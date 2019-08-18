Football

Ex-PSU RB Miles Sanders on the rise and other top fantasy picks

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates wide receiver Greg Ward’s (6) 38-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of Thursday's preseason game.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) celebrates wide receiver Greg Ward’s (6) 38-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of Thursday's preseason game. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

The NFL regular season is set to start in just three short weeks, which means it’s time to draft your fantasy football teams for the upcoming year.

Veteran fantasy football analysts Tom Brolley and Joe Dolan have provided their industry-best draft rankings to the Centre Daily Times. Be sure to check out The Fantasy Free Agents website for more in-depth fantasy articles and podcasts this season, including their Draft Plan series from this past week.

Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck took a tumble down this week’s rankings because of an ankle injury while New York Jets QB Sam Darnold climbed off another strong preseason performance.

Former Penn State RB Miles Sanders continues to rise based on his strong training camp while Miami’s Kenyan Drake fell down draftboards because of a foot injury.

At wide receiver, Oakland’s Antonio Brown, Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton, Dallas’ Amari Cooper, and Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen have drafters concerned in the first three rounds because of small camp injuries.

And at tight end, former Nittany Lion Mike Gesicki fell again this week as he continues to underwhelm at Dolphins training camp

Rankings note

Fantasy football rankings updated as of 2 p.m. Friday and are powered by Tom Brolley and Joe of The Fantasy Free Agents Podcast. According to Fantasy Pros draft accuracy methodology, Joe and Tom had the most accurate draft rankings in 2018 and the most accurate draft rankings over the last five years among 160 experts and sites.

Quarterback rankings

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Patrick Mahomes

KC

12

2

Deshaun Watson

HOU

10

3

Baker Mayfield

CLE

7

4

Carson Wentz

PHI

10

5

Aaron Rodgers

GB

11

6

Cam Newton

CAR

7

7

Andrew Luck

IND

6

8

Matt Ryan

ATL

9

9

Jared Goff

LAR

9

10

Kyler Murray

ARI

12

11

Drew Brees

NO

9

12

Dak Prescott

DAL

8

13

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

7

14

Lamar Jackson

BAL

8

15

Russell Wilson

SEA

11

16

Jameis Winston

TB

7

17

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

6

18

Josh Allen

BUF

6

19

Kirk Cousins

MIN

12

20

Philip Rivers

LAC

12

21

Tom Brady

NE

10

22

Sam Darnold

NYJ

4

23

Derek Carr

OAK

6

24

Jimmy Garoppolo

SF

4

25

Andy Dalton

CIN

9

26

Matthew Stafford

DET

5

27

Nick Foles

JAX

10

28

Joe Flacco

DEN

10

29

Marcus Mariota

TEN

11

30

Eli Manning

NYG

11

31

Josh Rosen

MIA

5

32

Dwayne Haskins

WAS

10

33

Ryan Fitzpatrick

MIA

5

34

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

11

35

Case Keenum

WAS

10

36

Daniel Jones

NYG

11

37

Nick Mullens

SF

4

38

Colt McCoy

WAS

10

39

Drew Lock

DEN

10

40

Ryan Finley

CIN

9

41

Blake Bortles

LAR

9

42

AJ McCarron

HOU

10

43

Deshone Kizer

GB

11

44

Jacoby Brissett

IND

6

45

Trevor Siemian

NYJ

4

46

Brian Hoyer

NE

10

47

Robert Griffin III

BAL

8

48

Drew Stanton

CLE

7

49

Mike Glennon

OAK

6

50

Cody Kessler

PHI

10



Running backs (PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Saquon Barkley

