-Star Game. Five Spikes played in the game, which was won by the Blue team, 7-4, at Richmond County Bank Ballpark in Staten Island, New York.

Andrew Warner, who started in left field, went 2-for-2. He also threw out a runner at second in the first inning.

A fielder’s choice from starting designated hitter Andrew Vinsky brought home teammate Martin Figueroa for the first Red run. Vinsky would later score.

Figueroa, who started at first base, grounded out and reached on an error in two plate appearances, and helped turn a double play in the second inning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Centre Daily Times content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Right-hander Andre Pallante retired all three batters he faced in the fourth. He threw 16 pitches, nine for strikes, and notched one strikeout.

Reliever Hector Villalobos took the mound in the sixth. He gave up a solo home run and a walk and struck out two.

The Spikes can make their move in the playoff hunt during the next week, with games against both teams they’re chasing.

State College returned to action Thursday, with a 9-5 loss to division-leading Batavia to kick off the three-game series. The Spikes return home Sunday to face the second-place Black Bears.

The season concludes with a road series against Mahoning Valley and a three-game set against Williamsport, which includes the home finale at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 1.