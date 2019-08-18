Ex-PSU RB Miles Sanders on the rise and other top fantasy picks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates wide receiver Greg Ward’s (6) 38-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of Thursday's preseason game. AP

The NFL regular season is set to start in just three short weeks, which means it’s time to draft your fantasy football teams for the upcoming year.

Veteran fantasy football analysts Tom Brolley and Joe Dolan have provided their industry-best draft rankings to the Centre Daily Times. Be sure to check out The Fantasy Free Agents website for more in-depth fantasy articles and podcasts this season, including their Draft Plan series from this past week.

Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck took a tumble down this week’s rankings because of an ankle injury while New York Jets QB Sam Darnold climbed off another strong preseason performance.

Former Penn State RB Miles Sanders continues to rise based on his strong training camp while Miami’s Kenyan Drake fell down draftboards because of a foot injury.

At wide receiver, Oakland’s Antonio Brown, Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton, Dallas’ Amari Cooper, and Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen have drafters concerned in the first three rounds because of small camp injuries.

And at tight end, former Nittany Lion Mike Gesicki fell again this week as he continues to underwhelm at Dolphins training camp

Fantasy football rankings updated as of 2 p.m. Friday and are powered by Tom Brolley and Joe of The Fantasy Free Agents Podcast. According to Fantasy Pros draft accuracy methodology, Joe and Tom had the most accurate draft rankings in 2018 and the most accurate draft rankings over the last five years among 160 experts and sites.

Quarterback rankings

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 2 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 3 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 4 Carson Wentz PHI 10 5 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 6 Cam Newton CAR 7 7 Andrew Luck IND 6 8 Matt Ryan ATL 9 9 Jared Goff LAR 9 10 Kyler Murray ARI 12 11 Drew Brees NO 9 12 Dak Prescott DAL 8 13 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 7 14 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 15 Russell Wilson SEA 11 16 Jameis Winston TB 7 17 Mitch Trubisky CHI 6 18 Josh Allen BUF 6 19 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 20 Philip Rivers LAC 12 21 Tom Brady NE 10 22 Sam Darnold NYJ 4 23 Derek Carr OAK 6 24 Jimmy Garoppolo SF 4 25 Andy Dalton CIN 9 26 Matthew Stafford DET 5 27 Nick Foles JAX 10 28 Joe Flacco DEN 10 29 Marcus Mariota TEN 11 30 Eli Manning NYG 11 31 Josh Rosen MIA 5 32 Dwayne Haskins WAS 10 33 Ryan Fitzpatrick MIA 5 34 Ryan Tannehill TEN 11 35 Case Keenum WAS 10 36 Daniel Jones NYG 11 37 Nick Mullens SF 4 38 Colt McCoy WAS 10 39 Drew Lock DEN 10 40 Ryan Finley CIN 9 41 Blake Bortles LAR 9 42 AJ McCarron HOU 10 43 Deshone Kizer GB 11 44 Jacoby Brissett IND 6 45 Trevor Siemian NYJ 4 46 Brian Hoyer NE 10 47 Robert Griffin III BAL 8 48 Drew Stanton CLE 7 49 Mike Glennon OAK 6 50 Cody Kessler PHI 10