NYG

11

2

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

7

3

Alvin Kamara

NO

9

4

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

8

5

David Johnson

ARI

12

6

Le’Veon Bell

NYJ

4

7

Joe Mixon

CIN

9

8

James Conner

PIT

7

9

Nick Chubb

CLE

7

10

Dalvin Cook

MIN

12

11

Kerryon Johnson

DET

5

12

Damien Williams

KC

12

13

Todd Gurley

LAR

9

14

Melvin Gordon

LAC

12

15

Marlon Mack

IND

6

16

Devonta Freeman

ATL

9

17

Aaron Jones

GB

11

18

Leonard Fournette

JAX

10

19

Mark Ingram

BAL

8

20

Josh Jacobs

OAK

6

21

Derrick Henry

TEN

11

22

Chris Carson

SEA

11

23

James White

NE

10

24

David Montgomery

CHI

6

25

Miles Sanders

PHI

10

26

Tevin Coleman

SF

4

27

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

10

28

Tarik Cohen

CHI

6

29

Sony Michel

NE

10

30

Rashaad Penny

SEA

11

31

Lamar Miller

HOU

10

32

Darrell Henderson

LAR

9

33

Latavius Murray

NO

9

34

Austin Ekeler

LAC

12

35

Royce Freeman

DEN

10

36

Jordan Howard

PHI

10

37

Duke Johnson

HOU

10

38

Kenyan Drake

MIA

5

39

Kalen Ballage

MIA

5

40

Derrius Guice

WAS

10

41

Damien Harris

NE

10

42

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

7

43

Nyheim Hines

IND

6

44

LeSean McCoy

BUF

6

45

Peyton Barber

TB

7

46

Adrian Peterson

WAS

10

47

Dion Lewis

TEN

11

48

Ronald Jones II

TB

7

49

Matt Breida

SF

4

50

Devin Singletary

BUF

6

51

Justice Hill

BAL

8

52

Justin Jackson

LAC

12

53

Darwin Thompson

KC

12

54

Ito Smith

ATL

9

55

Chris Thompson

WAS

10

56

Jamaal Williams

GB

11

57

Frank Gore

BUF

6

58

Giovani Bernard

CIN

9

59

Gus Edwards

BAL

8

60

CJ Anderson

DET

5

61

Alexander Mattison

MIN

12

62

Mike Davis

CHI

6

63

Theo Riddick

DEN

10

64

Kareem Hunt

CLE

7

65

Dontrell Hilliard

CLE

7

66

Carlos Hyde

KC

12

67

Corey Clement

PHI

10

68

Chase Edmonds

ARI

12

69

Malcolm Brown

LAR

9

70

Ryquell Armstead

JAX

10

71

Jalen Richard

OAK

6

72

Jerick McKinnon

SF

4

73

Rex Burkhead

NE

10

74

Benny Snell Jr.

PIT

7

75

Tony Pollard

DAL

8

76

Darren Sproles

PHI

10

77

Ty Johnson

DET

5

78

Dexter Williams

GB

11

79

Brian Hill

ATL

9

80

Bilal Powell

NYJ

4

81

Elijah McGuire

NYJ

4

82

Wayne Gallman

NYG

11

83

Damarea Crockett

HOU

10

84

Doug Martin

OAK

6

85

Jordan Scarlett

CAR

7

86

TJ Yeldon

BUF

6

87

D’Onta Foreman

IND

6

88

Myles Gaskin

MIA

5

89

Darrel Williams

KC

12

90

Qadree Ollison

ATL

9

Running backs (non-PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Saquon Barkley

NYG

11

2

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

7

3

Alvin Kamara

NO

9

4

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

8

5

David Johnson

ARI

12

6

Le’Veon Bell

NYJ

4

7

Joe Mixon

CIN

9

8

James Conner

PIT

7

9

Nick Chubb

CLE

7

10

Dalvin Cook

MIN

12

11

Kerryon Johnson

DET

5

12

Marlon Mack

IND

6

13

Todd Gurley

LAR

9

14

Derrick Henry

TEN

11

15

Damien Williams

KC

12

16

Melvin Gordon

LAC

12

17

Aaron Jones

GB

11

18

Leonard Fournette

JAX

10

19

Mark Ingram

BAL

8

20

Devonta Freeman

ATL

9

21

Josh Jacobs

OAK

6

22

David Montgomery

CHI

6

23

Chris Carson

SEA

11

24

Sony Michel

NE

10

25

Miles Sanders

PHI

10

26

Tevin Coleman

SF

4

27

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

10

28

Lamar Miller

HOU

10

29

James White

NE

10

30

Latavius Murray

NO

9

31

Rashaad Penny

SEA

11

32

Tarik Cohen

CHI

6

33

Royce Freeman

DEN

10

34

Jordan Howard

PHI

10

35

Kalen Ballage

MIA

5

36

Darrell Henderson

LAR

9

37

Derrius Guice

WAS

10

38

Damien Harris

NE

10

39

LeSean McCoy

BUF

6

40

Peyton Barber

TB

7

41

Adrian Peterson

WAS

10

42

Austin Ekeler

LAC

12

43

Duke Johnson

HOU

10

44

Kenyan Drake

MIA

5

45

Ronald Jones II

TB

7

46

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

7

47

Nyheim Hines

IND

6

48

Matt Breida

SF

4

49

Dion Lewis

TEN

11

50

Justin Jackson

LAC

12

51

Jamaal Williams

GB

11

52

Devin Singletary

BUF

6

53

Gus Edwards

BAL

8

54

Ito Smith

ATL

9

55

Justice Hill

BAL

8

56

Darwin Thompson

KC

12

57

Frank Gore

BUF

6

58

Chris Thompson

WAS

10

59

Giovani Bernard

CIN

9

60

Alexander Mattison

MIN

12

61

Mike Davis

CHI

6

62

CJ Anderson

DET

5

63

Dontrell Hilliard

CLE

7

64

Kareem Hunt

CLE

7

65

Corey Clement

PHI

10

66

Chase Edmonds

ARI

12

67

Malcolm Brown

LAR

9

68

Ryquell Armstead

JAX

10

69

Benny Snell Jr.

