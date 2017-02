Scottish terrier is the newest addition to Centre County Library

1:32 Westminster dog show winner: from Rumor to best in show Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before