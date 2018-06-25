Penn State employee allegedly videotaped high school student in restroom during prom, police say

A Penn State employee has been charged after allegedly videotaping a high school student attending the State College Area School District prom at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to SCASD and police.
A guest of a SCASD student — who attends school at an undisclosed district — reported that 54-year-old Charles Chamberlin Jr. led him to a restroom "well away" from the prom, followed him into the restroom and used a stall directly to his right. The student reportedly thought that the Spring Mills man was a chaperone.
The student told police he heard the distinct sound of a video camera being started on an iPhone and saw a camera being pointed at him through a small opening between the stall and the wall.
The incident occurred May 12 and video showed a student sprinting from the restroom with a "shocked" look on his face. Police have not charged Chamberlin in direct relation to the student's account, which prompted a joint investigation by State College and Penn State police.
Penn State police found 37 videos of 22 individuals on Chamberlin's iPhone from April 2017 to April 2018 and each was filmed in the exact manner as described by the student, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
“Despite our diligent efforts to protect students at this event, which included a State College police officer, our security staff and multiple chaperones, we’re saddened that something this troubling has been reported,” SCASD Superintendent Bob O’Donnell said. “Because the safety of students is paramount, we continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to strengthen security at future district events. As always, we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to ensure the well-being of students in our care.”
Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers said Chamberlin is no longer employed by the university.
"We find the allegations deeply disturbing. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and others visiting our community is a priority and Penn State follows a comprehensive set of policies to investigate these issues," Powers said. "The university moves swiftly to investigate reports of wrongdoing when they are received, as we did in this case. We can confirm that this individual is no longer employed by the University. Penn State is committed to the well-being of our community and has strong protocols and training in place, which are under continuous review."
Chamberlin has been charged with 76 counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy by photographing or viewing intimate parts of another person.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 25.