PIT

7

70

Rex Burkhead

NE

10

71

Tony Pollard

DAL

8

72

Carlos Hyde

KC

12

73

Theo Riddick

DEN

10

74

Dexter Williams

GB

11

75

Jalen Richard

OAK

6

76

Jerick McKinnon

SF

4

77

Bilal Powell

NYJ

4

78

Elijah McGuire

NYJ

4

79

Brian Hill

ATL

9

80

Wayne Gallman

NYG

11

81

Damarea Crockett

HOU

10

82

Doug Martin

OAK

6

83

Jordan Scarlett

CAR

7

84

D’Onta Foreman

IND

6

85

Darrel Williams

KC

12

86

Darren Sproles

PHI

10

87

Ty Johnson

DET

5

88

TJ Yeldon

BUF

6

89

Qadree Ollison

ATL

9

90

Myles Gaskin

MIA

5

Wide receivers (PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Davante Adams

GB

11

2

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

10

3

Julio Jones

ATL

9

4

Michael Thomas

NO

9

5

Odell Beckham Jr

CLE

7

6

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

7

7

Tyreek Hill

KC

12

8

Mike Evans

TB

7

9

Antonio Brown

OAK

6

10

Keenan Allen

LAC

12

11

T.Y. Hilton

IND

6

12

Stefon Diggs

MIN

12

13

Amari Cooper

DAL

8

14

Adam Thielen

MIN

12

15

Julian Edelman

NE

10

16

Robert Woods

LAR

9

17

Brandin Cooks

LAR

9

18

D.J. Moore

CAR

7

19

Tyler Lockett

SEA

11

20

Cooper Kupp

LAR

9

21

Chris Godwin

TB

7

22

Tyler Boyd

CIN

9

23

Kenny Golladay

DET

5

24

Allen Robinson

CHI

6

25

Mike Williams

LAC

12

26

Calvin Ridley

ATL

9

27

Robby Anderson

NYJ

4

28

Christian Kirk

ARI

12

29

AJ Green

CIN

9

30

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

10

31

Will Fuller

HOU

10

32

Jarvis Landry

CLE

7

33

Curtis Samuel

CAR

7

34

Marvin Jones

DET

5

35

Sterling Shepard

NYG

11

36

Dede Westbrook

JAX

10

37

Sammy Watkins

KC

12

38

Corey Davis

TEN

11

39

DeSean Jackson

PHI

10

40

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

11

41

Dante Pettis

SF

4

42

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

12

43

Courtland Sutton

DEN

10

44

Donte Moncrief

PIT

7

45

Geronimo Allison

GB

11

46

Keke Coutee

HOU

10

47

John Brown

BUF

6

48

Michael Gallup

DAL

8

50

James Washington

PIT

7

50

Anthony Miller

CHI

6

51

Kenny Stills

MIA

5

52

Tyrell Williams

OAK

6

53

Golden Tate

NYG

11

54

Devin Funchess

IND

6

55

Daesean Hamilton

DEN

10

56

Adam Humphries

TEN

11

57

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

4

58

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

4

59

Parris Campbell

IND

6

60

Deebo Samuel

SF

4

61

N’Keal Harry

NE

10

62

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

10

63

Tre’Quan Smith

NO

9

64

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

11

65

Trey Quinn

WAS

10

66

Marquise Goodwin

SF

4

67

Josh Gordon

NE

10

68

Marquise Brown

BAL

8

69

Albert Wilson

MIA

5

70

David Moore

SEA

11

71

Mohamed Sanu

ATL

9

72

Willie Snead

BAL

8

73

Ted Ginn

NO

9

74

Devante Parker

MIA

5

75

Miles Boykin

BAL

8

76

Cole Beasley

BUF

6

77

Paul Richardson

WAS

10

78

Maurice Harris

NE

10

79

Rashard Higgins

CLE

7

80

Zay Jones

BUF

6

81

Randall Cobb

DAL

8

82

Danny Amendola

DET

5

83

Preston Williams

MIA

5

84

Andy Isabella

ARI

12

85

A.J. Brown

TEN

11

86

Mecole Hardman

KC

12

87

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

6

88

Josh Reynolds

LAR

9

89

Keesean Johnson

ARI

12

90

Travis Benjamin

LAC

12

91

Jalen Hurd

SF

4

92

Diontae Johnson

PIT

7

93

John Ross

CIN

9

94

D.J. Chark

JAX

10

95

Demarcus Robinson

KC

12

96

Robert Foster

BUF

6

97

Phillip Dorsett

NE

10

98

Terry McLaurin

WAS

10

99

Jakobi Meyers

NE

10

100

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

6

101

Nelson Agholor

PHI

10

102

Antonio Callaway

CLE

7

103

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

PHI

10

104

Marqise Lee

JAX

10

105

Hakeem Butler

ARI

12

106

Breshad Perriman

TB

7

107

Cody Latimer

NYG

11

108

Josh Malone

CIN

9

109

Demaryius Thomas

NE

10

110

Josh Doctson

WAS

10

111

Equanimeous St. Brown

GB

11



Wide receivers (non-PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Davante Adams