Running backs (PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 3 Alvin Kamara NO 9 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 5 David Johnson ARI 12 6 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 7 Joe Mixon CIN 9 8 James Conner PIT 7 9 Nick Chubb CLE 7 10 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 11 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 12 Damien Williams KC 12 13 Todd Gurley LAR 9 14 Melvin Gordon LAC 12 15 Marlon Mack IND 6 16 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 17 Aaron Jones GB 11 18 Leonard Fournette JAX 10 19 Mark Ingram BAL 8 20 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 21 Derrick Henry TEN 11 22 Chris Carson SEA 11 23 James White NE 10 24 David Montgomery CHI 6 25 Miles Sanders PHI 10 26 Tevin Coleman SF 4 27 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 28 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 29 Sony Michel NE 10 30 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 31 Lamar Miller HOU 10 32 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 33 Latavius Murray NO 9 34 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 35 Royce Freeman DEN 10 36 Jordan Howard PHI 10 37 Duke Johnson HOU 10 38 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 39 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 40 Derrius Guice WAS 10 41 Damien Harris NE 10 42 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 43 Nyheim Hines IND 6 44 LeSean McCoy BUF 6 45 Peyton Barber TB 7 46 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 47 Dion Lewis TEN 11 48 Ronald Jones II TB 7 49 Matt Breida SF 4 50 Devin Singletary BUF 6 51 Justice Hill BAL 8 52 Justin Jackson LAC 12 53 Darwin Thompson KC 12 54 Ito Smith ATL 9 55 Chris Thompson WAS 10 56 Jamaal Williams GB 11 57 Frank Gore BUF 6 58 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 59 Gus Edwards BAL 8 60 CJ Anderson DET 5 61 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 62 Mike Davis CHI 6 63 Theo Riddick DEN 10 64 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 65 Dontrell Hilliard CLE 7 66 Carlos Hyde KC 12 67 Corey Clement PHI 10 68 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 69 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 70 Ryquell Armstead JAX 10 71 Jalen Richard OAK 6 72 Jerick McKinnon SF 4 73 Rex Burkhead NE 10 74 Benny Snell Jr. PIT 7 75 Tony Pollard DAL 8 76 Darren Sproles PHI 10 77 Ty Johnson DET 5 78 Dexter Williams GB 11 79 Brian Hill ATL 9 80 Bilal Powell NYJ 4 81 Elijah McGuire NYJ 4 82 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 83 Damarea Crockett HOU 10 84 Doug Martin OAK 6 85 Jordan Scarlett CAR 7 86 TJ Yeldon BUF 6 87 D’Onta Foreman IND 6 88 Myles Gaskin MIA 5 89 Darrel Williams KC 12 90 Qadree Ollison ATL 9

Running backs (non-PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 3 Alvin Kamara NO 9 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 5 David Johnson ARI 12 6 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 7 Joe Mixon CIN 9 8 James Conner PIT 7 9 Nick Chubb CLE 7 10 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 11 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 12 Marlon Mack IND 6 13 Todd Gurley LAR 9 14 Derrick Henry TEN 11 15 Damien Williams KC 12 16 Melvin Gordon LAC 12 17 Aaron Jones GB 11 18 Leonard Fournette JAX 10 19 Mark Ingram BAL 8 20 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 21 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 22 David Montgomery CHI 6 23 Chris Carson SEA 11 24 Sony Michel NE 10 25 Miles Sanders PHI 10 26 Tevin Coleman SF 4 27 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 28 Lamar Miller HOU 10 29 James White NE 10 30 Latavius Murray NO 9 31 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 32 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 33 Royce Freeman DEN 10 34 Jordan Howard PHI 10 35 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 36 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 37 Derrius Guice WAS 10 38 Damien Harris NE 10 39 LeSean McCoy BUF 6 40 Peyton Barber TB 7 41 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 42 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 43 Duke Johnson HOU 10 44 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 45 Ronald Jones II TB 7 46 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 47 Nyheim Hines IND 6 48 Matt Breida SF 4 49 Dion Lewis TEN 11 50 Justin Jackson LAC 12 51 Jamaal Williams GB 11 52 Devin Singletary BUF 6 53 Gus Edwards BAL 8 54 Ito Smith ATL 9 55 Justice Hill BAL 8 56 Darwin Thompson KC 12 57 Frank Gore BUF 6 58 Chris Thompson WAS 10 59 Giovani Bernard CIN 9 60 Alexander Mattison MIN 12 61 Mike Davis CHI 6 62 CJ Anderson DET 5 63 Dontrell Hilliard CLE 7 64 Kareem Hunt CLE 7 65 Corey Clement PHI 10 66 Chase Edmonds ARI 12 67 Malcolm Brown LAR 9 68 Ryquell Armstead JAX 10 69 Benny Snell Jr. PIT 7 70 Rex Burkhead NE 10 71 Tony Pollard DAL 8 72 Carlos Hyde KC 12 73 Theo Riddick DEN 10 74 Dexter Williams GB 11 75 Jalen Richard OAK 6 76 Jerick McKinnon SF 4 77 Bilal Powell NYJ 4 78 Elijah McGuire NYJ 4 79 Brian Hill ATL 9 80 Wayne Gallman NYG 11 81 Damarea Crockett HOU 10 82 Doug Martin OAK 6 83 Jordan Scarlett CAR 7 84 D’Onta Foreman IND 6 85 Darrel Williams KC 12 86 Darren Sproles PHI 10 87 Ty Johnson DET 5 88 TJ Yeldon BUF 6 89 Qadree Ollison ATL 9 90 Myles Gaskin MIA 5

