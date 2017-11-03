The Nittany Mall will lose its anchor store when Sears closes in January.
Business

Nittany Mall to lose anchor store

By Lori Falce

lfalce@centredaily.com

November 03, 2017 8:13 AM

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP

Sears is closing.

After years of shrinking stock and fewer open registers, the Nittany Mall anchor will be locking its doors.

On Thursday, Sears Holdings announced a list of 18 Sears stores and 45 Kmart stores that are shuttering by late January.

State College is on the list.

Stores in Muncy and Indiana will also close, as will Kmarts in Moosic, Coraopolis, Shamokin Dam and Clarion.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” the statement said.

The company said the stores will remain open through Christmas, but liquidation sales could start as early as next week.

The Sears anchor was the first addition to the Nittany Mall after the shopping center opened in 1968, according to newspaper accounts.

The closing of Sears is not the first time the mall has lost an anchor store. JC Penney closed in 2015. It was replaced by Dunham’s Sports a year later.

Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce

