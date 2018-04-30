A Centre County team vs. the world with 40,000 fans watching? Here's why they're 'still in shock'

SHARE COPY LINK The Centre County 4H Robotics team, Team 4027, was part of the winning alliance in the FIRST Robotics Competition Championship on April 28, 2018. The competition featured more than 15,000 students from around the world gathering in Detroit, Mich. Bill Jester/Video provided Jeremy Hartley

