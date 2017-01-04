News

January 4, 2017 12:36 PM

Naked man enters businesses, destroys property, police say

From CDT staff reports

State police received multiple calls about a man who was throwing items out of a residence and then walked down the street, entered businesses and destroyed property.

In one business, police said, the man shoved a store owner before leaving.

After police took the man into custody he was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a mental health evaluation, according to state police at Clearfield. Criminal charges are pending. Police did not identify the man.

It occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Monday on State Street in Curwensville.