GB

11

2

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

10

3

Julio Jones

ATL

9

4

Odell Beckham Jr

CLE

7

5

Michael Thomas

NO

9

6

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

7

7

Tyreek Hill

KC

12

8

Mike Evans

TB

7

9

Antonio Brown

OAK

6

10

T.Y. Hilton

IND

6

11

Stefon Diggs

MIN

12

12

Amari Cooper

DAL

8

13

Keenan Allen

LAC

12

14

Adam Thielen

MIN

12

15

Brandin Cooks

LAR

9

16

Robert Woods

LAR

9

17

Tyler Lockett

SEA

11

18

Julian Edelman

NE

10

19

D.J. Moore

CAR

7

20

Kenny Golladay

DET

5

21

Cooper Kupp

LAR

9

22

Allen Robinson

CHI

6

23

Chris Godwin

TB

7

24

Tyler Boyd

CIN

9

25

Mike Williams

LAC

12

26

Calvin Ridley

ATL

9

27

Robby Anderson

NYJ

4

28

Christian Kirk

ARI

12

29

AJ Green

CIN

9

30

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

10

31

Will Fuller

HOU

10

32

Curtis Samuel

CAR

7

33

Marvin Jones

DET

5

34

Jarvis Landry

CLE

7

35

Sterling Shepard

NYG

11

36

Dede Westbrook

JAX

10

39

DeSean Jackson

PHI

10

38

Sammy Watkins

KC

12

39

Corey Davis

TEN

11

40

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

11

41

Dante Pettis

SF

4

42

Courtland Sutton

DEN

10

43

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

12

44

Donte Moncrief

PIT

7

45

John Brown

BUF

6

46

Michael Gallup

DAL

8

47

Geronimo Allison

GB

11

51

James Washington

PIT

7

49

Anthony Miller

CHI

6

50

Keke Coutee

HOU

10

51

Kenny Stills

MIA

5

52

Tyrell Williams

OAK

6

53

Devin Funchess

IND

6

54

Golden Tate

NYG

11

55

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

4

56

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

4

57

Parris Campbell

IND

6

58

Deebo Samuel

SF

4

59

Daesean Hamilton

DEN

10

60

N’Keal Harry

NE

10

61

Adam Humphries

TEN

11

62

Tre’Quan Smith

NO

9

63

D.K. Metcalf

SEA

11

64

Emmanuel Sanders

DEN

10

65

Marquise Goodwin

SF

4

66

Josh Gordon

NE

10

67

Trey Quinn

WAS

10

68

Marquise Brown

BAL

8

69

Albert Wilson

MIA

5

70

Mohamed Sanu

ATL

9

71

David Moore

SEA

11

72

Devante Parker

MIA

5

73

Ted Ginn

NO

9

74

Willie Snead

BAL

8

75

Miles Boykin

BAL

8

76

Maurice Harris

NE

10

77

Paul Richardson

WAS

10

78

Rashard Higgins

CLE

7

79

Taylor Gabriel

CHI

6

80

Cole Beasley

BUF

6

81

Randall Cobb

DAL

8

82

Danny Amendola

DET

5

83

