Garfield's at the Nittany Mall is closing.
Garfield's at the Nittany Mall is closing. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Garfield's at the Nittany Mall is closing. Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com

Latest News

A restaurant is closing inside the Nittany Mall. The last day is almost here

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

April 27, 2018 02:11 PM

If you're swinging by Nittany Mall for Bon-Ton's last day of business this weekend, you might want consider paying a visit to Garfield's Restaurant and Pub, too.

The State College eatery — located inside of Nittany Mall — will close its doors for the final time Sunday after more than 12 years in business.

Garfield's billed itself as a "casual, family-friendly, full-service restaurant and pub," which cut the menu plenty of room to maneuver in between an assortment of soups, salads, burgers and pasta.

  Comments  