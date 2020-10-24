Afield: Why the Pennsylvania Game Commission is expecting another big bear hunting season

For the CDT

A record 4,653 black bears were harvested in Pennsylvania last year — over 300 bears higher than the previous record of 4,350 set in 2011. And, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the opportunity exists for hunters to set a record again this fall — or at least have another large harvest.

Following two years with relatively light harvests, the bear population was over 20,000 last fall. In an effort to cap or reduce the population, the commission made numerous changes to the bear seasons last year. The biggest changes were the introduction of two new October seasons — a muzzleloader bear season and a special firearms season for junior and senior license holders, active-duty military and certain disabled persons permit holders. Those two new seasons, plus an expanded archery bear season, contributed to the record bear harvest.

Hunters liked the expanded bear hunting opportunities and purchased a record of more than 202,000 licenses. Hunters shot 1,340 bears during the new seasons, and archery season added 561 bears to the tally. Hunters harvested 1,629 bruins during the regular November firearms season and added 1,117 in the extended season.

With such a large harvest last fall, how can the Game Commission predict the possibility of another large harvest?

“Pennsylvania bear hunting has never packed as much widespread opportunity and excitement as it does right now,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Today, bears inhabit most counties, providing closer-to-home hunting. But their populations also remain strong on their primary range in the northern tier counties.”

It boils down to this: The Pennsylvania bear harvest is based on several factors — the size of the bear population, the number of licensed hunters, the length and types of hunting seasons and the weather during those seasons. Mild weather and the amount of available food also affect how long bears stay active.

Here’s a look at those factors in Pennsylvania:

Population — Pennsylvania bears have a tremendous reproductive rate and agency numbers suggest the bruin population is again close to 20,000 bears, probably just slightly less than last year.









— Pennsylvania bears have a tremendous reproductive rate and agency numbers suggest the bruin population is again close to 20,000 bears, probably just slightly less than last year. Hunters — With bear licenses still being sold, it is too early to know the total number of bear hunters. As of the end of September, the most recent figures available revealed that 163,687 bear licenses had been sold — more than 18 percent above the same period last year.









— With bear licenses still being sold, it is too early to know the total number of bear hunters. As of the end of September, the most recent figures available revealed that 163,687 bear licenses had been sold — more than 18 percent above the same period last year. Seasons — There will be even more hunting opportunities this fall. New 2020 bear season changes include the addition of an extra week to archery bear season and an earlier start for extended bear season. This year, archery bear season runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7. Both Muzzleloader and Special Firearms seasons ended on Oct. 24.







A Sunday — Nov. 22 — was added to bear season. As a result, rifle bear season is scheduled for four continuous days, Nov. 21-24. Extended bear season begins on Nov. 30 — the third day of the firearms deer season in 16 wildlife management units. This includes the southern two thirds of Centre County south of I-80, which is part of WMU 4D. Here in WMU 4D, the extended season runs until Dec. 5, although it is a week longer in WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D. Centre County north of I-80 does not have an extended bear season.









— There will be even more hunting opportunities this fall. New 2020 bear season changes include the addition of an extra week to archery bear season and an earlier start for extended bear season. This year, archery bear season runs from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7. Both Muzzleloader and Special Firearms seasons ended on Oct. 24. A Sunday — Nov. 22 — was added to bear season. As a result, rifle bear season is scheduled for four continuous days, Nov. 21-24. Extended bear season begins on Nov. 30 — the third day of the firearms deer season in 16 wildlife management units. This includes the southern two thirds of Centre County south of I-80, which is part of WMU 4D. Here in WMU 4D, the extended season runs until Dec. 5, although it is a week longer in WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D. Centre County north of I-80 does not have an extended bear season. Weather — Although there has been unusually warm weather during much of the early seasons, over 1,170 harvested bears have already been reported in these early seasons, with the bears coming from at least 57 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. As of Friday afternoon, Centre County had a harvest of 31 bears — coming from 12 different townships. Clinton County is the neighboring county reporting the largest harvest, with 73. Clearfield reported 43, Huntingdon 15, Union nine, Mifflin six, and Blair five.







With two weeks remaining, nine bears with estimated live weights of over 500 pounds have already been taken during archery season. Two of those were arrowed in neighboring counties. A 633-pounder came from Clearfield County and a 531-pounder was harvested in Blair County.







Traditionally, weather has had the greatest effect on harvest during the opening day of rifle bear season. A light snow cover throughout most of the bear range typically increases the kill, while no snow, fog and rain make it difficult for hunters to spot game and lowers hunter participation.









— Although there has been unusually warm weather during much of the early seasons, over 1,170 harvested bears have already been reported in these early seasons, with the bears coming from at least 57 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties. As of Friday afternoon, Centre County had a harvest of 31 bears — coming from 12 different townships. Clinton County is the neighboring county reporting the largest harvest, with 73. Clearfield reported 43, Huntingdon 15, Union nine, Mifflin six, and Blair five. With two weeks remaining, nine bears with estimated live weights of over 500 pounds have already been taken during archery season. Two of those were arrowed in neighboring counties. A 633-pounder came from Clearfield County and a 531-pounder was harvested in Blair County. Traditionally, weather has had the greatest effect on harvest during the opening day of rifle bear season. A light snow cover throughout most of the bear range typically increases the kill, while no snow, fog and rain make it difficult for hunters to spot game and lowers hunter participation. Available food — Based on my observations in Centre and some of the surrounding counties, acorn and beechnut crops appear to be average. I cannot speak for the entire state. Much to farmers’ dismay, bears often consume a lot of corn in the fall as they prepare for denning. Because of the drought, many hundreds of acres of corn were chopped early, as opposed to being left standing for later picking of mature ears. This removed what would be a normal fall food for bears.

Hunters wishing to participate in rifle bear season need a bear license in addition to a regular hunting license. Hunters are required to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange visible on the head, back and chest. Successful bear hunters must take their bears to one of the many check stations operating during the four-day rifle season.

A complete list of requirements, check stations and their dates and hours of operation can be found in the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which can be viewed online at www.pgc.pa.gov or purchased with a hunting license.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

As you can see, most of the factors point toward yet another large bear harvest. Even with such good prospects, according to Game Commission statistics, only two to three percent of hunters are successful during any given year. Bear hunting remains an incredibly challenging sport.