Preston Williams

MIA

5

84

Andy Isabella

ARI

12

85

A.J. Brown

TEN

11

86

Mecole Hardman

KC

12

87

Josh Reynolds

LAR

9

88

Keesean Johnson

ARI

12

89

Zay Jones

BUF

6

90

Travis Benjamin

LAC

12

91

Diontae Johnson

PIT

7

92

John Ross

CIN

9

93

Jalen Hurd

SF

4

94

Demarcus Robinson

KC

12

95

D.J. Chark

JAX

10

96

Robert Foster

BUF

6

97

Phillip Dorsett

NE

10

98

Terry McLaurin

WAS

10

99

Jakobi Meyers

NE

10

100

Antonio Callaway

CLE

7

101

Nelson Agholor

PHI

10

102

Hunter Renfrow

OAK

6

103

Marqise Lee

JAX

10

104

Hakeem Butler

ARI

12

105

JJ Arcega-Whiteside

PHI

10

106

Breshad Perriman

TB

7

107

Josh Malone

CIN

9

108

Cody Latimer

NYG

11

109

Demaryius Thomas

NE

10

110

Josh Doctson

WAS

10

111

Equanimeous St. Brown

GB

11

Tight ends (PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Travis Kelce

KC

12

2

George Kittle

SF

4

3

Zach Ertz

PHI

10

4

OJ Howard

TB

7

5

Evan Engram

NYG

11

6

Hunter Henry

LAC

12

7

Jared Cook

NO

9

8

Vance McDonald

PIT

7

9

Eric Ebron

IND

6

10

Delanie Walker

TEN

11

11

Austin Hooper

ATL

9

12

David Njoku

CLE

7

13

Trey Burton

CHI

6

14

Mark Andrews

BAL

8

15

Jordan Reed

WAS

10

16

Jimmy Graham

GB

11

17

Greg Olsen

CAR

7

18

Noah Fant

DEN

10

19

Darren Waller

OAK

6

20

Kyle Rudolph

MIN

12

21

Dallas Goedert

PHI

10

22

T.J. Hockenson

DET

5

23

Jack Doyle

IND

6

24

Chris Herndon IV

NYJ

4

25

Mike Gesicki

MIA

5

26

Jason Witten

DAL

8

27

Gerald Everett

LAR

9

28

Ian Thomas

CAR

7

29

Ricky Seals-Jones

ARI

12

30

Tyler Eifert

CIN

9

31

Will Dissly

SEA

11

32

Benjamin Watson

NE

10

33

Hayden Hurst

BAL

8

34

Cameron Brate

TB

7

35

CJ Uzomah

CIN

9

36

Vernon Davis

WAS

10

37

Jordan Thomas

HOU

10

38

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

12

39

Jonnu Smith

TEN

11

40

Blake Jarwin

DAL

8

41

Josh Oliver

JAX

10

42

Matt LaCosse

NE

10

43

Jace Sternberger

GB

11

44

Charles Clay

ARI

12

45

Tyler Higbee

LAR

9

46

Jesse James

DET

5

47

Eric Saubert

NE

10

48

Geoff Swaim

JAX

10

49

Dawson Knox

BUF

6

50

Kahale Warring

HOU

10

51

Nick Boyle

BAL

8

52

Jeff Heuerman

DEN

10

53

Nick Vannett

SEA

11

54

Rob Gronkowski

FA

5

55

Antonio Gates

FA

5



Tight ends (non-PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Travis Kelce

