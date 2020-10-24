Centre Daily Times Logo
Afield: Why the Pennsylvania Game Commission is expecting another big bear hunting season

Mark Nale For the CDT

A record 4,653 black bears were harvested in Pennsylvania last year — over 300 bears higher than the previous record of 4,350 set in 2011. And, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the opportunity exists for hunters to set a record again this fall — or at least have another large harvest.

Following two years with relatively light harvests, the bear population was over 20,000 last fall. In an effort to cap or reduce the population, the commission made numerous changes to the bear seasons last year. The biggest changes were the introduction of two new October seasons — a muzzleloader bear season and a special firearms season for junior and senior license holders, active-duty military and certain disabled persons permit holders. Those two new seasons, plus an expanded archery bear season, contributed to the record bear harvest.

Hunters liked the expanded bear hunting opportunities and purchased a record of more than 202,000 licenses. Hunters shot 1,340 bears during the new seasons, and archery season added 561 bears to the tally. Hunters harvested 1,629 bruins during the regular November firearms season and added 1,117 in the extended season.

With such a large harvest last fall, how can the Game Commission predict the possibility of another large harvest?

“Pennsylvania bear hunting has never packed as much widespread opportunity and excitement as it does right now,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “Today, bears inhabit most counties, providing closer-to-home hunting. But their populations also remain strong on their primary range in the northern tier counties.”

It boils down to this: The Pennsylvania bear harvest is based on several factors — the size of the bear population, the number of licensed hunters, the length and types of hunting seasons and the weather during those seasons. Mild weather and the amount of available food also affect how long bears stay active.

Here’s a look at those factors in Pennsylvania:

Hunters wishing to participate in rifle bear season need a bear license in addition to a regular hunting license. Hunters are required to wear a minimum of 250 square inches of fluorescent orange visible on the head, back and chest. Successful bear hunters must take their bears to one of the many check stations operating during the four-day rifle season.

A complete list of requirements, check stations and their dates and hours of operation can be found in the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which can be viewed online at www.pgc.pa.gov or purchased with a hunting license.

As you can see, most of the factors point toward yet another large bear harvest. Even with such good prospects, according to Game Commission statistics, only two to three percent of hunters are successful during any given year. Bear hunting remains an incredibly challenging sport.

Mark Nale, who lives in the Bald Eagle Valley, is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and can be reached at MarkAngler@aol.com.
