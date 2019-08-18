Football
Ex-PSU RB Miles Sanders on the rise and other top fantasy picks
The NFL regular season is set to start in just three short weeks, which means it’s time to draft your fantasy football teams for the upcoming year.
Veteran fantasy football analysts Tom Brolley and Joe Dolan have provided their industry-best draft rankings to the Centre Daily Times. Be sure to check out The Fantasy Free Agents website for more in-depth fantasy articles and podcasts this season, including their Draft Plan series from this past week.
Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck took a tumble down this week’s rankings because of an ankle injury while New York Jets QB Sam Darnold climbed off another strong preseason performance.
Former Penn State RB Miles Sanders continues to rise based on his strong training camp while Miami’s Kenyan Drake fell down draftboards because of a foot injury.
At wide receiver, Oakland’s Antonio Brown, Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton, Dallas’ Amari Cooper, and Los Angeles’ Keenan Allen have drafters concerned in the first three rounds because of small camp injuries.
And at tight end, former Nittany Lion Mike Gesicki fell again this week as he continues to underwhelm at Dolphins training camp
Rankings note
Fantasy football rankings updated as of 2 p.m. Friday and are powered by Tom Brolley and Joe of The Fantasy Free Agents Podcast. According to Fantasy Pros draft accuracy methodology, Joe and Tom had the most accurate draft rankings in 2018 and the most accurate draft rankings over the last five years among 160 experts and sites.
Quarterback rankings
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
2
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
3
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
4
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
5
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
6
Cam Newton
CAR
7
7
Andrew Luck
IND
6
8
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
9
Jared Goff
LAR
9
10
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
11
Drew Brees
NO
9
12
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
13
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
7
14
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
15
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
16
Jameis Winston
TB
7
17
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
6
18
Josh Allen
BUF
6
19
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
20
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
21
Tom Brady
NE
10
22
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
23
Derek Carr
OAK
6
24
Jimmy Garoppolo
SF
4
25
Andy Dalton
CIN
9
26
Matthew Stafford
DET
5
27
Nick Foles
JAX
10
28
Joe Flacco
DEN
10
29
Marcus Mariota
TEN
11
30
Eli Manning
NYG
11
31
Josh Rosen
MIA
5
32
Dwayne Haskins
WAS
10
33
Ryan Fitzpatrick
MIA
5
34
Ryan Tannehill
TEN
11
35
Case Keenum
WAS
10
36
Daniel Jones
NYG
11
37
Nick Mullens
SF
4
38
Colt McCoy
WAS
10
39
Drew Lock
DEN
10
40
Ryan Finley
CIN
9
41
Blake Bortles
LAR
9
42
AJ McCarron
HOU
10
43
Deshone Kizer
GB
11
44
Jacoby Brissett
IND
6
45
Trevor Siemian
NYJ
4
46
Brian Hoyer
NE
10
47
Robert Griffin III
BAL
8
48
Drew Stanton
CLE
7
49
Mike Glennon
OAK
6
50
Cody Kessler
PHI
10
Running backs (PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
2
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
3
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
4
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
5
David Johnson
ARI
12
6
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
7
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
8
James Conner
PIT
7
9
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
10
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
11
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
12
Damien Williams
KC
12
13
Todd Gurley
LAR
9
14
Melvin Gordon
LAC
12
15
Marlon Mack
IND
6
16
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
17
Aaron Jones
GB
11
18
Leonard Fournette
JAX
10
19
Mark Ingram
BAL
8
20
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
21
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
22
Chris Carson
SEA
11
23
James White
NE
10
24
David Montgomery
CHI
6
25
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
26
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
27
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
28
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
29
Sony Michel
NE
10
30
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
31
Lamar Miller
HOU
10
32
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
33
Latavius Murray
NO
9
34
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
35
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
36
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
37
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
38
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
39
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
40
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
41
Damien Harris
NE
10
42
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
43
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
44
LeSean McCoy
BUF
6
45
Peyton Barber
TB
7
46
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
47
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
48
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
49
Matt Breida
SF
4
50
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
51
Justice Hill
BAL
8
52
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
53
Darwin Thompson
KC
12
54
Ito Smith
ATL
9
55
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
56
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
57
Frank Gore
BUF
6
58
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
59
Gus Edwards
BAL
8
60
CJ Anderson
DET
5
61
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
62
Mike Davis
CHI
6
63
Theo Riddick
DEN
10
64
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
65
Dontrell Hilliard
CLE
7
66
Carlos Hyde
KC
12
67
Corey Clement
PHI
10
68
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
69
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
70
Ryquell Armstead
JAX
10
71
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
72
Jerick McKinnon
SF
4
73
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
74
Benny Snell Jr.