KC

12

2

George Kittle

SF

4

3

Zach Ertz

PHI

10

4

OJ Howard

TB

7

5

Hunter Henry

LAC

12

6

Evan Engram

NYG

11

7

Jared Cook

NO

9

8

Eric Ebron

IND

6

9

Vance McDonald

PIT

7

10

Austin Hooper

ATL

9

11

David Njoku

CLE

7

12

Delanie Walker

TEN

11

13

Mark Andrews

BAL

8

14

Trey Burton

CHI

6

15

Jimmy Graham

GB

11

16

Jordan Reed

WAS

10

17

Greg Olsen

CAR

7

18

Noah Fant

DEN

10

19

Darren Waller

OAK

6

20

Kyle Rudolph

MIN

12

21

Dallas Goedert

PHI

10

22

T.J. Hockenson

DET

5

23

Jack Doyle

IND

6

24

Chris Herndon IV

NYJ

4

25

Mike Gesicki

MIA

5

26

Tyler Eifert

CIN

9

27

Ricky Seals-Jones

ARI

12

28

Jason Witten

DAL

8

29

Ian Thomas

CAR

7

30

Gerald Everett

LAR

9

31

Benjamin Watson

NE

10

32

Will Dissly

SEA

11

33

Cameron Brate

TB

7

34

Hayden Hurst

BAL

8

35

CJ Uzomah

CIN

9

36

Jordan Thomas

HOU

10

37

Vernon Davis

WAS

10

38

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

12

39

Jonnu Smith

TEN

11

40

Blake Jarwin

DAL

8

41

Josh Oliver

JAX

10

42

Matt LaCosse

NE

10

43

Jace Sternberger

GB

11

44

Jesse James

DET

5

45

Charles Clay

ARI

12

46

Tyler Higbee

LAR

9

47

Eric Saubert

NE

10

48

Geoff Swaim

JAX

10

49

Dawson Knox

BUF

6

50

Kahale Warring

HOU

10

51

Nick Boyle

BAL

8

52

Jeff Heuerman

DEN

10

53

Nick Vannett

SEA

11

54

Rob Gronkowski

FA

5

55

Antonio Gates

FA

5

Kicker rankings

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Justin Tucker

BAL

8

2

Greg Zuerlein

LAR

9

3

Harrison Butker

KC

12

4

Stephen Gostkowski

NE

10

5

Wil Lutz

NO

9

6

Robbie Gould

SF

4

7

Adam Vinatieri

IND

6

8

Ka’imi Fairbairn

HOU

10

9

Jason Myers

SEA

11

10

Mason Crosby

GB

11

11

Michael Badgley

LAC

12

12

Brett Maher

DAL

8

13

Jake Elliott

PHI

10

14

Giorgio Tavecchio

ATL

9

15

Matt Prater

DET

5

16

Chris Boswell

PIT

7

17

Brandon McManus

DEN

10

18

Graham Gano

CAR

7

19

Greg Joseph

CLE

7

20

Kaare Vedvik

MIN

12

21

Aldrick Rosas

NYG

11

22

Ryan Succop

TEN

11

23

Steven Hauschka

BUF

6

24

Cairo Santos

TB

7

25

Daniel Carlson

OAK

6

26

Josh Lambo

JAX

10

27

Zane Gonzalez

ARI

12

28

Dustin Hopkins

WAS

10

29

Jason Sanders

MIA

5

30

Randy Bullock

CIN

9

31

Taylor Bertolet

NYJ

4

32

Elliott Fry

CHI

6

Defense/special team rankings

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Chicago Bears

CHI

6

2

Los Angeles Rams

LAR

9

3

Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX

10

4

Minnesota Vikings

MIN

12

5

Los Angeles Chargers

LAC

12

6

Cleveland Browns

CLE

7

7

Buffalo Bills

BUF

6

8

Baltimore Ravens

BAL

8

9

Philadelphia Eagles

PHI

10

10

Houston Texans

HOU

10

11

New Orleans Saints

NO

9

12

New England Patriots

NE

10

13

Indianapolis Colts

IND

6

14

Denver Broncos

DEN

10

15

Dallas Cowboys

DAL

8

16

Kansas City Chiefs

KC

12

17

Pittsburgh Steelers

PIT

7

18

Tennessee Titans

TEN

11

19

Detroit Lions

DET

5

20

Seattle Seahawks

SEA

11

21

New York Jets

NYJ

4

22

Green Bay Packers

GB

11

23

San Francisco 49ers

SF

4

24

Atlanta Falcons

ATL

9

25

Carolina Panthers

CAR

7

26

Arizona Cardinals

ARI

12

27

Washington Redskins

WAS

10

28

New York Giants

NYG

11

29

Cincinnati Bengals

CIN

9

30

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB

7

31

Oakland Raiders

OAK

6

32

Miami Dolphins

MIA

5



Top 150 (PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Saquon Barkley

NYG

11

2

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

7

3

Alvin Kamara

NO

9

4

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

8

5

David Johnson

ARI

12

6

Davante Adams

GB

11

7

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

10

8

Le’Veon Bell

NYJ

4

9

Joe Mixon

CIN

9

10

James Conner

PIT

7

11

Travis Kelce

KC

12

12

Julio Jones

ATL

9

13

Michael Thomas

NO

9

14

Odell Beckham Jr

CLE

7

15

Nick Chubb

