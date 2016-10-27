Jury awards Mike McQueary millions in case against Penn State

A jury has awarded former Penn State coach Mike McQueary $7.3 million in his case against Penn State.
McQueary sued the university, claiming he suffered for his part in the grand jury investigation and child sex abuse trial of Jerry Sandusky, who was Penn State’s defensive coordinator. A Centre County jury convicted Sandusky in 2012 of 45 of 48 counts of child sex abuse.
A jury deliberated and delivered its decision Thursday evening after more than a week of testimony in the McQueary case.
McQueary’s suit was filed on the grounds of the whistleblower statute, defamation and misrepresentation.
Penn State argued that McQueary’s actions, not the university’s actions, damaged him.
McQueary became a central figure in the case when the story of him seeing a boy in the Lasch Building locker room shower with Sandusky became public knowledge. The Lasch Building is an 89,000-square-foot building used by Penn State’s football team.
