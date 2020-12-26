Here are the predator hunts still on this winter in Pa., and COVID-19 changes to know

At least 24 predator hunts are occurring in Pennsylvania this winter. For the CDT

The coronavirus is affecting us all — and that includes this winter’s predator hunts. At least six hunts will not be held because of virus concerns or potential guidelines and regulations. Several others are questionable and they might be canceled.

However, at least 24 organizations are planning on holding hunts — most with adjustments or notices that they will be complying with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines and Pennsylvania COVID mitigation regulations. The Liberty Township Sportsmen in Centre County hope that regulations will be lifted before their late February hunt or they will have to cancel their annual indoor flea market that usually coincides with the hunt.

Mosquito Creek, the largest organized hunt in the United States, is centered in neighboring Clearfield County. The club is holding its hunt, but they plan to abide by whatever restrictions are in place at the time. Their weigh-in barn is usually crowded with 40-50 people, but they are limiting that to 10 this year. Participants must wear a face mask during weigh-ins. According to President Ron Sartori, weather permitting, dining will be allowed in an outdoor pavilion.

Many clubs have made changes, such as indoor meals being canceled, as well as other, usually crowded, events. The Springville Coon Hunters will hold their entire event outdoors. Special precautions will be in place for the Laurel Highlands hunt, and their hunt banquet has been canceled.

Canceled hunts include: Trout Run Fire Hall Predator Roundup; Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County, New York Coyote Hunt — one of the largest in the northeast; Charleroi Sportsmen’s Association Coyote Hunt; Sigel Sportsmen’s Statewide Winter Coyote Hunt; Lafayette Township Fire & Rescue Coyote and Fox Hunt; and the Southern End Boys Annual Predator Hunt.

“We would love to hold our coyote and fox hunt, but with the regulations, it would be almost impossible for us to hold one,” commented Don Fowler of the Lafayette Township Fire & Rescue in McKean County. “In fact, we haven’t been able to hold a fundraiser all year.”

It is also likely that Colver Sportsmen’s Club hunt, United Sportsman Camp 271 Coyote Hunt, and Lake Edinboro Sportsmen’s League’s Tri-State Coyote hunt will also be canceled, although the organizers had not decided by press time.

The Mummasburg Sportsman’s Association is moving ahead with their Pennsylvania Fox Hunt, which includes coyotes.

“This event is dependent on any changes in restrictions related to COVID-19 and our hunt might even be canceled,” Mummasburg Vice President Tim Kane said. “I don’t know what our participation will be, but I have fielded more questions about the hunt than ever before.”

This will be the first year that night vision and thermal imaging equipment will be legal for hunting predators. Many hunt organizers think that this will increase predator harvest, but plan to take a wait-and-see approach as to how much the harvest might change.

2021 Predator Hunts

Jan. 8-9 — 2021 Furbearer Fury, Mount Joy, Lancaster County. Hunt the entire state for coyotes, foxes and raccoons. $20 per two-person teams. Point values are assigned for each species, with cash winners decided by point totals. Visit www.kinseyoutdoors.com “events” for more information.

Jan. 15-17 — Woodcock Valley Sportsman’s Association 11th Annual Predator Hunt, James Creek, Huntingdon County. Hunt the entire state for foxes and coyotes — maximum three of each. Additional fees to enter biggest raccoon, opossum and bobcat. Contact Richard Isett 814-658-3058. Rules and application at www.wvsa.webs.com

Jan. 21-24 — Rugh’s 6th Annual Predator Rundown, Punxsutawney, Jefferson County. Hunt entire state for foxes, coyotes and raccoons. No trapping. Separate entry fee for each species and 100% of entry fees paid out as prizes — extra entry for heaviest female contests. Top prizes were over $1,000 each last year. Food will be available with proceeds going to the Perry Township Fire Department, but no indoor seating. Contact Beverly Rugh at 814-938-7831, or visit www.facebook.com/RughFarmSupply-llc for more information.

Jan. 21-24 — Pennsylvania Fox Hunt — Mummasburg Sportsman’s Association, Gettysburg, Adams County. Entry fee includes hunt hat and refreshments on Jan. 24. Prizes $200, $100 and $50 for three heaviest foxes of each species, plus prizes for largest and smallest each day. $200 for heaviest coyote. Extra fee to enter raccoons. For more information, call Tim Kane at 717-778-5042 or Wally Kane at 717-321-5321, or visit www.facebook.com/MummasburgSportsman.