Wide receivers (PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Davante Adams GB 11 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Michael Thomas NO 9 5 Odell Beckham Jr CLE 7 6 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 7 Tyreek Hill KC 12 8 Mike Evans TB 7 9 Antonio Brown OAK 6 10 Keenan Allen LAC 12 11 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 12 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 13 Amari Cooper DAL 8 14 Adam Thielen MIN 12 15 Julian Edelman NE 10 16 Robert Woods LAR 9 17 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 18 D.J. Moore CAR 7 19 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 20 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 21 Chris Godwin TB 7 22 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 23 Kenny Golladay DET 5 24 Allen Robinson CHI 6 25 Mike Williams LAC 12 26 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 27 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 28 Christian Kirk ARI 12 29 AJ Green CIN 9 30 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 31 Will Fuller HOU 10 32 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 33 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 34 Marvin Jones DET 5 35 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 36 Dede Westbrook JAX 10 37 Sammy Watkins KC 12 38 Corey Davis TEN 11 39 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 40 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 11 41 Dante Pettis SF 4 42 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 43 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 44 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 45 Geronimo Allison GB 11 46 Keke Coutee HOU 10 47 John Brown BUF 6 48 Michael Gallup DAL 8 50 James Washington PIT 7 50 Anthony Miller CHI 6 51 Kenny Stills MIA 5 52 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 53 Golden Tate NYG 11 54 Devin Funchess IND 6 55 Daesean Hamilton DEN 10 56 Adam Humphries TEN 11 57 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 4 58 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 59 Parris Campbell IND 6 60 Deebo Samuel SF 4 61 N’Keal Harry NE 10 62 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 10 63 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 64 D.K. Metcalf SEA 11 65 Trey Quinn WAS 10 66 Marquise Goodwin SF 4 67 Josh Gordon NE 10 68 Marquise Brown BAL 8 69 Albert Wilson MIA 5 70 David Moore SEA 11 71 Mohamed Sanu ATL 9 72 Willie Snead BAL 8 73 Ted Ginn NO 9 74 Devante Parker MIA 5 75 Miles Boykin BAL 8 76 Cole Beasley BUF 6 77 Paul Richardson WAS 10 78 Maurice Harris NE 10 79 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 80 Zay Jones BUF 6 81 Randall Cobb DAL 8 82 Danny Amendola DET 5 83 Preston Williams MIA 5 84 Andy Isabella ARI 12 85 A.J. Brown TEN 11 86 Mecole Hardman KC 12 87 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 88 Josh Reynolds LAR 9 89 Keesean Johnson ARI 12 90 Travis Benjamin LAC 12 91 Jalen Hurd SF 4 92 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 93 John Ross CIN 9 94 D.J. Chark JAX 10 95 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 96 Robert Foster BUF 6 97 Phillip Dorsett NE 10 98 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 99 Jakobi Meyers NE 10 100 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 101 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 102 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 103 JJ Arcega-Whiteside PHI 10 104 Marqise Lee JAX 10 105 Hakeem Butler ARI 12 106 Breshad Perriman TB 7 107 Cody Latimer NYG 11 108 Josh Malone CIN 9 109 Demaryius Thomas NE 10 110 Josh Doctson WAS 10 111 Equanimeous St. Brown GB 11





