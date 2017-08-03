Fly-fishing legend Joe Humphreys mentors young angler

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Students attending the Children's Institute produce 'Pirates! The Musical' in just three days Pause 1:26 Preparation is key for allergy season 3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You' 2:22 Peanut allergies are a bigger threat to kids with asthma 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9 2:50 What Thanksgiving dinner in space looks like 1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper" 1:00 How to carve your pumpkin safely 3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Holden Price, 18, and Joe Humphreys, 88, are both really good at the same thing: fly fishing. Despite their age gap, they still learn from each other. Price and Humphreys went down to Fisherman’s Paradise to share their passion on the creek and caught some trout along the way. Daniel A. Nelson dnelson@mcclatchy.com

