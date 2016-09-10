Police identify Penn State student killed in crash

Byron L. Markle, 20, of York is the student who died Friday in a single-vehicle crash.
Markle was the passenger in a Nissan Pathfinder driven by 21-year-old Penn State student Tyler Fasig, who was not injured in the crash.
Fasig was driving on Blue Course Drive at about 4:30 p.m. when he turned left onto North Atherton Street going northbound. The turn was wide and the vehicle hit the curb, came back onto the road and rolled over.
Ferguson Township police Sgt. Chris Albright said Markle was partially ejected from the vehicle. Investigators suspect that the crash is alcohol related, according Albright.
The crash is still under investigation, and police have asked witnesses to contact the department at 1-800-479-0050.
