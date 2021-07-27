State College Spikes knot up with Trenton Thunder for first tie in MLB Draft League history

The State College Spikes (21-26) began a series Tuesday with the MLB Draft League-leading Trenton Thunder (25-12). Neither would improve upon their record as the game ended 6-6 — the first tie in league history and the second ever for the Spikes.

State College’s last tie came in their final season as minor league affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals in the New-York Penn League against their current MLB Draft League rival Williamsport Crosscutters in 2019. Tuesday’ night’s game finished in seven innings, with the league wanting to preserve pitchers’ arms moving forward.

The Spikes jumped out of a 5-0 deficit in the fourth inning with a three-run home run in the fourth inning by center fielder Cameron Lee and tied things up with right fielder Hylan Hall’s steal and subsequent score on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Lukas Cook.

“It shows their character,” Spikes manager Delwyn Young said. “We spoke as a team today about last week and I told them that last week was one of our best weeks as a team. Even with all of this roster turnover that we’ve had, I told them to ‘keep going’. Today we play seven innings, but you still play to that last out and we did.”

First baseman Andrew Cossetti had a first-inning solo home run to give Trenton a 1-0 lead.

The second inning was even stronger for the Thunder, as right fielder Luis Vargas led off with a single and immediately stole second base. Center fielder Bret WIlliams walked and shortstop Jonny Weaver drove in Vargas, advancing Williams to second. Weaver and Williams advanced on a passed ball, setting up left fielder Jordan Wiley’s sacrifice fly to score Williams for the 2-0 advantage.

Williams reached base again in the fourth inning, this time by way of a single. Williams stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Williams eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk by Weaver. Cossetti was later hit by a pitch to score Weaver for the 5-0 lead.

Then came the Spikes.

State College began the fourth inning with a single from second baseman Marques Paige and a one-out single by first baseman Daryl Loyd. Center fielder Cameron Lee followed up with a three-run home run with an exit velocity of 97 mph to cut Trenton’s lead to 5-3.

Trenton had more production from Williams with a solo home run in the fifth inning, but it was answered by a two-run inning from the Spikes. Shortstop Lukas Cook singled, followed by third baseman Trent Lewis’ walk and Paige being hit by a pitch. Designated hitter Luke Seidel reached on an error, scoring Cook and Lewis and advancing Paige to third to trail 6-5.

Hall jumped out of the gate in the sixth inning with a double and stealing third base. Hall later scored on a Cook sacrifice fly to tie it at 6-6.

“I just try to ignite the team when we have low energy,” Hall said. “I knew with the double, there was energy still left and I knew if I stole a base, the other team’s energy will be thrown off. So, I took a chance and I got it.”

State College starting pitcher Jared Kengott went two innings, allowing three runs on three hits, while walking two, striking out two and giving up a home run. In relief was Michael Slaten, who also went two innings and allowed three hits, two runs, allowing a walk and struck out a game-high four batters. Josh Culliver finished off the game with a two-inning outing, allowing just one hit, but the single hit was a home run.

Justin Garcia started for the Thunder, going four innings, allowing six hits, three runs, walking two batters, striking out five and giving up a homer. Michael DeSanti went one inning in relief, giving up one hit, two runs (none earned), while walking a batter and striking out another. Alex Smith took the ball from DeSanti for the final two innings, giving up just one hit, one run and walked a batter.