Wide receivers (non-PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Davante Adams GB 11 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 3 Julio Jones ATL 9 4 Odell Beckham Jr CLE 7 5 Michael Thomas NO 9 6 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 7 Tyreek Hill KC 12 8 Mike Evans TB 7 9 Antonio Brown OAK 6 10 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 11 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 12 Amari Cooper DAL 8 13 Keenan Allen LAC 12 14 Adam Thielen MIN 12 15 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 16 Robert Woods LAR 9 17 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 18 Julian Edelman NE 10 19 D.J. Moore CAR 7 20 Kenny Golladay DET 5 21 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 22 Allen Robinson CHI 6 23 Chris Godwin TB 7 24 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 25 Mike Williams LAC 12 26 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 27 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 28 Christian Kirk ARI 12 29 AJ Green CIN 9 30 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 31 Will Fuller HOU 10 32 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 33 Marvin Jones DET 5 34 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 35 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 36 Dede Westbrook JAX 10 39 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 38 Sammy Watkins KC 12 39 Corey Davis TEN 11 40 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 11 41 Dante Pettis SF 4 42 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 43 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 44 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 45 John Brown BUF 6 46 Michael Gallup DAL 8 47 Geronimo Allison GB 11 51 James Washington PIT 7 49 Anthony Miller CHI 6 50 Keke Coutee HOU 10 51 Kenny Stills MIA 5 52 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 53 Devin Funchess IND 6 54 Golden Tate NYG 11 55 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 4 56 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 57 Parris Campbell IND 6 58 Deebo Samuel SF 4 59 Daesean Hamilton DEN 10 60 N’Keal Harry NE 10 61 Adam Humphries TEN 11 62 Tre’Quan Smith NO 9 63 D.K. Metcalf SEA 11 64 Emmanuel Sanders DEN 10 65 Marquise Goodwin SF 4 66 Josh Gordon NE 10 67 Trey Quinn WAS 10 68 Marquise Brown BAL 8 69 Albert Wilson MIA 5 70 Mohamed Sanu ATL 9 71 David Moore SEA 11 72 Devante Parker MIA 5 73 Ted Ginn NO 9 74 Willie Snead BAL 8 75 Miles Boykin BAL 8 76 Maurice Harris NE 10 77 Paul Richardson WAS 10 78 Rashard Higgins CLE 7 79 Taylor Gabriel CHI 6 80 Cole Beasley BUF 6 81 Randall Cobb DAL 8 82 Danny Amendola DET 5 83 Preston Williams MIA 5 84 Andy Isabella ARI 12 85 A.J. Brown TEN 11 86 Mecole Hardman KC 12 87 Josh Reynolds LAR 9 88 Keesean Johnson ARI 12 89 Zay Jones BUF 6 90 Travis Benjamin LAC 12 91 Diontae Johnson PIT 7 92 John Ross CIN 9 93 Jalen Hurd SF 4 94 Demarcus Robinson KC 12 95 D.J. Chark JAX 10 96 Robert Foster BUF 6 97 Phillip Dorsett NE 10 98 Terry McLaurin WAS 10 99 Jakobi Meyers NE 10 100 Antonio Callaway CLE 7 101 Nelson Agholor PHI 10 102 Hunter Renfrow OAK 6 103 Marqise Lee JAX 10 104 Hakeem Butler ARI 12 105 JJ Arcega-Whiteside PHI 10 106 Breshad Perriman TB 7 107 Josh Malone CIN 9 108 Cody Latimer NYG 11 109 Demaryius Thomas NE 10 110 Josh Doctson WAS 10 111 Equanimeous St. Brown GB 11