Jan. 22-24 — St. Clair-Tremont Trap and Field Club 20th Annual Predator Hunt, Johnstown, Cambria County. Hunt entire state. Cash prizes for three heaviest coyotes, heaviest red and grey foxes, raccoon and bobcat. Weigh-in Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Meat raffle and gun chances on Sunday, 1-3 p.m. For applications, call Jeanie at 814-254-4611, or visit their Facebook page. Call between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Jan. 22-24 — Springville Coon Hunters 16th Annual Coyote & Fox Hunt, Springville, Susquehanna County. Hunt in 14 northeastern counties — $2,000 top prize for heaviest coyote, second prize $400, and $50 per coyote turned in. Other prizes include $200 for heaviest each day & separate largest female coyote. The fox contest is $10 extra. Contact Bob Brown at 570-836-5047, Jerry Croasdale at 570-942-6487, or www.endlessmountaincoonhunters.com for more info.

Jan. 29-31 — Jerome Sportsmen 13th Annual Adam Deist Memorial Hunt, Somerset County. Hunt or trap the entire state for coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Three places in each category by weight. Over $2,500 paid out to winners last year. Contact Paul Deist at 814-483-0084, Brian Spory at 814-244-7717, or www.JeromeSportsmen.org for more information.

Jan. 29-31 — District 9 PA Trappers Association Northeast Regional Coyote Hunt, Tunkhannock, Wyoming County. Hunt eight northeastern counties — $2,000 for heaviest coyote, bonus $250 prizes for heaviest coyote each day and $100 each coyote. No dinner this year due to COVID-19. For more information, call 570-885-9224, or email pricee0503@hotmail.com.

Feb. 1-28 — Buck Hill Firearms 6th Annual Coyote Contest, Mountain Home, Monroe County. Hunt the entire state for coyotes during the month of February. Cash prizes (50%-30%-20%) awarded for the top three coyotes by weight. Visit www.buckhillfirearms.com and click on “Hunting” or call 570-595-2636 for registration or more information.

Feb. 4-6 — Orbisonia Rockhill Sportsman’s Association Predator Hunt, Huntingdon County. Hunt the entire state for foxes, crows, coyotes and bobcats (with permit) — bobcat, coyote, red and grey fox prizes awarded by weight. Hunting with dogs not permitted. Contact Rick Doyle at 814-259-3605.

Feb. 5-7 — Three Springs Fire Company Predator Hunt, Huntingdon County. Hunt the entire state for foxes, crows, raccoons, bobcats (with permit) and coyotes — bobcat, coyote, raccoon, red and grey fox prizes awarded by weight. Hunting with dogs not permitted. Contact Joe Myers at 814-448-3085.

Feb. 5-13 — Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club 7th Annual Coyote, Scenery Hill, Washington County. Hunt nine states. Hunters allowed to enter one male and one female coyote — cash and prizes by drawing. Separate contest for trappers — prizes based on participation. Entry fee includes awards dinner on Feb. 13. Top prizes at least $1,000 each for coyotes by drawing. Extra heaviest male and female, and smallest coyote contests — prizes dependent on entries. Visit www.esc15360.com for more information.

Feb. 12-14 — Cresson Community Sportsman’s Association 15th Annual Coyote and Fox Hunt, Cambria County. Hunt the entire state — $5,000 minimum guaranteed prize money. Prizes for heaviest coyotes, smallest coyotes and 15 chance drawings, top prize $1000. Extra cash prize drawings for coyotes and foxes turned in Friday and Saturday. Contact www.cressonsportsmans.com for more information. 814-886-7727.

Feb. 12-14 — Kellettville Sportsman’s Club, Forest County. Club pays $20 per coyote, with one coyote allowed per hunter. Heaviest coyote gets 50 percent of prize money. Contact 814-463-7351 for more information.

