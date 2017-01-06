Fed Raises Interest Rates. What This Means for Variable Rate Student Loans

On December 14, the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point, to 0.75 percent. This will affect existing variable rate student loans as well as all future loans, fixed or variable. The 1/4-point rise isn’t all that significant on its own, but it might gain importance if it is followed by several more rate hikes.
Variable Rate Student LoansOnly private insurers issue variable rate student loans – all federal student loans are fixed-rate. According to MeasureOne, only 7.5 percent of the $1.4 trillion in U.S. student loan debt is private. That’s about $102 billion in private student loans, split between fixed and variable rates. Nearly all the variable rate loans are tied to LIBOR or the U.S. prime rate, and both of these closely follow the fed funds rate. Therefore, we can expect a quarter-point jump in variable rate student loans almost immediately.
Variable rates for private student loans are calculated at a margin above the target rate, such as 1-month LIBOR plus 3.75 percent. At the time of writing, this rate stood at 0.70 percent, so the interest rate on the student loan would be 4.45 percent. On a 10-year, $50,000 student loan, that works out to monthly payments of $516.99, according to LendEDU. A quarter-point rise would bring the monthly payment to $522.03, not much of a change. A full one-point rise would boost the payment to $541.39/month, an additional $296.40 a year. So unless rates skyrocket or your loan balance is very high, higher variable rates won’t cramp your lifestyle that much.
On the other hand, a booming economy could push interest rates up considerably. If the example variable rate rose to 10 percent, monthly payments would be $660.75, an annual increase of $1,723.92. Ouch! At some point, you might want to refinance to a fixed-rate loan.
Fixed Rate Student LoansAll federal student loans and many private ones are originated with a fixed rate. Existing loans won’t change, but eventually new loans will be more expensive. According to the Wall Street Journal, federal student loans, which are tied to the 10-year Treasury note, won’t be affected right away, because the rate is locked in from one July to the next. Private lenders can change their rates as they wish.
Refinancing a Variable Rate Student LoanVariable rate student loans made sense when interest rates were rock bottom and/or the borrower planned to pay off the loan relatively quickly. As loan rates rise, borrowers will be tempted to refinance their variable-rate loans into fixed-rate ones. While this will cost more up front, the betting is that the refinanced fixed rate will be lower than variable rate after a few years.
According to CNBC, if you refinance a long-term student loan into a shorter-term one, you are likely to reduce your rate by about 1.7 percent. That’s good if you are concerned about the total amount of interest you will pay, but it comes at the cost of larger monthly payments. If you cut the term in half, you can expect your monthly payments to increase but not to double, since your interest rate will be lower.
The Economy’s FutureDonald Trump has promised to enact a massive tax cut that he thinks will raise GNP growth to 4.5 percent or more. Such a drastic increase in growth will send interest rates soaring, so variable-rate borrowers who believe Mr. Trump will succeed will be highly motivated to refinance into fixed-rate loans. On the other hand, if you feel Mr. Trump’s plan is unlikely to succeed, you may want to keep your variable-rate student loan. Unfortunately, predictions are unreliable and the future is cloudy. Time will tell whether now was a good time to refinance your variable-rate student loan.