Tight ends (PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 George Kittle SF 4 3 Zach Ertz PHI 10 4 OJ Howard TB 7 5 Evan Engram NYG 11 6 Hunter Henry LAC 12 7 Jared Cook NO 9 8 Vance McDonald PIT 7 9 Eric Ebron IND 6 10 Delanie Walker TEN 11 11 Austin Hooper ATL 9 12 David Njoku CLE 7 13 Trey Burton CHI 6 14 Mark Andrews BAL 8 15 Jordan Reed WAS 10 16 Jimmy Graham GB 11 17 Greg Olsen CAR 7 18 Noah Fant DEN 10 19 Darren Waller OAK 6 20 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 21 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 22 T.J. Hockenson DET 5 23 Jack Doyle IND 6 24 Chris Herndon IV NYJ 4 25 Mike Gesicki MIA 5 26 Jason Witten DAL 8 27 Gerald Everett LAR 9 28 Ian Thomas CAR 7 29 Ricky Seals-Jones ARI 12 30 Tyler Eifert CIN 9 31 Will Dissly SEA 11 32 Benjamin Watson NE 10 33 Hayden Hurst BAL 8 34 Cameron Brate TB 7 35 CJ Uzomah CIN 9 36 Vernon Davis WAS 10 37 Jordan Thomas HOU 10 38 Irv Smith Jr. MIN 12 39 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 40 Blake Jarwin DAL 8 41 Josh Oliver JAX 10 42 Matt LaCosse NE 10 43 Jace Sternberger GB 11 44 Charles Clay ARI 12 45 Tyler Higbee LAR 9 46 Jesse James DET 5 47 Eric Saubert NE 10 48 Geoff Swaim JAX 10 49 Dawson Knox BUF 6 50 Kahale Warring HOU 10 51 Nick Boyle BAL 8 52 Jeff Heuerman DEN 10 53 Nick Vannett SEA 11 54 Rob Gronkowski FA 5 55 Antonio Gates FA 5





Tight ends (non-PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Travis Kelce KC 12 2 George Kittle SF 4 3 Zach Ertz PHI 10 4 OJ Howard TB 7 5 Hunter Henry LAC 12 6 Evan Engram NYG 11 7 Jared Cook NO 9 8 Eric Ebron IND 6 9 Vance McDonald PIT 7 10 Austin Hooper ATL 9 11 David Njoku CLE 7 12 Delanie Walker TEN 11 13 Mark Andrews BAL 8 14 Trey Burton CHI 6 15 Jimmy Graham GB 11 16 Jordan Reed WAS 10 17 Greg Olsen CAR 7 18 Noah Fant DEN 10 19 Darren Waller OAK 6 20 Kyle Rudolph MIN 12 21 Dallas Goedert PHI 10 22 T.J. Hockenson DET 5 23 Jack Doyle IND 6 24 Chris Herndon IV NYJ 4 25 Mike Gesicki MIA 5 26 Tyler Eifert CIN 9 27 Ricky Seals-Jones ARI 12 28 Jason Witten DAL 8 29 Ian Thomas CAR 7 30 Gerald Everett LAR 9 31 Benjamin Watson NE 10 32 Will Dissly SEA 11 33 Cameron Brate TB 7 34 Hayden Hurst BAL 8 35 CJ Uzomah CIN 9 36 Jordan Thomas HOU 10 37 Vernon Davis WAS 10 38 Irv Smith Jr. MIN 12 39 Jonnu Smith TEN 11 40 Blake Jarwin DAL 8 41 Josh Oliver JAX 10 42 Matt LaCosse NE 10 43 Jace Sternberger GB 11 44 Jesse James DET 5 45 Charles Clay ARI 12 46 Tyler Higbee LAR 9 47 Eric Saubert NE 10 48 Geoff Swaim JAX 10 49 Dawson Knox BUF 6 50 Kahale Warring HOU 10 51 Nick Boyle BAL 8 52 Jeff Heuerman DEN 10 53 Nick Vannett SEA 11 54 Rob Gronkowski FA 5 55 Antonio Gates FA 5

