‘Bob was the best boy.’ State College Spikes announce death of Bob the Baseball Dog

Just a little over a month after his retirement, Bob the Baseball died Friday evening, the State College Spikes announced Saturday. The yellow Labrador retriever was 13 human years old.

“We are saddened by the loss of our friend Bob the Baseball Dog,” Spikes General Manager Scott Walker said in a release. “Bob was the best boy, and he made an impression on each fan that he met here at the ballpark, as well as all of us in the Spikes family. We could not have asked for a better pup to be an ambassador for our club.”

According to the Spikes’ release, Bob died “peacefully,” surrounded by his caretakers, the McFall family.

Bob the Baseball Dog, who was born Dec. 1, 2007 at Barnes Puppy Love Kennels in Roaring Spring, began his baseball career with the Altoona Curve in 2008. He became the official canine face of the Spikes a year later, and was a loyal presence at Medlar Field until he retired from his official duties in June.

The Spikes held a retirement part for Bob on June 24 during Bark in the Park night, during which all of his four-legged friends came to the stadium to celebrate and share in some delicious doggie treats.

“We also want to express our deep thanks to the McFall family for taking Bob into their home for many years,” Walker said. “Bob will be greatly missed, and the ballpark will not be the same without him.”

A celebration of life for Bob the Baseball Dog will be held at the Spikes’ final Bark in the Park night of the season on Aug. 8. Fans are invited to being their dogs to the Spikes’ 4:05 p.m. contest against the Williamsport Crosscutters to honor Bob’s memory.