Afield: Here are what changes Pennsylvania hunters can expect as fall approaches

Centre County hunters will enjoy two weeks of concurrent buck and doe hunting beginning Nov. 27. For the CDT

I talked with a hunter this week, and one of the things that he mentioned was that he’s having trouble dealing with all of the changes in hunting regulations. “You have to memorize the rule book,” he said. Of course, he is not the only hunter to feel this way.

Once upon a time, you could count on Pennsylvania’s hunting seasons being relatively the same from year to year. However, that has certainly not been the case for the past five years. The 2021-22 hunting seasons continue the recent pattern — seasons of change.

Depending on your hunting participation and interests, some hunters are affected by certain changes and not others. Changes starting this fall will affect firearms deer hunters, fall turkey hunters, bear hunters and those hunters who entered the limited permit elk license drawing, which was held Aug. 21. Expanded Sunday hunting in November will include small game.

The biggest change is the institution of a 14-day regular firearms deer season for the entire state. Any hunter with an antlerless deer permit or DMAP permit will be able to take a buck or a doe during any day of rifle season. Last fall, about half of Pennsylvania had two weeks of concurrent buck and doe hunting, but half did not. Centre County was split — the southern two thirds of the county (WMU 4D) had two weeks of concurrent season and the northern third (WMU 2G) had concurrent deer hunting only during the second week.

Big change No. 2: Centerfire and rimfire rifles and handguns will not be legal for turkeys during the fall season. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the change is in response to declining turkey numbers in most wildlife management units. The change gives the agency another tool to respond to decreased wild turkey populations. In addition, the fall season has been shortened in 15 of the 23 WMUs. The season in Centre County south of I-80 (WMU 4D) is shortened by one week, and the late November season was eliminated in WMU 2G — shortening it by three days.

Change three: The opening day for extended bear season has been moved up to the opening day of rifle deer season — Nov. 27 — and will also include Sunday, Nov. 28. The extended season occurs in 16 wildlife management units, including WMU 4D, where the commission is trying to reduce bear numbers.

Change four: For those of you who are fans of Sunday hunting (about half of hunters are), you will be happy to learn that it has been expanded for this fall. Pennsylvania still has only three Sundays open to hunting (Nov. 14, 21 and 28), but the species that you can hunt during those days has been expanded. Last year, Sunday hunting was only open for deer and bear. This fall, you can hunt coyotes, foxes and raccoons during all three Sundays. Squirrels, pheasants, rabbits, grouse, quail, groundhogs and crows can be hunted during the first two Sundays.

Change five: Hunters statewide can now hold up to six unfilled antlerless deer licenses at a time. The previous limit had been three.

Change six: Licenses and tags — Digital licenses can now be carried afield instead of carrying certain paper licenses. However, harvest tags must still be paper. Speaking of harvest tags — be certain to better familiarize yourself with the new tags before you harvest an animal. Hunters are now required to cut out the month and date harvested from the tiny boxes around the perimeter of the back of the tags.

Night-vision and infrared (thermal) optics have been made legal for hunting all furbearers except porcupines. This change was a result of legislation passed last year well after the 2020-21 “Pennsylvania Hunting and Trapping Digest” was printed. It is now included in the digest.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Chronic wasting disease continues to spread across Pennsylvania and includes more of Centre County — all or parts of 11 townships. Check www.pgc.pa.gov/CWD for details and the latest updates. The most detailed map is titled, “CWD — Where can I take my deer?” It shows boundaries, cooperating deer processors and taxidermists. In response to the discovery of a captive deer with CWD in Warren County, there is a new disease management area, DMA 5, although it is not covered in the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Digest.

Upcoming seasons:

Oct. 2 — Archery Deer

Oct. 16 — Rabbit, Grouse, Archery Bear, Muzzleloader Bear and Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer

Oct. 21 — Special Firearms Antlerless Deer

Oct. 23 — Pheasant

Dove and squirrel seasons are already underway. Check the Digest for details pertaining to all seasons.