CLE

7

16

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

7

17

Tyreek Hill

KC

12

18

Dalvin Cook

MIN

12

19

Kerryon Johnson

DET

5

20

Damien Williams

KC

12

21

Mike Evans

TB

7

22

Antonio Brown

OAK

6

23

Keenan Allen

LAC

12

24

George Kittle

SF

4

25

Zach Ertz

PHI

10

26

T.Y. Hilton

IND

6

27

Todd Gurley

LAR

9

28

Melvin Gordon

LAC

12

29

Marlon Mack

IND

6

30

Devonta Freeman

ATL

9

31

Aaron Jones

GB

11

32

Stefon Diggs

MIN

12

33

Amari Cooper

DAL

8

34

Leonard Fournette

JAX

10

35

Adam Thielen

MIN

12

36

Julian Edelman

NE

10

37

Patrick Mahomes

KC

12

38

Mark Ingram

BAL

8

39

Josh Jacobs

OAK

6

40

Derrick Henry

TEN

11

41

Robert Woods

LAR

9

42

Brandin Cooks

LAR

9

43

Chris Carson

SEA

11

44

James White

NE

10

45

D.J. Moore

CAR

7

46

David Montgomery

CHI

6

47

OJ Howard

TB

7

48

Tyler Lockett

SEA

11

49

Cooper Kupp

LAR

9

50

Chris Godwin

TB

7

51

Evan Engram

NYG

11

52

Tyler Boyd

CIN

9

53

Kenny Golladay

DET

5

54

Allen Robinson

CHI

6

55

Hunter Henry

LAC

12

56

Deshaun Watson

HOU

10

57

Miles Sanders

PHI

10

58

Tevin Coleman

SF

4

59

Mike Williams

LAC

12

60

Calvin Ridley

ATL

9

61

Robby Anderson

NYJ

4

62

Christian Kirk

ARI

12

63

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

10

64

Baker Mayfield

CLE

7

65

Tarik Cohen

CHI

6

66

Sony Michel

NE

10

67

Rashaad Penny

SEA

11

68

AJ Green

CIN

9

69

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

10

70

Carson Wentz

PHI

10

71

Jared Cook

NO

9

72

Aaron Rodgers

GB

11

73

Lamar Miller

HOU

10

74

Will Fuller

HOU

10

75

Jarvis Landry

CLE

7

76

Curtis Samuel

CAR

7

77

Darrell Henderson

LAR

9

78

Vance McDonald

PIT

7

79

Marvin Jones

DET

5

80

Sterling Shepard

NYG

11

81

Dede Westbrook

JAX

10

82

Latavius Murray

NO

9

83

Austin Ekeler

LAC

12

84

Sammy Watkins

KC

12

85

Cam Newton

CAR

7

86

Andrew Luck

IND

6

87

Eric Ebron

IND

6

88

Royce Freeman

DEN

10

89

Jordan Howard

PHI

10

90

Duke Johnson

HOU

10

91

Corey Davis

TEN

11

92

DeSean Jackson

PHI

10

93

Matt Ryan

ATL

9

94

Kenyan Drake

MIA

5

95

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

11

96

Dante Pettis

SF

4

97

Jared Goff

LAR

9

98

Kyler Murray

ARI

12

99

Kalen Ballage

MIA

5

100

Drew Brees

NO

9

101

Derrius Guice

WAS

10

102

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

12

103

Dak Prescott

DAL

8

104

Delanie Walker

TEN

11

105

Courtland Sutton

DEN

10

106

Donte Moncrief

PIT

7

107

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

7

108

Austin Hooper

ATL

9

109

David Njoku

CLE

7

110

Damien Harris

NE

10

111

Lamar Jackson

BAL

8

112

Geronimo Allison

GB

11

113

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

7

114

Keke Coutee

HOU

10

115

John Brown

BUF

6

116

Michael Gallup

DAL

8

117

Nyheim Hines

IND

6

118

James Washington

PIT

7

119

Anthony Miller

CHI

6

120

LeSean McCoy

BUF

6

121

Peyton Barber

TB

7

122

Adrian Peterson

WAS

10

123

Dion Lewis

TEN

11

124

Kenny Stills

MIA

5

125

Tyrell Williams

OAK

6

126

Golden Tate

NYG

11

127

Trey Burton

CHI

6

128

Ronald Jones II

TB

7

129

Russell Wilson

SEA

11

130

Jameis Winston

TB

7

131

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

6

132

Devin Funchess

IND

6

133

Daesean Hamilton

DEN

10

134

Adam Humphries

TEN

11

135

Mark Andrews

BAL

8

136

Matt Breida

SF

4

137

Devin Singletary

BUF

6

138

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

4

139

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

4

140

Jordan Reed

WAS

10

141

Josh Allen

BUF

6

142

Jimmy Graham

GB

11

143

Kirk Cousins

MIN

12

144

Greg Olsen

CAR

7

145

Philip Rivers

LAC

12

146

Noah Fant

DEN

10

147

Parris Campbell

IND

6

148

Tom Brady

NE

10

149

Deebo Samuel

SF

4

150

Justice Hill

BAL

8



Top 150 (non-PPR)

