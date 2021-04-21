NFL mock draft: Here is what we project the draft’s first 3 rounds will look like

The 2021 NFL draft is just around the corner, with the three-day event set to begin April 29. We’ve projected out the first three rounds with a mock draft just under a week before the draft begins.

Scroll below for our first and final three-round 2021 NFL mock draft.

First Round

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

We’re pretty sure this No. 1 draft card could’ve been signed more than a year ago. Lawrence is the definition of a no-brainer and, given the Jaguars’ track record, that’s no small blessing for this organization. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who’s been in the business since 1979, has only ever ranked three quarterbacks higher: John Elway, Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning. There’s no suspense here; it’s going to be Lawrence.

2. New York Jets: BYU QB Zach Wilson

This one seems set in stone. The Jets tipped their hand when they traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for draft compensation and now general manager Joe Douglas can go get his handpicked quarterback. Wilson is the obvious choice for the Jets.

3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston through Miami): Alabama QB Mac Jones

Do we think that Jones is one of the draft’s three best players? Heck no. But, with apologies to Pro Football Focus, this is about who we think teams will take — and not necessarily who the best players are. Two weeks ago, ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter said he was confident the 49ers would take Jones — something Schefter doesn’t often do — before backtracking a bit. So the question now is whether the 49ers changed their minds or are simply trying to obscure their pick some. We’re going with the latter; Jones isn’t electric, but he fits the offense.

4. Atlanta Falcons: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Matt Ryan’s contract structure makes it unlikely that the Falcons will take a quarterback here. However, this is the perfect spot for a team to move up and get Fields, allowing the Falcons to drop down and acquire more picks to help build the roster under first-year head coach Arthur Smith. So, yes, we’re sort of cheating here — but it’s important to have the right order early.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Florida TE Kyle Pitts

He’s been compared to Hall of Fame tight ends Kellen Winslow Sr. (Not Jr.!) and Tony Gonzalez, Hall of Fame wideout Calvin Johnson — and, uh, NBA legend LeBron James. Sort of. (NFL draft analyst Matt Miller called him the “LeBron James of tight end prospects.”) He’s 6-foot-6, 245 pounds, and he runs a 4.44-second 40-yard dash. He’s a generational tight end prospect and, if he’s still available here, we just can’t see the Bengals passing him up for a top wideout.

6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia): LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase

Miami traded down to No. 12 overall before moving back up to this pick by trading with the Eagles, and it seems that an elite pass-catcher for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the cards. Chase is the clear No. 1 wide receiver in the class and could be a perennial All-Pro wideout.

7. Detroit Lions: Oregon OT Penei Sewell

The Lions could go a lot of different ways on Day 1, including trading back for some more picks. But it’ll be hard for Detroit to overlook Sewell, who’s easily the most athletic offensive lineman in this class. As The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted, citing Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score metric, Sewell is one of just 22 players — out of more than 20,000 — to jump 109 inches or better at his height (6-foot-4 7/8). There’s a chance Sewell isn’t the first offensive lineman off the board, but there’s no better second-level blocker in this class.

8. Carolina Panthers: Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater

The Panthers are seemingly out on quarterbacks in this class after trading multiple picks, including a 2022 second-round pick, to the Jets for Sam Darnold. Next up will be ensuring Darnold will have the protection to produce with his new team, and Slater is the second-best offensive lineman in the class and has the potential to play tackle or guard in the NFL.

9. Denver Broncos: North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

The Denver Post recently fielded the following question: Can Drew Lock (and the Broncos) be this year’s Josh Allen (and the Buffalo Bills)? We’ll take this one, Post: No, and no. Lock is talented, but he remains too inaccurate and too turnover prone to have a positive impact. Maybe Denver gives him one more season worth of auditioning — but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to prepare an understudy. Denver has the roster and pass-catchers to compete now; it just needs a competitive signal caller.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

Dallas needs help on defense, and there is no better cornerback in the class than Surtain. The former Crimson Tide corner has everything you’d want from a size and skill standpoint. He has the upside to be a No. 1 corner who can gives opposing elite wide receivers fits in his career.