Kicker rankings

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Justin Tucker BAL 8 2 Greg Zuerlein LAR 9 3 Harrison Butker KC 12 4 Stephen Gostkowski NE 10 5 Wil Lutz NO 9 6 Robbie Gould SF 4 7 Adam Vinatieri IND 6 8 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU 10 9 Jason Myers SEA 11 10 Mason Crosby GB 11 11 Michael Badgley LAC 12 12 Brett Maher DAL 8 13 Jake Elliott PHI 10 14 Giorgio Tavecchio ATL 9 15 Matt Prater DET 5 16 Chris Boswell PIT 7 17 Brandon McManus DEN 10 18 Graham Gano CAR 7 19 Greg Joseph CLE 7 20 Kaare Vedvik MIN 12 21 Aldrick Rosas NYG 11 22 Ryan Succop TEN 11 23 Steven Hauschka BUF 6 24 Cairo Santos TB 7 25 Daniel Carlson OAK 6 26 Josh Lambo JAX 10 27 Zane Gonzalez ARI 12 28 Dustin Hopkins WAS 10 29 Jason Sanders MIA 5 30 Randy Bullock CIN 9 31 Taylor Bertolet NYJ 4 32 Elliott Fry CHI 6

Defense/special team rankings

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Chicago Bears CHI 6 2 Los Angeles Rams LAR 9 3 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 10 4 Minnesota Vikings MIN 12 5 Los Angeles Chargers LAC 12 6 Cleveland Browns CLE 7 7 Buffalo Bills BUF 6 8 Baltimore Ravens BAL 8 9 Philadelphia Eagles PHI 10 10 Houston Texans HOU 10 11 New Orleans Saints NO 9 12 New England Patriots NE 10 13 Indianapolis Colts IND 6 14 Denver Broncos DEN 10 15 Dallas Cowboys DAL 8 16 Kansas City Chiefs KC 12 17 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 7 18 Tennessee Titans TEN 11 19 Detroit Lions DET 5 20 Seattle Seahawks SEA 11 21 New York Jets NYJ 4 22 Green Bay Packers GB 11 23 San Francisco 49ers SF 4 24 Atlanta Falcons ATL 9 25 Carolina Panthers CAR 7 26 Arizona Cardinals ARI 12 27 Washington Redskins WAS 10 28 New York Giants NYG 11 29 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 9 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 7 31 Oakland Raiders OAK 6 32 Miami Dolphins MIA 5





Top 150 (PPR)

