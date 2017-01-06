Banks Relax Student Loan Default Rules

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was legislated into existence in order to protect consumers from unfair treatment due to shady practices by banks, credit card companies and a whole slew of other businesses. One of the more egregious examples involves private student loan providers that contractually obligate borrowers to repay their loans immediately if a loan co-signer dies or goes into bankruptcy.
In a victory for consumers, the President of the Consumers Bank Association, Richard Hunt, recently sent a letter to the CFPB Director, Richard Cordray, announcing that 10 banks were modifying their co-signer rules for private student loans. The roster of banks includes Discover, Sallie Mae, PNC Financial, and Wells Fargo, all pledging to forego the triggering of defaults when co-signers die. Most also agree not to push for defaults should co-signers file for bankruptcy. New contract language will reflect this change, and existing contracts will be subject to the policy change as well.
Nice GuyIn his letter to the CFPB, Mr. Hunt stated the banks’ commitments to responsible, fair and clear terms when offering private education loans to American families. He professed solidarity with the borrowers’ ultimate goal to pay back their loans, even during tough times when a loved one dies (and that loved one is a co-signer).
This largesse by the head of the Consumers Bank Association was not completely altruistic, in that it comes as a response to a letter from the CFPB warning that auto-defaults might be illegal when the borrowers are up-to-date on their obligations. Banks and other financial firms routinely trigger defaults automatically when a co-signer dies, even though the private student loan borrower is up to date.
The effects of an auto-default can be devastating to borrowers, who must somehow immediately come up with the total private student debt due. Failure to repay can ruin the borrowers’ credit status, which will make it difficult later on for these folks to borrow for a home or car.
For his part, the CFPB’s Mr. Cordray took the opportunity at a recent consumer advisory board meeting to praise the banks who agreed to the new auto-default procedures. He commented that this was a significant change that makes new private student loans safer, although he promised to monitor the practice with regard to existing loan contracts.
A Long EffortThe new policy comes after two years of hectoring by the CFPB to have the auto-default clause removed. Bureau examiners have identified student-loan contracts with ambiguous auto-default language that might violate law if it was found to be deceptive and unfair. Until recently, banks resisted the Bureau’s recommendation while claiming they normally don’t invoke the clause. Nonetheless, failure to remove the clause leaves consumers vulnerable should, say, the student loan be sold and packaged with others into an asset-based security. The new owners of the loans may not share the banks’ reticence to auto-default when co-signers die.
Securitization investors often favor co-signed debt, because it is viewed as less risky, and therefore less expensive to buy. The risk is reduced because the co-signer is legally obligated to make repayments should the primary borrower fail to do so. The contracts on these securities often makes it difficult not to auto-default on the loans. By removing the auto-default clause, parents and other co-signers have one less worry to contend with, even if the loans are subsequently sold and securitized.
Banks Come AroundThe CFPB first raised the auto-default controversy in an April 2014 report. It found that about 90 percent of private student loans required a co-signature, often from a parent or grandparent. When a co-signer dies, court and probate records are scanned by financial institutions and then matched to the institution’s consumer database. This could cause the bank to automatically invoke a default, even if the borrower is completely up to date on the loan. Similar problems occur when a co-signer enters bankruptcy, leading to auto-defaults, credit damage and harassment from debt collectors.
Another problem found by the CFPB involved the release of co-signers, an advertised benefit of many loans but one that was difficult to execute. The lenders advertised that co-signers would be released if the primary borrower made consistent on-time payments. Many consumers complained about confusing procedures and unobtainable forms when attempting to remove co-signers. Lenders would often throw up roadblocks, such as requiring transcripts, proof of graduation, credit checks, proof of employment, etc.
The CFPB responded by publishing a form letter consumers could use to request the release of co-signers from their privately-issued education loans. The Bureau also recommended that the lenders give borrowers the opportunity to find a new co-signer should the original one die or go bankrupt.
Granted that private lenders hold but 7.5 percent of outstanding student loan debt, the issue is nonetheless an important one to the 1.4 million annual borrowers of that debt, which amounts to about $102 billion. For many years, private student loans were criticized as having weak consumer protection and inflexible repayment terms compared to federal student loans. But competition from the federal government has encouraged financial firms to improve the terms of their student loan contracts.
Private student loan borrowers who are having trouble making payments might be able to renegotiate their loans at a lower interest rate. This depends on the lender, but in the past Wells Fargo and Discover Financial Services have put loan modifications programs into operation. These offers may have time limits or borrowing caps, so it’s a good idea to shop the different private lenders if you can’t obtain a federal student loan.
