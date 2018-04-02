Have you missed Spats? A new venture is bringing it back

Spats at the Grill is now taking reservations for its grand opening on April 9.
A collaboration between the Allen Street Grill/Hotel State College and Duke and Monica Gastiger, the new venture will combine the former Spats Cafe and Speakeasy’s New Orleans inspired cuisine with Allen Street Grill favorites.
“Spats and the Allen Street Grill are a part of the history and tradition of our community and they have created enduring memories through engagements and anniversaries at our restaurants, post-graduation celebrations and countless other occasions with family and friends,” Joe Shulman, CEO of Hotel State College said in a news release.
The Gastigers closed the doors to Spats and the Rathskeller in late January.
“We can’t wait to welcome the community to all of the flavor, fun and atmosphere of Spats at the Grill. We are refining the menu to include our community’s favorite dishes and support our local community of farmers,” Duke Gastiger said.
Reservations can be made now at 231-4745.
Comments