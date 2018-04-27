A restaurant is closing inside the Nittany Mall. The last day is almost here

If you're swinging by Nittany Mall for Bon-Ton's last day of business this weekend, you might want consider paying a visit to Garfield's Restaurant and Pub, too.
The State College eatery — located inside of Nittany Mall — will close its doors for the final time Sunday after more than 12 years in business.
Garfield's billed itself as a "casual, family-friendly, full-service restaurant and pub," which cut the menu plenty of room to maneuver in between an assortment of soups, salads, burgers and pasta.
