Intensive rehabilitation recommended for stroke patients

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States.
Stroke is a disease that affects the arteries leading to and within the brain. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot, or ruptures, preventing the brain from getting the blood and oxygen that it needs, and causing brain cells to die.
Depending on the severity and part of the brain affected, stroke survivors can experience partial paralysis as well as difficulties with gait, speech, swallowing, cognition and activities of daily living.
Rehabilitation plays a critical role in stroke recovery. In fact, The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association has issued guidelines on adult stroke rehabilitation, calling for intensive, multidisciplinary treatment.
HealthSouth Nittany Valley Rehabilitation Hospital takes a team approach to treating patients with a rehabilitation program that combines the latest technology and proven therapy techniques, giving each patient the individual attention they need to recover.
HealthSouth Nittany Valley holds a disease-specific care certification by the Joint Commission for its stroke rehabilitation program. Our comprehensive approach to stroke rehabilitation features a high dose of therapy, including physical, occupational and speech therapy, three hours a day, five days a week.
Physicians follow patients daily at HealthSouth, and patient and family education is an essential part of rehabilitation. In addition to therapy, our rehabilitation team includes certified rehabilitation registered nurses, dieticians, pharmacists, respiratory therapy and psychology.
Inpatient and outpatient stroke rehabilitation can help people manage their symptoms, improve their function and safety, and reduce the risk of future stroke and medical problems.
“As an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, our goal is always to support the patient in returning to their own home, stronger and safer, with increased function and quality of life,” says Tracy Ewing, director of business development. "In March, 88.5 percent of our patients were able to return to their home following their discharge from HealthSouth.”
HealthSouth Nittany Valley hosts two stroke groups, open to stroke survivors and their loved ones/caregivers. The groups feature guest speakers and educational programs aimed at improving the quality of life for stroke survivors and their families. The groups are free and open to the public. For more info, call Mitch Straub, therapy manager, at 359-3421 (Pleasant Gap group); or Cathy Steffen, rehabilitation liaison, at 717-437-3221 (Lewistown group).
