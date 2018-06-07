Work has begun at the future home of Get Air Trampoline Park. Here's when it could open

Get Air Trampoline Park may finally be gaining some altitude in State College.
Kati Barker, a marketing assistant with the company, said that work has already begun on a vacant space next to the Giant at Nittany Commons on East College Avenue. An exact opening date has not yet been confirmed, but Barker expects between 2- 3 months of construction.
Earlier this month, a post on the Get Air State College Facebook page announced that plans for the site had been approved by the city.
The trampoline park was originally supposed to open inside of Nittany Mall but changed course to the 2252 E College Ave. location in August 2017. A statement released by the company in August said that Get Air would open this summer.
According to the Facebook page, Get Air State College will feature trampolines, dunk lanes, a dodgeball court, tumbling tracks and a ninja obstacle course.