PIT
7
75
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
76
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
77
Ty Johnson
DET
5
78
Dexter Williams
GB
11
79
Brian Hill
ATL
9
80
Bilal Powell
NYJ
4
81
Elijah McGuire
NYJ
4
82
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
83
Damarea Crockett
HOU
10
84
Doug Martin
OAK
6
85
Jordan Scarlett
CAR
7
86
TJ Yeldon
BUF
6
87
D’Onta Foreman
IND
6
88
Myles Gaskin
MIA
5
89
Darrel Williams
KC
12
90
Qadree Ollison
ATL
9
Running backs (non-PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
2
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
3
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
4
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
5
David Johnson
ARI
12
6
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
7
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
8
James Conner
PIT
7
9
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
10
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
11
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
12
Marlon Mack
IND
6
13
Todd Gurley
LAR
9
14
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
15
Damien Williams
KC
12
16
Melvin Gordon
LAC
12
17
Aaron Jones
GB
11
18
Leonard Fournette
JAX
10
19
Mark Ingram
BAL
8
20
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
21
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
22
David Montgomery
CHI
6
23
Chris Carson
SEA
11
24
Sony Michel
NE
10
25
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
26
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
27
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
28
Lamar Miller
HOU
10
29
James White
NE
10
30
Latavius Murray
NO
9
31
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
32
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
33
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
34
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
35
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
36
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
37
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
38
Damien Harris
NE
10
39
LeSean McCoy
BUF
6
40
Peyton Barber
TB
7
41
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
42
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
43
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
44
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
45
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
46
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
47
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
48
Matt Breida
SF
4
49
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
50
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
51
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
52
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
53
Gus Edwards
BAL
8
54
Ito Smith
ATL
9
55
Justice Hill
BAL
8
56
Darwin Thompson
KC
12
57
Frank Gore
BUF
6
58
Chris Thompson
WAS
10
59
Giovani Bernard
CIN
9
60
Alexander Mattison
MIN
12
61
Mike Davis
CHI
6
62
CJ Anderson
DET
5
63
Dontrell Hilliard
CLE
7
64
Kareem Hunt
CLE
7
65
Corey Clement
PHI
10
66
Chase Edmonds
ARI
12
67
Malcolm Brown
LAR
9
68
Ryquell Armstead
JAX
10
69
Benny Snell Jr.
PIT
7
70
Rex Burkhead
NE
10
71
Tony Pollard
DAL
8
72
Carlos Hyde
KC
12
73
Theo Riddick
DEN
10
74
Dexter Williams
GB
11
75
Jalen Richard
OAK
6
76
Jerick McKinnon
SF
4
77
Bilal Powell
NYJ
4
78
Elijah McGuire
NYJ
4
79
Brian Hill
ATL
9
80
Wayne Gallman
NYG
11
81
Damarea Crockett
HOU
10
82
Doug Martin
OAK
6
83
Jordan Scarlett
CAR
7
84
D’Onta Foreman
IND
6
85
Darrel Williams
KC
12
86
Darren Sproles
PHI
10
87
Ty Johnson
DET
5
88
TJ Yeldon
BUF
6
89
Qadree Ollison
ATL
9
90
Myles Gaskin
MIA
5
Wide receivers (PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Davante Adams
GB
11
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Michael Thomas
NO
9
5
Odell Beckham Jr
CLE
7
6
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
7
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
8
Mike Evans
TB
7
9
Antonio Brown
OAK
6
10
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
11
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
12
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
13
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
14
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
15
Julian Edelman
NE
10
16
Robert Woods
LAR
9
17
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
18
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
19
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
20
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