11. New York Giants: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

QB Daniel Jones needs some more weapons, and after-the-catch specialist Waddle should be difficult to pass up. He’s garnered comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs dynamo Tyreek Hill, which — if you’ve watched the Crimson Tide — shouldn’t be terribly surprising. He owns three of the schools’ five all-time longest scoring receptions.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco through Miami): Alabama WR DeVonta Smith

The Eagles botched last year’s first-round pick by passing on Justin Jefferson to take Jalen Reagor. This pick could help make up for that poor selection. Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2020 and is an elite route runner who rarely drops passes. He would provide a high-level option for former Alabama teammate and current Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: USC OG/OT Alijah Vera-Tucker

Sure, the Chargers have other pressing needs such as cornerback. But protecting franchise quarterback Justin Herbert needs to be a priority, and Vera-Tucker boasts that rare blend of versatility, athleticism and power. NFL draft analyst Greg Cosell compared him to Iowa OL Tristan Wirfs, who went No. 13 to the Bucs last year and started every game at right tackle. The Chargers would love to see history repeat itself at No. 13 here.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye

There are several EDGE players who could be the first off the board, but Paye is the choice here because of his high floor and freakish athleticism. (He was Bruce Feldman’s No. 1 freak in college football in 2020.) He plays well against the run and the pass and should help take some pressure off Minnesota DE Danielle Hunter.

15. New England Patriots: Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Do we really need to explain this pick? He’s not the most polished prospect, and he might misdiagnose a play here or there. But he could wind up being the most dominant defensive player in this draft class. He has no physical or athletic weakness. He runs a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at 246 pounds, reacts quickly and can play in multiple packages. It’s not a matter of if we’ll see Parsons make a SportsCenter-worthy, sideline-to-sideline tackle as a rookie — it’s a matter of when.

16. Arizona Cardinals: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn

The Cardinals will need to replace one of their all-time great players with the departure of CB Patrick Peterson for the Minnesota Vikings. Horn is a high-level athlete who uses his speed and strength to stay with opposing wide receivers. He’s not the technician Surtain is, but he may have even more upside.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw

He may not have the highest ceiling of the draft’s top-three offensive linemen, but he might be the safest pick of the three. Both Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season, while Darrisaw was first-team All-ACC. Darrisaw is strong in the pass game, should start Day 1 and is gaining some momentum as a potential draft steal. If the Raiders don’t go OL here, they’re almost certainly going defense.

18. Miami Dolphins: Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau

Rousseau sat out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic but was a force of nature the last time he took the field at Miami. He racked up 15.5 sacks in 13 games during the 2019 season with the Hurricanes. The Dolphins already boast a strong defense under head coach Brian Flores, but the addition of Rousseau will only increase its upside.

19. Washington Football Team: Notre Dame LB/S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Washington needs help on the offensive line but, with the top three off the board in our mock draft, we just don’t see the value in addressing that here. Instead, because the ball team needs help at linebacker and in the secondary, this pick seems to make a lot of sense. Owusu-Koramoah may not be a Day 1 starter but, then again, the Arizona Cardinals’ Isaiah Simmons — who went No. 8 overall last year — needed time to find his footing, too, on account of being such an athlete. The Fighting Irish’s Butkus Award winner can play in space, has the potential to switch to safety and gives this coaching staff a lot to work with.

20. Chicago Bears: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

Newsome may be a surprise choice over Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley, but Farley’s recent back surgery and injury issues could cause a slide and Newsome has been a riser during the draft process. What the Bears really need is a quarterback, but they aren’t in position to grab one of the best in the class, and the next tier of QBs isn’t likely to go until the second round.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

There’s some definite smoke here. NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly said both the Colts and Tennessee Titans are “seriously interested” in Jenkins. Multiple reports have also confirmed the Colts have met with the prospect multiple times and attended his pro day. He boasts a reputation as a nasty mauler but, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed just four QB pressures over 211 pass-blocking snaps last season. He’s a solid pick here.

