Black Moshannon State Park beach closed to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels

Kayaks lined up at Black Moshannon State Park on July 11, 2020. The lake was closed Thursday because of elevated bacteria levels. adrey@centredaily.com

The lake at Black Moshannon State Park was closed to swimming Thursday because of elevated bacteria levels, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Friday.

The state agency was not immediately certain when the lake would reopen for swimming, but a spokesperson expressed optimism Friday that it’d be “sooner rather than later.”

Test results are pending for a sample taken Thursday. The lake had higher than acceptable levels of coliform, which can be caused by heavy rain. Lakes are tested twice weekly.

Those who entered the lake recently and are not feeling ill likely have little to worry about. The onset of symptoms caused by bacteria is fairly quick, the spokesperson said. No illnesses have been reported.

Not swallowing water and showering before and after swimming are two of the most effective ways to stay healthy at state park beaches and pools.

The sand beach at the lake remains open.