21
Chris Godwin
TB
7
22
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
23
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
24
Allen Robinson
CHI
6
25
Mike Williams
LAC
12
26
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
27
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
28
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
29
AJ Green
CIN
9
30
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
31
Will Fuller
HOU
10
32
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
33
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
34
Marvin Jones
DET
5
35
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
36
Dede Westbrook
JAX
10
37
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
38
Corey Davis
TEN
11
39
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
40
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
41
Dante Pettis
SF
4
42
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
43
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
44
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
45
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
46
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
47
John Brown
BUF
6
48
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
50
James Washington
PIT
7
50
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
51
Kenny Stills
MIA
5
52
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
53
Golden Tate
NYG
11
54
Devin Funchess
IND
6
55
Daesean Hamilton
DEN
10
56
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
57
Quincy Enunwa
NYJ
4
58
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
59
Parris Campbell
IND
6
60
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
61
N’Keal Harry
NE
10
62
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
10
63
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
64
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
11
65
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
66
Marquise Goodwin
SF
4
67
Josh Gordon
NE
10
68
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
69
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
70
David Moore
SEA
11
71
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
9
72
Willie Snead
BAL
8
73
Ted Ginn
NO
9
74
Devante Parker
MIA
5
75
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
76
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
77
Paul Richardson
WAS
10
78
Maurice Harris
NE
10
79
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
80
Zay Jones
BUF
6
81
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
82
Danny Amendola
DET
5
83
Preston Williams
MIA
5
84
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
85
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
86
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
87
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
88
Josh Reynolds
LAR
9
89
Keesean Johnson
ARI
12
90
Travis Benjamin
LAC
12
91
Jalen Hurd
SF
4
92
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
93
John Ross
CIN
9
94
D.J. Chark
JAX
10
95
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
96
Robert Foster
BUF
6
97
Phillip Dorsett
NE
10
98
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
99
Jakobi Meyers
NE
10
100
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
101
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
102
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
103
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
PHI
10
104
Marqise Lee
JAX
10
105
Hakeem Butler
ARI
12
106
Breshad Perriman
TB
7
107
Cody Latimer
NYG
11
108
Josh Malone
CIN
9
109
Demaryius Thomas
NE
10
110
Josh Doctson
WAS
10
111
Equanimeous St. Brown
GB
11
Wide receivers (non-PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Davante Adams
GB
11
2
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
3
Julio Jones
ATL
9
4
Odell Beckham Jr
CLE
7
5
Michael Thomas
NO
9
6
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
7
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
8
Mike Evans
TB
7
9
Antonio Brown
OAK
6
10
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
11
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
12
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
13
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
14
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
15
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
16
Robert Woods
LAR
9
17
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
18
Julian Edelman
NE
10
19
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
20
