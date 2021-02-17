Looking for something new to do? More than 1,200 acres added to Rothrock State Forest

One of Pennsylvania’s largest state forests added more than 1,200 acres to its footprint, a nonprofit environmental conservation organization and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Wednesday.

ClearWater Conservancy — with additional funding from the DCNR and philanthropic organizations like the Richard Mellon Foundation — purchased the land from Dry Hollow Hunting Club for $3.65 million.

The property was then transferred to the state and added to Rothrock State Forest.

“Never has the value of our state forest system shined brighter than during these most trying times, and DCNR is proud to partner with Clearwater Conservancy in this addition to Rothrock that brings so much to so many,” department Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a statement. “State forest visitors have gained a new appreciation of their surroundings during the pandemic and in these 1,271 acres there are so many features to be enjoyed by those who will come — the hunters, hikers, local historians and others.”

The public property includes 366 acres in Ferguson and Halfmoon townships, with the remaining portion falling in Huntingdon County.

The landscape is home to 26 species of plants and animals at risk of becoming threatened or endangered in the Keystone State.

“Those who step onto the property will notice right away that its terrain and vegetation is very different from the typically steep and rocky terrain of Rothrock Forest,” ClearWater Conservancy Executive Director Deb Nardone said in a statement. “Its hardwoods forests, rolling hills and vernal pools are sure to excite all who explore this property.”

Creation of public access points on the new land is ongoing. The land will be managed by the state.

“Opportunities to secure large tracts of unfragmented forest within the landscape of Rothrock State Forest with such high conservation value and opportunity for the public are minimal, so it is great to see this acquisition end successfully,” Rothrock State Forest District Manager Mark Potter said in a statement.