22. Tennessee Titans: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Farley might be the best corner in the class when it’s all said and done, but he hasn’t played since 2019 and has undergone two procedures to alleviate back pain. Regardless, he has the type of talent that strikes fear into opposing wide receivers. If he stays healthy and plays like he did at Virginia Tech, Farley would be a steal here.

23. New York Jets (from Seattle): Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips

Sure, he did technically medically retire earlier in his career after he was hit by a car — seriously — but he came back strong in 2020 and was a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award. The former No. 3 overall high school prospect was labeled “the most explosive edge player” in the draft by respected analyst Greg Cosell, and it’s difficult to pinpoint a weakness with his physicality, effort or athleticism. With the Jets switching to a 4-3 this year, Phillips would be a nice fit.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Michigan OT Jalen Mayfield

The Steelers missed out on the top — and arguably the second — tier of offensive tackles, but the need along the offensive line is dire in Pittsburgh. Mayfield is a good athlete for an offensive tackle but will need to add strength to stand up against the elite pass rushers in the NFL.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): TCU S Trevon Moehrig

The Jim Thorpe Award winner led all safeties in pass breakups the last two years, with a dozen in 2019 and eight in 2020. He missed some tackles here and there, but he’s a fluid runner with the potential to be a Day 1 starter. Only six teams last year had a worse passing defense than the Jaguars so, if they don’t go defensive back here, expect a DB pick on Day 2.

26. Cleveland Browns: Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh

Oweh is the type of projectable talent that good teams can take a chance on late in the first round. He’s a freak athlete who didn’t record a single sack in 2020, but still pressured the quarterback with his elite burst and bend around the edge. There’s a chance he’s the best pass rusher to come from this class in five years.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari

It’s no secret that Baltimore needs a pass-rusher. With three leaving via free agency this offseason — Matthew Judon, Yannick Ngakoue and Jihad Ward — filling this hole is a priority. Ojulari likely won’t be an immediate full-time starter for the Ravens, on account of his inconsistency defending the run. But he should still be a solid contributor on a defense that routinely leads the NFL in blitz percentage. Appropriately enough, one of Ojulari’s comparisons has been Ngakoue.

28. New Orleans Saints: Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

The Saints will have a new offense in 2021 without Drew Brees at the helm after he retired earlier this year. Whether the new QB is Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston, they’ll need more weapons to work with on the outside. Bateman could provide stability opposite star WR Michael Thomas and free him up from seeing double teams.

29. Green Bay Packers: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

We have Moore going earlier than most — but that’s because he’d be such a natural fit for the Packers’ offense. Green Bay hasn’t had a shifty, explosive slot receiver since Randall Cobb in 2018. Moore is a movable chess piece that can run jet sweeps and screens and, yes, despite his 5-foot-7 stature, he can still line up outside. Oh, and did we mention he runs a 4.29?

30. Buffalo Bills: Alabama DT Christian Barmore

The Bills are already one of the best teams in the NFL, but an additional pass rusher on defense could bolster the unit back to its 2019 form — when it was one of the best in the league. Barmore is the type of disruptive interior pass rusher that can collapse a pocket and get to the quarterback.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Andy Reid connection here certainly can’t hurt. Samuel’s father, also a corner, made three Pro Bowls under Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2008-11 — and the younger Samuel is a somewhat similar player. (Jr. is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with a 4.45-second 40; Sr. was 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds with a 4.53-second 40.) Samuel Jr. does lack length and size, but he’s a smart player who can play both man and zone. There are better fits than the Chiefs, to be sure, but Samuel should be under consideration here.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kentucky LB Jamin Davis

Tampa Bay is lacking in weaknesses, but the talent in Davis is too good to pass up here. The team already boasts Devin White and Lavonte David at inside linebacker, but the latter will be 32 by the end of the 2021 season. Taking Davis now will ensure there is no drop-off whenever David begins his inevitable decline.

