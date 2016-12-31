Amber Alert issued for abducted 8-month-old

State police have issued an Amber Alert for the Sharpsville Police Department Mercer County.
Eight-month-old Ariella Downs, according to police, was taken at noon Saturday. She is Hispanic.
Police believe she is with Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, a 36-year-old Hispanic male. He is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and has brown eyes. He is likely driving a dark green Ford Explorer, with Ohio registration plate GGD-7760.
“Use caution if subject is encountered,“ police said.
If you see the vehicle or people that fit their description, call 911.
We will update this story with pictures when they are made available.