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
21
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
22
Allen Robinson
CHI
6
23
Chris Godwin
TB
7
24
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
25
Mike Williams
LAC
12
26
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
27
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
28
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
29
AJ Green
CIN
9
30
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
31
Will Fuller
HOU
10
32
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
33
Marvin Jones
DET
5
34
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
35
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
36
Dede Westbrook
JAX
10
39
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
38
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
39
Corey Davis
TEN
11
40
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
41
Dante Pettis
SF
4
42
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
43
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
44
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
45
John Brown
BUF
6
46
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
47
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
51
James Washington
PIT
7
49
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
50
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
51
Kenny Stills
MIA
5
52
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
53
Devin Funchess
IND
6
54
Golden Tate
NYG
11
55
Quincy Enunwa
NYJ
4
56
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
57
Parris Campbell
IND
6
58
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
59
Daesean Hamilton
DEN
10
60
N’Keal Harry
NE
10
61
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
62
Tre’Quan Smith
NO
9
63
D.K. Metcalf
SEA
11
64
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
10
65
Marquise Goodwin
SF
4
66
Josh Gordon
NE
10
67
Trey Quinn
WAS
10
68
Marquise Brown
BAL
8
69
Albert Wilson
MIA
5
70
Mohamed Sanu
ATL
9
71
David Moore
SEA
11
72
Devante Parker
MIA
5
73
Ted Ginn
NO
9
74
Willie Snead
BAL
8
75
Miles Boykin
BAL
8
76
Maurice Harris
NE
10
77
Paul Richardson
WAS
10
78
Rashard Higgins
CLE
7
79
Taylor Gabriel
CHI
6
80
Cole Beasley
BUF
6
81
Randall Cobb
DAL
8
82
Danny Amendola
DET
5
83
Preston Williams
MIA
5
84
Andy Isabella
ARI
12
85
A.J. Brown
TEN
11
86
Mecole Hardman
KC
12
87
Josh Reynolds
LAR
9
88
Keesean Johnson
ARI
12
89
Zay Jones
BUF
6
90
Travis Benjamin
LAC
12
91
Diontae Johnson
PIT
7
92
John Ross
CIN
9
93
Jalen Hurd
SF
4
94
Demarcus Robinson
KC
12
95
D.J. Chark
JAX
10
96
Robert Foster
BUF
6
97
Phillip Dorsett
NE
10
98
Terry McLaurin
WAS
10
99
Jakobi Meyers
NE
10
100
Antonio Callaway
CLE
7
101
Nelson Agholor
PHI
10
102
Hunter Renfrow
OAK
6
103
Marqise Lee
JAX
10
104
Hakeem Butler
ARI
12
105
JJ Arcega-Whiteside
PHI
10
106
Breshad Perriman
TB
7
107
Josh Malone
CIN
9
108
Cody Latimer
NYG
11
109
Demaryius Thomas
NE
10
110
Josh Doctson
WAS
10
111
Equanimeous St. Brown
GB
11
Tight ends (PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
George Kittle
SF
4
3
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
4
OJ Howard
TB
7
5
Evan Engram
NYG
11
6
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
7
Jared Cook
NO
9
8
Vance McDonald
PIT
7
9
Eric Ebron
IND
6
10
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
11
Austin Hooper
ATL
9
12
David Njoku
CLE
7
13
Trey Burton
CHI
6
14
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
15
Jordan Reed
WAS
10
16
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
17
Greg Olsen
CAR
7
18
Noah Fant
DEN
10
19
Darren Waller
OAK
6
20
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
22
T.J. Hockenson
DET
5
23
Jack Doyle
IND
6
24
Chris Herndon IV
NYJ
4
25
Mike Gesicki
MIA
5
26
Jason Witten
DAL
8
27
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
28
Ian Thomas
CAR
7
29
Ricky Seals-Jones
ARI
12
30
Tyler Eifert
CIN
9
31
Will Dissly
SEA
11
32
Benjamin Watson
NE
10
33
Hayden Hurst
BAL
8
34
Cameron Brate
TB
7
35
CJ Uzomah
CIN
9
36
Vernon Davis
WAS
10
37
Jordan Thomas
HOU
10
38
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
12
39
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
40
Blake Jarwin
DAL
8
41
Josh Oliver
JAX
10
42
Matt LaCosse
NE
10
43
Jace Sternberger
GB
11
44
Charles Clay
ARI
12
45
Tyler Higbee
LAR
9
46
Jesse James
DET
5
47
Eric Saubert
NE
10
48
Geoff Swaim
JAX
10
49
Dawson Knox
BUF
6
50
Kahale Warring
HOU
10
51
Nick Boyle
BAL
8
52
Jeff Heuerman
DEN
10
53
Nick Vannett
SEA
11
54
Rob Gronkowski
FA
5
55
Antonio Gates
FA
5
