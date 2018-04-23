Bon-Ton has a closing date at Nittany Mall

If you've had your eye on the Wonder Arms Total Arm Workout System that is currently 75 percent off at Bon-Ton, now is the time to pounce.
The Nittany Mall link of the embattled department store chain will close on Sunday.
In January, the State College store's demise was announced alongside more than 40 other locations across the country, including those in Selinsgrove, Dubois and Carlisle.
Last week, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved the asset purchase agreement between The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. and a joint venture composted of bondholders and liquidators Great American Group and Tiger Capital Group.
The liquidation of all remaining Bon-Ton stores officially began on Friday and is expected to run for 10- 12 weeks.