Rank Name Team Bye 1 Saquon Barkley NYG 11 2 Christian McCaffrey CAR 7 3 Alvin Kamara NO 9 4 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 8 5 David Johnson ARI 12 6 Davante Adams GB 11 7 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 10 8 Le’Veon Bell NYJ 4 9 Joe Mixon CIN 9 10 James Conner PIT 7 11 Travis Kelce KC 12 12 Julio Jones ATL 9 13 Michael Thomas NO 9 14 Odell Beckham Jr CLE 7 15 Nick Chubb CLE 7 16 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 7 17 Tyreek Hill KC 12 18 Dalvin Cook MIN 12 19 Kerryon Johnson DET 5 20 Damien Williams KC 12 21 Mike Evans TB 7 22 Antonio Brown OAK 6 23 Keenan Allen LAC 12 24 George Kittle SF 4 25 Zach Ertz PHI 10 26 T.Y. Hilton IND 6 27 Todd Gurley LAR 9 28 Melvin Gordon LAC 12 29 Marlon Mack IND 6 30 Devonta Freeman ATL 9 31 Aaron Jones GB 11 32 Stefon Diggs MIN 12 33 Amari Cooper DAL 8 34 Leonard Fournette JAX 10 35 Adam Thielen MIN 12 36 Julian Edelman NE 10 37 Patrick Mahomes KC 12 38 Mark Ingram BAL 8 39 Josh Jacobs OAK 6 40 Derrick Henry TEN 11 41 Robert Woods LAR 9 42 Brandin Cooks LAR 9 43 Chris Carson SEA 11 44 James White NE 10 45 D.J. Moore CAR 7 46 David Montgomery CHI 6 47 OJ Howard TB 7 48 Tyler Lockett SEA 11 49 Cooper Kupp LAR 9 50 Chris Godwin TB 7 51 Evan Engram NYG 11 52 Tyler Boyd CIN 9 53 Kenny Golladay DET 5 54 Allen Robinson CHI 6 55 Hunter Henry LAC 12 56 Deshaun Watson HOU 10 57 Miles Sanders PHI 10 58 Tevin Coleman SF 4 59 Mike Williams LAC 12 60 Calvin Ridley ATL 9 61 Robby Anderson NYJ 4 62 Christian Kirk ARI 12 63 Phillip Lindsay DEN 10 64 Baker Mayfield CLE 7 65 Tarik Cohen CHI 6 66 Sony Michel NE 10 67 Rashaad Penny SEA 11 68 AJ Green CIN 9 69 Alshon Jeffery PHI 10 70 Carson Wentz PHI 10 71 Jared Cook NO 9 72 Aaron Rodgers GB 11 73 Lamar Miller HOU 10 74 Will Fuller HOU 10 75 Jarvis Landry CLE 7 76 Curtis Samuel CAR 7 77 Darrell Henderson LAR 9 78 Vance McDonald PIT 7 79 Marvin Jones DET 5 80 Sterling Shepard NYG 11 81 Dede Westbrook JAX 10 82 Latavius Murray NO 9 83 Austin Ekeler LAC 12 84 Sammy Watkins KC 12 85 Cam Newton CAR 7 86 Andrew Luck IND 6 87 Eric Ebron IND 6 88 Royce Freeman DEN 10 89 Jordan Howard PHI 10 90 Duke Johnson HOU 10 91 Corey Davis TEN 11 92 DeSean Jackson PHI 10 93 Matt Ryan ATL 9 94 Kenyan Drake MIA 5 95 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 11 96 Dante Pettis SF 4 97 Jared Goff LAR 9 98 Kyler Murray ARI 12 99 Kalen Ballage MIA 5 100 Drew Brees NO 9 101 Derrius Guice WAS 10 102 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 12 103 Dak Prescott DAL 8 104 Delanie Walker TEN 11 105 Courtland Sutton DEN 10 106 Donte Moncrief PIT 7 107 Ben Roethlisberger PIT 7 108 Austin Hooper ATL 9 109 David Njoku CLE 7 110 Damien Harris NE 10 111 Lamar Jackson BAL 8 112 Geronimo Allison GB 11 113 Jaylen Samuels PIT 7 114 Keke Coutee HOU 10 115 John Brown BUF 6 116 Michael Gallup DAL 8 117 Nyheim Hines IND 6 118 James Washington PIT 7 119 Anthony Miller CHI 6 120 LeSean McCoy BUF 6 121 Peyton Barber TB 7 122 Adrian Peterson WAS 10 123 Dion Lewis TEN 11 124 Kenny Stills MIA 5 125 Tyrell Williams OAK 6 126 Golden Tate NYG 11 127 Trey Burton CHI 6 128 Ronald Jones II TB 7 129 Russell Wilson SEA 11 130 Jameis Winston TB 7 131 Mitch Trubisky CHI 6 132 Devin Funchess IND 6 133 Daesean Hamilton DEN 10 134 Adam Humphries TEN 11 135 Mark Andrews BAL 8 136 Matt Breida SF 4 137 Devin Singletary BUF 6 138 Quincy Enunwa NYJ 4 139 Jamison Crowder NYJ 4 140 Jordan Reed WAS 10 141 Josh Allen BUF 6 142 Jimmy Graham GB 11 143 Kirk Cousins MIN 12 144 Greg Olsen CAR 7 145 Philip Rivers LAC 12 146 Noah Fant DEN 10 147 Parris Campbell IND 6 148 Tom Brady NE 10 149 Deebo Samuel SF 4 150 Justice Hill BAL 8