Tight ends (non-PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Travis Kelce
KC
12
2
George Kittle
SF
4
3
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
4
OJ Howard
TB
7
5
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
6
Evan Engram
NYG
11
7
Jared Cook
NO
9
8
Eric Ebron
IND
6
9
Vance McDonald
PIT
7
10
Austin Hooper
ATL
9
11
David Njoku
CLE
7
12
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
13
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
14
Trey Burton
CHI
6
15
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
16
Jordan Reed
WAS
10
17
Greg Olsen
CAR
7
18
Noah Fant
DEN
10
19
Darren Waller
OAK
6
20
Kyle Rudolph
MIN
12
21
Dallas Goedert
PHI
10
22
T.J. Hockenson
DET
5
23
Jack Doyle
IND
6
24
Chris Herndon IV
NYJ
4
25
Mike Gesicki
MIA
5
26
Tyler Eifert
CIN
9
27
Ricky Seals-Jones
ARI
12
28
Jason Witten
DAL
8
29
Ian Thomas
CAR
7
30
Gerald Everett
LAR
9
31
Benjamin Watson
NE
10
32
Will Dissly
SEA
11
33
Cameron Brate
TB
7
34
Hayden Hurst
BAL
8
35
CJ Uzomah
CIN
9
36
Jordan Thomas
HOU
10
37
Vernon Davis
WAS
10
38
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
12
39
Jonnu Smith
TEN
11
40
Blake Jarwin
DAL
8
41
Josh Oliver
JAX
10
42
Matt LaCosse
NE
10
43
Jace Sternberger
GB
11
44
Jesse James
DET
5
45
Charles Clay
ARI
12
46
Tyler Higbee
LAR
9
47
Eric Saubert
NE
10
48
Geoff Swaim
JAX
10
49
Dawson Knox
BUF
6
50
Kahale Warring
HOU
10
51
Nick Boyle
BAL
8
52
Jeff Heuerman
DEN
10
53
Nick Vannett
SEA
11
54
Rob Gronkowski
FA
5
55
Antonio Gates
FA
5
Kicker rankings
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Justin Tucker
BAL
8
2
Greg Zuerlein
LAR
9
3
Harrison Butker
KC
12
4
Stephen Gostkowski
NE
10
5
Wil Lutz
NO
9
6
Robbie Gould
SF
4
7
Adam Vinatieri
IND
6
8
Ka’imi Fairbairn
HOU
10
9
Jason Myers
SEA
11
10
Mason Crosby
GB
11
11
Michael Badgley
LAC
12
12
Brett Maher
DAL
8
13
Jake Elliott
PHI
10
14
Giorgio Tavecchio
ATL
9
15
Matt Prater
DET
5
16
Chris Boswell
PIT
7
17
Brandon McManus
DEN
10
18
Graham Gano
CAR
7
19
Greg Joseph
CLE
7
20
Kaare Vedvik
MIN
12
21
Aldrick Rosas
NYG
11
22
Ryan Succop
TEN
11
23
Steven Hauschka
BUF
6
24
Cairo Santos
TB
7
25
Daniel Carlson
OAK
6
26
Josh Lambo
JAX
10
27
Zane Gonzalez
ARI
12
28
Dustin Hopkins
WAS
10
29
Jason Sanders
MIA
5
30
Randy Bullock
CIN
9
31
Taylor Bertolet
NYJ
4
32
Elliott Fry
CHI
6
Defense/special team rankings
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Chicago Bears
CHI
6
2
Los Angeles Rams
LAR
9
3
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
10
4
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
12
5
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC
12
6
Cleveland Browns
CLE
7
7
Buffalo Bills
BUF
6
8
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
8
9
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
10
10
Houston Texans
HOU
10
11
New Orleans Saints
NO
9
12
New England Patriots
NE
10
13
Indianapolis Colts
IND
6
14
Denver Broncos
DEN
10
15
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
8
16
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
12
17
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT
7
18
Tennessee Titans
TEN
11
19
Detroit Lions
DET
5
20
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
11
21
New York Jets
NYJ
4
22
Green Bay Packers
GB
11
23
San Francisco 49ers
SF
4
24
Atlanta Falcons
ATL
9
25
Carolina Panthers
CAR
7
26
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
12
27
Washington Redskins
WAS
10
28
New York Giants
NYG
11
29
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
9
30
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
7
31
Oakland Raiders
OAK
6
32
Miami Dolphins
MIA
5
Top 150 (PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
2
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
3
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
4
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
5
David Johnson
ARI
12
6
Davante Adams
GB
11
7
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
8
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
9
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
10
James Conner
PIT
7
11
Travis Kelce
KC
12
12
Julio Jones
ATL
9
13
Michael Thomas
NO
9
14
Odell Beckham Jr
CLE
7
15
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
16
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
17
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
18
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
19
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
20
Damien Williams
KC
12
21
Mike Evans
TB
7
22
Antonio Brown
OAK
6
23
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
24
George Kittle
SF
4
25
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
26
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
27
Todd Gurley
LAR
9
28
Melvin Gordon
LAC
12
29
Marlon Mack
IND
6
30
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
31
Aaron Jones
GB
11
32
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
33
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
34
Leonard Fournette
JAX
10
35
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
36
Julian Edelman
NE
10
37
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
38
Mark Ingram
BAL
8
39
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
40
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
41
Robert Woods
LAR
9
42
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
43
Chris Carson
SEA
11
44
James White
NE
10
45
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
46
David Montgomery
CHI
6
47
OJ Howard
TB
7
48
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
49
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
50
Chris Godwin
TB
7
51
Evan Engram
NYG
11
52
CIN
9
53
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
54
Allen Robinson
CHI
6
55
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
56
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
57
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
58
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
59
Mike Williams
LAC
12
60
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
61
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
62
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
63
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
64
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
65
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
66
Sony Michel
NE
10
67
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
68
AJ Green
CIN
9
69
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
70
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
71
Jared Cook
NO
9
72
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
73
Lamar Miller
HOU
10
74
Will Fuller
HOU
10
75
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
76
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
77
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
78
Vance McDonald
PIT
7
79
Marvin Jones
DET
5
80
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
81
Dede Westbrook
JAX
10
82
Latavius Murray
NO
9
83
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
84
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
85
Cam Newton
CAR
7
86
Andrew Luck
IND
6
87
Eric Ebron
IND
6
88
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
89
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
90
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
91
Corey Davis
TEN
11
92
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
93
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
94
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
95
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
96
Dante Pettis
SF
4
97
Jared Goff
LAR
9
98
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
99
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
100
Drew Brees
NO
9
101
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
102
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
103
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
104
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
105
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
106
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
107
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
7
108
Austin Hooper
ATL
9
109
David Njoku
CLE
7
110
Damien Harris
NE
10
111
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
112
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
113
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
114
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
115
John Brown
BUF
6
116
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
117
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
118
James Washington
PIT
7
119
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
120
LeSean McCoy
BUF
6
121
Peyton Barber
TB
7
122
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
123
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
124
Kenny Stills
MIA
5
125
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
126
Golden Tate
NYG
11
127
Trey Burton
CHI
6
128
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
129
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
130
Jameis Winston
TB
7
131
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
