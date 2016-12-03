Penn State fans celebrate in downtown State College

Penn State fans immediately took to the streets of downtown State College to celebrate the team’s Big Ten Championship victory over Wisconsin.
The Nittany Lions came back from a 21-point deficit in the second quarter to win the conference 38-31.
The university released a statement several days prior to the game asking fans to celebrate responsibly should the team win. Some fans rioted in the community after Penn State’s 24-21 win over Ohio State in October. Rioters caused more than $30,000 in public property damage and more than a dozen were charged with crimes, five for felony rioting.
Measures are in place to handle large crowds after games, according to authorities. Local police prepared for Big Ten Championship postgame celebrations and riots by having about 100 officers on standby.
Police stood in the streets following the game to keep fans on the sidewalks, though fans eventually poured onto Beaver Avenue.