Feb. 12-14 — Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Association 15th Fox & Coyote Hunt, Sinnemahoning, Cameron County. Hunt or trap entire state — 60% of prize money for heaviest coyote, the remainder divided equally. Fox and heaviest female coyote have separate fees and prize pots. Contact 814-546-2835, or check the club’s Facebook page for more information. ($12 + membership, + $5 heaviest female, + $5 fox entry)

Feb. 12-14 — Possum Hollow Sportsman’s Club Coyote Hunt, Wampum, Lawrence County. Hunt Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia; 75 percent of entry fees paid out to the three heaviest coyotes. Coyotes can be weighed and registered anytime during the hunt by calling or texting Frank Jenkins at 724-827-2115 or Alex Stiles at 724-944-9406. Frank and Alex are also the contacts for more information or visit the club’s Facebook page.

Feb. 12-14 and Feb 19-21 — Rolfe Beagle Club 5th Annual Winter Coyote & Fox Hunt, Johnsonburg, Elk County. Hunt entire state. Equal payout for all coyotes and foxes entered, with the heaviest getting 10 percent more than the others. Includes “ghost raffle” for 50% of entry fees. Separate entry fees for species and heaviest female contests. Contact Rich Schlimm at 814-594-2652 or richieschlimm@yahoo.com, or Mary Hosmer at 814-512-2101 or wlhab@windstream.net for more info.

Feb. 13-20 — Port Clinton Fish & Game Association 18th Annual Coyote & Fox Hunt, Schuylkill County. Hunt the entire state — up to 29 prize winners — maximum of one prize per hunter. Separate fee for foxes, coyotes and new this year — raccoons. Weigh-in dates: Feb. 14, 17 and 21 — see website for hours. Call Greg Boltz at 610-562-3220 or Jeff Guldin at 610-914-9975 for more information or visit www.portclintonfishandgame.com.

Feb. 19-21 — Mosquito Creek Sportsmen’s 30th Annual Coyote Hunt, Frenchville, Clearfield County. Hunt entire state. Largest prizes — over $48,000 paid out last year. $12 (includes heaviest female) plus $15 membership. Polygraph for the top four hunters and top two heaviest female coyote entrants at 6 p.m. Feb. 21. Contact 814-263-4510 or www.mosqcreek.com for more info.

Feb. 19-21 — St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club 17th Annual Size Doesn’t Matter Coyote Hunt, Elk County. Hunt the entire state. Equal payout per coyote. Many door prizes. Contact 814-834-4375 or www.stmaryssportsmen.org for more info.

Feb. 19-21 — Laurel Highlands Predator Hunt, Mt. Pleasant, Westmoreland County. Hunt or trap the entire state for coyotes, foxes and raccoons. Three places in each category by weight. Prize tickets given for each harvested animal. Entry fee $15 for one category, plus $5 each thereafter ($5 used for admin). Only Sunday weigh-ins, 1-6 p.m. Contact Adam Fabian at 724-640-5217, or visit www.facebook.com./Laurel-Highlands-Squirrel-and-Coon-Hunters-Club for more info.

Feb. 20-21 — Corydon Township 23rd Annual Coyote Hunt, McKean County. Hunt all of Pennsylvania and New York. Top prizes for heaviest coyotes — $600, $350 and $225. Party with door prizes on the last day of the hunt. Proceeds benefit Corydon Township Volunteer Fire Company. Contact Chris Cobb at 814-598-0752 for more information.

Feb. 26-28 — Sullivan County 18th Annual Coyote Hunt, Laporte. Hunt the entire state. Proceeds benefit Laporte and Mildred fire companies. $2,000 guaranteed top prize, lightest coyote $200 prize, optional heaviest female each day, and $50 per coyote up to three. Separate classes for hunters using dogs and calls. Free Sunday lunch for hunters. Contact Daniel Morrison at 570-506-2911 or Sean Thibodeault at 570-637-1905, or visit their Facebook page for more info.

Feb. 27-March 1 — Liberty Township Sportsmen’s Association 9th Annual Coyote Hunt, Blanchard, Centre County. After subtracting a small administration fee, half of the registration money will be paid out for the heaviest coyote, 30 percent for second place and 20 percent for third. All entry fees collected for the separate heaviest female contest will be awarded to the winner. Flea market at club Saturday and Sunday, if not in violation of COVID-19 regulations. Contact Butch Hanley at 814-280-3015, or go to www.libertysportsmen.com.