6
132
Devin Funchess
IND
6
133
Daesean Hamilton
DEN
10
134
Adam Humphries
TEN
11
135
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
136
Matt Breida
SF
4
137
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
138
Quincy Enunwa
NYJ
4
139
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
140
Jordan Reed
WAS
10
141
Josh Allen
BUF
6
142
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
143
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
144
Greg Olsen
CAR
7
145
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
146
Noah Fant
DEN
10
147
Parris Campbell
IND
6
148
Tom Brady
NE
10
149
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
150
Justice Hill
BAL
8
Top 150 (non-PPR)
Rank
Name
Team
Bye
1
Saquon Barkley
NYG
11
2
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
7
3
Alvin Kamara
NO
9
4
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
8
5
David Johnson
ARI
12
6
Le’Veon Bell
NYJ
4
7
Davante Adams
GB
11
8
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
10
9
Travis Kelce
KC
12
10
Julio Jones
ATL
9
11
Michael Thomas
NO
9
12
Joe Mixon
CIN
9
13
Odell Beckham Jr
CLE
7
14
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
7
15
James Conner
PIT
7
16
Nick Chubb
CLE
7
17
Tyreek Hill
KC
12
18
Dalvin Cook
MIN
12
19
Kerryon Johnson
DET
5
20
Mike Evans
TB
7
21
Antonio Brown
OAK
6
22
George Kittle
SF
4
23
Marlon Mack
IND
6
24
Todd Gurley
LAR
9
25
T.Y. Hilton
IND
6
26
Derrick Henry
TEN
11
27
Damien Williams
KC
12
28
Melvin Gordon
LAC
12
29
Stefon Diggs
MIN
12
30
Aaron Jones
GB
11
31
Leonard Fournette
JAX
10
32
Patrick Mahomes
KC
12
33
Zach Ertz
PHI
10
34
Mark Ingram
BAL
8
35
Devonta Freeman
ATL
9
36
Amari Cooper
DAL
8
37
Keenan Allen
LAC
12
38
Adam Thielen
MIN
12
39
Brandin Cooks
LAR
9
40
Josh Jacobs
OAK
6
41
OJ Howard
TB
7
42
Robert Woods
LAR
9
43
David Montgomery
CHI
6
44
Hunter Henry
LAC
12
45
Tyler Lockett
SEA
11
46
Chris Carson
SEA
11
47
Deshaun Watson
HOU
10
48
Evan Engram
NYG
11
49
Julian Edelman
NE
10
50
Sony Michel
NE
10
51
Miles Sanders
PHI
10
52
Tevin Coleman
SF
4
53
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
54
Kenny Golladay
DET
5
55
Cooper Kupp
LAR
9
56
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
10
57
Lamar Miller
HOU
10
58
James White
NE
10
59
Latavius Murray
NO
9
60
Allen Robinson
CHI
6
61
Chris Godwin
TB
7
62
Baker Mayfield
CLE
7
63
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
64
Mike Williams
LAC
12
65
Rashaad Penny
SEA
11
66
Calvin Ridley
ATL
9
67
Carson Wentz
PHI
10
68
Tarik Cohen
CHI
6
69
Aaron Rodgers
GB
11
70
Jared Cook
NO
9
71
Robby Anderson
NYJ
4
72
Christian Kirk
ARI
12
73
AJ Green
CIN
9
74
Eric Ebron
IND
6
75
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
10
76
Will Fuller
HOU
10
77
Cam Newton
CAR
7
78
Andrew Luck
IND
6
79
Royce Freeman
DEN
10
80
Vance McDonald
PIT
7
81
Jordan Howard
PHI
10
82
Kalen Ballage
MIA
5
83
Darrell Henderson
LAR
9
84
Derrius Guice
WAS
10
85
Matt Ryan
ATL
9
86
Curtis Samuel
CAR
7
87
Damien Harris
NE
10
88
Marvin Jones
DET
5
89
Jared Goff
LAR
9
90
Jarvis Landry
CLE
7
91
Sterling Shepard
NYG
11
92
Corey Davis
TEN
11
93
Dede Westbrook
JAX
10
94
Kyler Murray
ARI
12
95
Drew Brees
NO
9
96
LeSean McCoy
BUF
6
97
DeSean Jackson
PHI
10
98
Sammy Watkins
KC
12
99
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
GB
11
100
Dak Prescott
DAL
8
101
Dante Pettis
SF
4
102
Courtland Sutton
DEN
10
103
Ben Roethlisberger
PIT
7
104
Lamar Jackson
BAL
8
105
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
12
106
Peyton Barber
TB
7
107
Adrian Peterson
WAS
10
108
Donte Moncrief
PIT
7
109
John Brown
BUF
6
110
Austin Ekeler
LAC
12
111
Duke Johnson
HOU
10
112
Austin Hooper
ATL
9
113
Kenyan Drake
MIA
5
114
David Njoku
CLE
7
115
Delanie Walker
TEN
11
116
Michael Gallup
DAL
8
117
Geronimo Allison
GB
11
118
James Washington
PIT
7
119
Ronald Jones II
TB
7
120
Russell Wilson
SEA
11
121
Jaylen Samuels
PIT
7
122
Anthony Miller
CHI
6
123
Keke Coutee
HOU
10
124
Mark Andrews
BAL
8
125
Nyheim Hines
IND
6
126
Matt Breida
SF
4
127
Dion Lewis
TEN
11
128
Kenny Stills
MIA
5
129
Jameis Winston
TB
7
130
Mitch Trubisky
CHI
6
131
Trey Burton
CHI
6
132
Tyrell Williams
OAK
6
133
Devin Funchess
IND
6
134
Justin Jackson
LAC
12
135
Golden Tate
NYG
11
136
Jamaal Williams
GB
11
137
Devin Singletary
BUF
6
138
Quincy Enunwa
NYJ
4
139
Jamison Crowder
NYJ
4
140
Jimmy Graham
GB
11
141
Josh Allen
BUF
6
142
Jordan Reed
WAS
10
143
Kirk Cousins
MIN
12
144
Philip Rivers
LAC
12
145
Parris Campbell
IND
6
146
Deebo Samuel
SF
4
147
Gus Edwards
BAL
8
148
Tom Brady
NE
10
149
Greg Olsen
CAR
7
150
Sam Darnold
NYJ
4
Comments