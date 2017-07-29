Huntingdon man reportedly used fire extinguisher from bar to put out truck fire

No injuries were reported after a pickup truck caught fire Thursday afternoon in Smithfield Township.
State police at Huntingdon said the fire happened at 2:14 p.m. as the 1971 Chevrolet C20 was traveling south on 11th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue.
Police said the engine of the truck started to smoke and then caught fire but was extinguished by the driver, a 68-year-old Huntingdon man.
The driver immediately pulled over when the vehicle ignited, police said, and ran into a nearby bar to get a fire extinguisher, which he used to put out the fire.
The vehicle suffered damage to the engine and hood, but the driver was uninjured, according to police.
Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
