The 5th season of Centred Outdoors is underway. Here’s the latest central PA adventure

ClearWater Conservancy’s fifth season of Centred Outdoors is underway, and this week’s featured destination is the Williamsburg Station of the Lower Trail. This portion of the trail is located between Altoona and Huntingdon and can be reached via Route 22 from Altoona, Tyrone, or State College.

The Lower Trail (rhymes with “flower”) is a wide gravel trail that is mostly flat and well-suited for walkers, hikers, bicyclists, and birdwatchers. Categorized as a rail trail, the Lower Trail was once a towpath along the Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River for the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal in the mid-1800s. It then became a railway line operated by the Pennsylvania Railroad until it eventually dissolved around 1979. Rails to Trails of Central Pennsylvania Inc. purchased 11 miles of the trail from Williamsburg to Alfarata in 1989, and the rest of the trail was purchased in 1994. Another extension was opened connecting the trail to Canoe Creek State Park in 2019.

The Lower Trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail from the National Park Service. Trails labeled so are considered top quality trails recognized by the federal government; only 1,300 National Recreation Trails exist in the United States. The trail is also designated as an Important Birds Area courtesy of the Audubon Society. Important Bird Areas include environments vital to many bird species for conservation purposes. Bird species that can be seen and heard along the trail include the Red-eyed Vireo, Ovenbird, Scarlet Tanager, Easter Phoebe, and many others.

Those interested in visiting the Lower Trail with Centred Outdoors can do so on Sunday, June 20 (1-6 p.m.), Wednesday, June 23 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), or Friday, June 25 (6-8 p.m.). Guided hikes will take place on each of these days. Sneakers, sun protection, and a filled water bottle are recommended for enjoying a trip along the Lower Trail. Some might also enjoy bringing their bike and binoculars since the flat gravel trail is suitable for bicyclists and birdwatchers of all skill levels. For those planning a longer visit, consider packing a light snack or picnic as well.

More details about this destination, including driving directions and specific times of the guided events, can be found at www.centredoutdoors.org. All Centred Outdoors events are free and open to the public and suitable for all ages and fitness levels.