Second Round

33. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

34. New York Jets: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

35. Atlanta Falcons: Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai

36. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Alabama RB Najee Harris

37. Philadelphia Eagles: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

38. Cincinnati Bengals: Texas OT Sam Cosmi

39. Carolina Panthers: Florida WR Kadarius Toney

40. Denver Broncos: Alabama OC Landon Dickerson

41. Detroit Lions: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

42. New York Giants: LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

43. San Francisco 49ers: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

44. Dallas Cowboys: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota): Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike

46. New England Patriots: Stanford QB Davis Mills

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Oregon S Jevon Holland

48. Las Vegas Raiders: LSU LB Jabril Cox

49. Arizona Cardinals: North Carolina RB Javonte Collins

50. Miami Dolphins: Oklahoma OC Creed Humphrey

51. Washington Football Team: North Dakota State OT Dillon Radunz

52. Chicago Bears: USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

53. Tennessee Titans: Louisville WR Tutu Atwell

54. Indianapolis Colts: UCF CB Aaron Robinson

55. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma EDGE Ronnie Perkins

56. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

57. Los Angeles Rams: Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood

58. Baltimore Ravens: UCF S Richie Grant

59. Cleveland Browns: Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph

60. New Orleans Saints: Washington EDGE Joe Tryon

61. Buffalo Bills: Wake Forest EDGE Carlos Basham Jr.

62. Green Bay Packers: Pittsburgh EDGE Patrick Jones II

63. Kansas City Chiefs: North Carolina WR Dyami Brown

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace

Third Round

65. Jacksonville Jaguars: Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz

66. New York Jets: Wisconsin-Whitewater OG/OC Quinn Meinerz

67. Houston Texans: Washington CB Elijah Molden

68. Atlanta Falcons: Miami TE Brevin Jordan

69. Cincinnati Bengals: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

70. Philadelphia Eagles: Ohio State OG/OC Wyatt Davis

71. Denver Broncos: Michigan LB Nick Bolton

72. Detroit Lions: Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu

73. Carolina Panthers: Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble

74. Washington Football Team (from San Francisco): Michigan WR Nico Collins

75. Dallas Cowboys: Boston College TE Hunter Long

76. New York Giants: Ohio State LB Baron Browning

77. Los Angeles Chargers: Houston EDGE Payton Turner

78. Minnesota Vikings: Clemson OT Jackson Carman

79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona): Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Florida State S Hamsah Nasirildeen

81. Miami Dolphins: North Carolina LB Chazz Surratt

82. Washington Football Team: Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

83. Chicago Bears: BYU OT Brady Christensen

84. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis): Indiana S Jamar Johnson

85. Tennessee Titans: Virginia Tech S Divine Deablo

86. New York Jets (from Seattle): Minnesota CB Benjamin St-Juste

87. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ohio State RB Trey Sermon

88. Los Angeles Rams: Ohio State OG/OC Josh Myers

89. Cleveland Browns: Western Michigan WR D’Wayne Eskridge

90. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore): Tennessee OG/OC Trey Smith

91. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans): Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon

92. Green Bay Packers: Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown

93. Buffalo Bills: North Carolina RB Michael Carter

94. Kansas City Chiefs: Alabama OG Deonte Brown

95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Miami EDGE Quincy Roche

96. New England Patriots: USC CB Olaijah Griffin

97. Los Angeles Chargers: Florida OT Stone Forsythe

98. New Orleans Saints: Syracuse S Andre Cisco

99. Dallas Cowboys: Duke EDGE Victor Dimukeje

100. Tennessee Titans: Cincinnati OT James Hudson

101. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond

102. San Francisco 49ers: Buffalo EDGE Malcolm Koonce

103. Los Angeles Rams: Alabama LB Dylan Moses

104. Baltimore Ravens: Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

105. New Orleans Saints: Syracuse CB Trill Williams