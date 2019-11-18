State College Spikes could lose MLB ties under new proposal, per report

The State College Spikes are one of 42 minor league baseball teams that could have their affiliation with a major league team severed under a new MLB proposal, according to a New York Times report.

The radical proposal would convert some teams from the lower-level minor leagues — short-season, rookie baseball and lower Class A — into a Dream League of undrafted players, the NYT reported.

Teams would be co-owned and operated by MLB and MiLB, which would be a departure from the current system. The vast majority of teams are independently owned and operated.

Spikes Communications director Joe Putnam declined to comment and referred questions to the MiLB office, which did not immediately respond.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Part of the proposal could include a plan to halve the amateur draft, which would reduce the player pool by about 600 and eliminate the need for about 20 teams, according to the NYT.

The current operating agreement expires September 2020. The Williamsport Crosscutters and Erie SeaWolves are also among the 42 teams listed in the proposal, the report says.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on June 17, 2016. Nabil K. Mark nmark@centredaily.com

The Spikes averaged 123,231 fans per year during the past five seasons. That mark places them sixth in the 14-team New York-Penn League, trailing the Brooklyn Cyclones (200,446), Hudson Valley Renegades (152,069), Tri-City ValleyCats (143,605), Aberdeen IronBirds (132,783) and Lowell Spinners (125,196).

MLB is committed to a “significant” change because officials feel about 25% of minor league teams are not operating at a high-enough standard for modern athletes, the NYT reported.

They are also insisting some minor league teams upgrade their facilities so top prospects are not working in substandard training rooms with poor nutrition programs, the NYT reported.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park — home to the Spikes and Penn State baseball — opened in 2006. The stadium is owned by the university and operated and leased by the Spikes.