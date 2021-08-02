Here’s how to watch former Penn State wrestler David Taylor’s quest for Olympic gold

Former Penn State wrestling standout and State College resident David Taylor is set to make his Olympic wrestling debut on Tuesday.

Wrestling at 86 kilograms in men’s freestyle, Taylor told the Centre Daily Times that his goal is nothing less than gold.

“Since I was a little kid, I’ve never dreamed about being an Olympic medalist or being an Olympian,” Taylor said. “I know that those are both huge accomplishments, but … my goal in Tokyo is coming back with a gold medal, … and I believe I can have a very successful Olympic campaign.”

Joining Taylor in Tokyo are Penn State and Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coaches Cael Sanderson, Cody Sanderson and Casey Cunningham, and NLWC athletes Thomas Gilman (USA; 57 kg), Kyle Snyder (USA; 97 kg), Jane Valencia (Mexico; 57 kg), Franklin Gomez (Puerto Rico; 74 kg) and Bekzod Abdurakhmonov (Uzbekistan; 74 kg). The U.S.’s defending gold medalist at 53 kg in women’s freestyle Helen Maroulis has also spent time at the NLWC, and is coached by Cody Sanderson.

All rounds of men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco Roman are airing on the Olympic Channel. In the State College area, the Olympic Channel can be found on Comcast (channel 822), Dish Network (389), Direct TV (105), Verizon Fios (1494), AT&T Universe (667) and streaming on Hulu. You can also watch live at https://www.nbcolympics.com, using the username and password of your digital or cable provider.

It’s been awesome to receive the love and support from back home! We have been getting a lot of questions about when I will be competing, so hopefully this will make it a little easier! Let’s go! ️ pic.twitter.com/Vq5E7fTByc — David Taylor (@magicman_psu) July 29, 2021

To view NBC’s full Olympic schedule, go to https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Taylor should receive his draw for the tournament early Tuesday morning (Eastern Time). That information, as well as results for all Team USA wrestlers throughout the week, will be available at https://www.teamusa.org/usa-wrestling.

Here’s how and when to watch Taylor (all times listed in ET):

Tuesday

Round of 16 and quarterfinal matches (and repechage)

(Opening and quarterfinal matches for men’s 57 and 86 kg freestyle and women’s 57 kg; repechage for women’s 62 kg and Greco Roman 67 and 87 kg)

10 p.m.-12:20 a.m. (Replay at 12:30 a.m.-3 a.m.)

Wednesday

Semifinals (and medal round)

(Semifinals for men’s 57 and 86 kg freestyle and women’s 57 kg; finals and medal matches for women’s 62 kg and Greco Roman 67 and 87 kg)

5:15 a.m.-9 a.m. (Replay 9 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Repechage (and preliminary and quarterfinal rounds)

(Repechage for men’s 57 and 86 kg freestyle and women’s 57 kg; preliminary and quarterfinal rounds for men’s 74 and 125 kg freestyle and women’s 53)

10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. (12:30-3 a.m. replay)

Thursday

Finals and medal round

(Finals and medal matches for men’s 57 and 86 kg freestyle and women’s 57 kg)

5:15-9 a.m. (Replay 9 a.m.-1 p.m)