Rank

Name

Team

Bye

1

Saquon Barkley

NYG

11

2

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

7

3

Alvin Kamara

NO

9

4

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

8

5

David Johnson

ARI

12

6

Le’Veon Bell

NYJ

4

7

Davante Adams

GB

11

8

DeAndre Hopkins

HOU

10

9

Travis Kelce

KC

12

10

Julio Jones

ATL

9

11

Michael Thomas

NO

9

12

Joe Mixon

CIN

9

13

Odell Beckham Jr

CLE

7

14

JuJu Smith-Schuster

PIT

7

15

James Conner

PIT

7

16

Nick Chubb

CLE

7

17

Tyreek Hill

KC

12

18

Dalvin Cook

MIN

12

19

Kerryon Johnson

DET

5

20

Mike Evans

TB

7

21

Antonio Brown

OAK

6

22

George Kittle

SF

4

23

Marlon Mack

IND

6

24

Todd Gurley

LAR

9

25

T.Y. Hilton

IND

6

26

Derrick Henry

TEN

11

27

Damien Williams

KC

12

28

Melvin Gordon

LAC

12

29

Stefon Diggs

MIN

12

30

Aaron Jones

GB

11

31

Leonard Fournette

JAX

10

32

Patrick Mahomes

KC

12

33

Zach Ertz

PHI

10

34

Mark Ingram

BAL

8

35

Devonta Freeman

ATL

9

36

Amari Cooper

DAL

8

37

Keenan Allen

LAC

12

38

Adam Thielen

MIN

12

39

Brandin Cooks

LAR

9

40

Josh Jacobs

OAK

6

41

OJ Howard

TB

7

42

Robert Woods

LAR

9

43

David Montgomery

CHI

6

44

Hunter Henry

LAC

12

45

Tyler Lockett

SEA

11

46

Chris Carson

SEA

11

47

Deshaun Watson

HOU

10

48

Evan Engram

NYG

11

49

Julian Edelman

NE

10

50

Sony Michel

NE

10

51

Miles Sanders

PHI

10

52

Tevin Coleman

SF

4

53

D.J. Moore

CAR

7

54

Kenny Golladay

DET

5

55

Cooper Kupp

LAR

9

56

Phillip Lindsay

DEN

10

57

Lamar Miller

HOU

10

58

James White

NE

10

59

Latavius Murray

NO

9

60

Allen Robinson

CHI

6

61

Chris Godwin

TB

7

62

Baker Mayfield

CLE

7

63

Tyler Boyd

CIN

9

64

Mike Williams

LAC

12

65

Rashaad Penny

SEA

11

66

Calvin Ridley

ATL

9

67

Carson Wentz

PHI

10

68

Tarik Cohen

CHI

6

69

Aaron Rodgers

GB

11

70

Jared Cook

NO

9

71

Robby Anderson

NYJ

4

72

Christian Kirk

ARI

12

73

AJ Green

CIN

9

74

Eric Ebron

IND

6

75

Alshon Jeffery

PHI

10

76

Will Fuller

HOU

10

77

Cam Newton

CAR

7

78

Andrew Luck

IND

6

79

Royce Freeman

DEN

10

80

Vance McDonald

PIT

7

81

Jordan Howard

PHI

10

82

Kalen Ballage

MIA

5

83

Darrell Henderson

LAR

9

84

Derrius Guice

WAS

10

85

Matt Ryan

ATL

9

86

Curtis Samuel

CAR

7

87

Damien Harris

NE

10

88

Marvin Jones

DET

5

89

Jared Goff

LAR

9

90

Jarvis Landry

CLE

7

91

Sterling Shepard

NYG

11

92

Corey Davis

TEN

11

93

Dede Westbrook

JAX

10

94

Kyler Murray

ARI

12

95

Drew Brees

NO

9

96

LeSean McCoy

BUF

6

97

DeSean Jackson

PHI

10

98

Sammy Watkins

KC

12

99

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

GB

11

100

Dak Prescott

DAL

8

101

Dante Pettis

SF

4

102

Courtland Sutton

DEN

10

103

Ben Roethlisberger

PIT

7

104

Lamar Jackson

BAL

8

105

Larry Fitzgerald

ARI

12

106

Peyton Barber

TB

7

107

Adrian Peterson

WAS

10

108

Donte Moncrief

PIT

7

109

John Brown

BUF

6

110

Austin Ekeler

LAC

12

111

Duke Johnson

HOU

10

112

Austin Hooper

ATL

9

113

Kenyan Drake

MIA

5

114

David Njoku

CLE

7

115

Delanie Walker

TEN

11

116

Michael Gallup

DAL

8

117

Geronimo Allison

GB

11

118

James Washington

PIT

7

119

Ronald Jones II

TB

7

120

Russell Wilson

SEA

11

121

Jaylen Samuels

PIT

7

122

Anthony Miller

CHI

6

123

Keke Coutee

HOU

10

124

Mark Andrews

BAL

8

125

Nyheim Hines

IND

6

126

Matt Breida

SF

4

127

Dion Lewis

TEN

11

128

Kenny Stills

MIA

5

129

Jameis Winston

TB

7

130

Mitch Trubisky

CHI

6

131

Trey Burton

CHI

6

132

Tyrell Williams

OAK

6

133

Devin Funchess

IND

6

134

Justin Jackson

LAC

12

135

Golden Tate

NYG

11

136

Jamaal Williams

GB

11

137

Devin Singletary

BUF

6

138

Quincy Enunwa

NYJ

4

139

Jamison Crowder

NYJ

4

140

Jimmy Graham

GB

11

141

Josh Allen

BUF

6

142

Jordan Reed

WAS

10

143

Kirk Cousins

MIN

12

144

Philip Rivers

LAC

12

145

Parris Campbell

IND

6

146

Deebo Samuel

SF

4

147

Gus Edwards

BAL

8

148

Tom Brady

NE

10

149

Greg Olsen

CAR

7

150

Sam Darnold

NYJ

4

