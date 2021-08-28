Outdoors columnist Mark Nale picks up awards for columns, photos published in the CDT

Photo provided

Mark Nale, a longtime freelance columnist for the Centre Daily Times, recently picked up some hardware.

Nale won three Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association Excellent in Craft Awards for columns and photos published in the CDT. Up to 28 awards are presented each year at the POWA’s annual conference, which was held this yet in West Middlesex. Awards are given for outdoor writing, photography, art and blogs, as well as radio and TV broadcasts.

“It is humbling receive these awards and to be on the stage with well-known outdoor writers, photographers and artists, such as Tim Flanigan, Ben Moyer, Gerald Putt, Ken Hunter and Linda Stager,” Nale said.

First place, Best Newspaper Column: “Centre County’s drought leaves wildlife with no place to go” (8/23/20)

First place, Best Fishing or Boating Related Newspaper Photo: “Adrienne Jackson Stocking Trout” (5/24/20)

Second place, Best Published Newspaper Photo: “Massive Bull Elk” (9/27/20)

“I’d like to thank the Centre Daily Times for continuing to publish my work and my readers for continuing to enjoy my writing and photography,” Nale said.