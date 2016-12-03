Penn State fans celebrate in downtown State College

0:42 Penn State fans gear up for Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis Friday night Pause

2:15 How cool is this house?

0:42 This season is 'redeeming' for Penn State

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:22 Book a flight, get your tickets, we're going to Indianapolis

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting